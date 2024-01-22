Nanterre, January 22nd, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 15th to January 19th, 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 15th to January 19th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|15/01/2024
|FR0000125486
|1 069
|116,04990
|XPAR
|VINCI
|16/01/2024
|FR0000125486
|1 632
|116,32310
|XPAR
|VINCI
|17/01/2024
|FR0000125486
|5 773
|115,70550
|XPAR
|VINCI
|17/01/2024
|FR0000125486
|2 363
|115,55860
|CEUX
|VINCI
|17/01/2024
|FR0000125486
|25
|115,30000
|TQEX
|VINCI
|17/01/2024
|FR0000125486
|37
|115,32320
|AQEU
|VINCI
|18/01/2024
|FR0000125486
|1 050
|115,85080
|XPAR
|VINCI
|18/01/2024
|FR0000125486
|107
|115,71400
|CEUX
|VINCI
|19/01/2024
|FR0000125486
|2 050
|116,26920
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|14 106
|115,8695
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
______________________
