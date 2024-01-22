Nanterre, January 22nd, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 15th to January 19th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 15th to January 19th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 15/01/2024 FR0000125486 1 069 116,04990 XPAR VINCI 16/01/2024 FR0000125486 1 632 116,32310 XPAR VINCI 17/01/2024 FR0000125486 5 773 115,70550 XPAR VINCI 17/01/2024 FR0000125486 2 363 115,55860 CEUX VINCI 17/01/2024 FR0000125486 25 115,30000 TQEX VINCI 17/01/2024 FR0000125486 37 115,32320 AQEU VINCI 18/01/2024 FR0000125486 1 050 115,85080 XPAR VINCI 18/01/2024 FR0000125486 107 115,71400 CEUX VINCI 19/01/2024 FR0000125486 2 050 116,26920 XPAR TOTAL 14 106 115,8695

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

