Brunswick Starts Phase II Drilling at Mirage, Globex Royalty, Lithium Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB) have started “A Phase II drilling campaign at the Mirage (Lac Escale) project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The winter drill program is targeting extensions of known pegmatite dykes (MR-1 to MR-6) and new prospective outcrops that have yet to be drill-tested.”



“The planned drill holes are distributed over the 2.8 kilometer known strike length to test the entire spodumene-bearing pegmatite dyke swarm”. Previous drilling intersected high-grade Li2O assays over wide widths.

For drill result details, refer to Brunswick press releases dated January 22, 2024, January 18, 2024, December 19, 2023 and December 4, 2023). Globex currently retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Lac Escale claims and a 1-kilometre-wide boundary area surrounding the Lac Escale lithium discovery claims.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

