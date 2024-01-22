Elliott Mulkin Joins Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone Jointly as a Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, and Greystone Servicing Company LLC, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced today that Elliott Mulkin has joined the firms’ Capital Markets Equity, Debt & Structured Finance (EDSF) group and loan origination groups, respectively, and will serve as a Director based out of Birmingham, Alabama. In this role, Mr. Mulkin will focus on originating and structuring senior loans across Greystone’s broad spectrum of lending platforms, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, bridge and private label options, as well as providing debt advisory services to clients. Mr. Mulkin sits with Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group, which has a team based out of Birmingham, and reports to Greystone’s Senior Managing Directors Charlie Mentzer and Brad Waite in Atlanta, who joined in 2023.



Previously, Mr. Mulkin worked at Regions Bank as a Vice President in their Real Estate Capital Markets group where he served as the agency originator for Mid-America. While at Regions, he was involved in the underwriting and closing of over $550 million in multifamily loans, covering some of the largest agency borrowers at the bank. Prior to Regions, Mr. Mulkin was a retail investment sales and leasing broker for CBRE. Elliott holds a Bachelor’s degree from TCU and an MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of Alabama.

“Elliott brings a skillset that is unique in our industry where he leads with equal parts deal expertise, industry relationships, and interpersonal strengths gleaned over the years, and I am thrilled to welcome him to our joint venture team,” said Mr. Mentzer.

“We’re excited to have an in-house partner in Elliott and Greystone, and this move will help us further support our clients,” said Craig Hey, a Vice Chair within Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group.

“I look forward to working with Charlie, Brad, and the larger Greystone team, as well as leveraging our relationship with Cushman & Wakefield in order to optimize the service level I can provide to clients,” added Mr. Mulkin.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2022, the firm reported revenue of $10.1 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com