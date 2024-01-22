Pets a Go Go Provides Full-Service Pet Care for Your Four-Legged Buddies

New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pet care industry has been significantly impacted by trends, leading to a shift towards tailored services. Guilt-free travels for pet parents have become easier with Pets a Go Go, a company with locations in Briarcliff Manor, NY, and Stamford, CT, seeking reliability for their furry family members.

Nicole Rigger, the visionary behind this “Home of the Paw Squad,” has led the company through a remarkable journey, from its modest beginnings to becoming a bustling hub for canine care. With a primary focus on dogs, Pets a Go Go offers a range of services designed to cater to the diverse needs of canine companions. From doggie daycare and overnight stays to grooming, training, and even pet taxis, the company has become a comprehensive solution for busy pet parents.

Rigger shares her journey from being a Wall Street Executive to owning this award-winning pet care company, stating, “We never said no; for the dogs, we are the land of YES.” The company's commitment to safety and well-being is evident in its cage-free, 24/7 staffed environment. Rigger emphasizes the dedication to providing a secure space, even for dogs that cannot be neutered before six months of age. The Stamford location offers even more flexibility with private playgroups and suites, creating a high-touch environment for some dogs that need more downtime at night.

While Pets a Go Go isn’t a veterinary practice, it provides essential care for dogs that need medication or other treatment. Senior staff are both first aid and pet CPR certified. With GPS tracking on their vehicles, the company also guarantees safe transportation for pets. The pet care center offers spa and grooming services for dogs and cats of all breeds. The services are available for regular or ad hoc visits.

Rigger reflects on the company's milestone of 12 years, stating, “We initially aimed for a dozen dog walkers and corporate vehicles. Now, we handle 100 dogs a day between two locations, often reaching up to 120.” The unexpected rapid growth forced the company to adapt, expanding to meet the increasing demand for its services.

Pets a Go Go's commitment extends beyond services for young and healthy dogs. They provide home-like care for older clients, ensuring they remain with trusted companions 24/7/365. Rigger emphasizes, “We always aim to care for all dogs from their puppy wiggles to their geriatric wobbles; we embrace them with trust and respect.”

The company's commitment to exceptional care and inclusivity has set them apart in the pet care industry and made them a trusted partner for countless pet owners, veterinarians, and rescues throughout the tri-state area.

Media Contact

Name: Nicole Rigger

Email: thepawsquad@petsagogo.com

