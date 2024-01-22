Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 15th to January 19th, 2024

| Source: VINCI VINCI

         Nanterre, January 22nd, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 15th to January 19th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 15th to January 19th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
      
VINCI15/01/2024FR0000125486 1 069 116,04990XPAR
VINCI16/01/2024FR0000125486 1 632 116,32310XPAR
VINCI17/01/2024FR0000125486 5 773 115,70550XPAR
VINCI17/01/2024FR0000125486 2 363 115,55860CEUX
VINCI17/01/2024FR0000125486 25 115,30000TQEX
VINCI17/01/2024FR0000125486 37 115,32320AQEU
VINCI18/01/2024FR0000125486 1 050 115,85080XPAR
VINCI18/01/2024FR0000125486 107 115,71400CEUX
VINCI19/01/2024FR0000125486 2 050 116,26920XPAR
      
      
  TOTAL                     14 106 115,8695 
      
      

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions SOGE- du 15janv24 au 19janv24 vGB