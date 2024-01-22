Network Emulator Market Forecasted Growth at 7.9% CAGR by 2028 - Fueled by IoT and SD-WAN Applications

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Emulator Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Application (SD-WAN, Cloud, and loT), Vertical (Telecommunication, Government and Defense, BFSI), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent market research highlights significant growth within the global network emulator sector, projecting an increase from USD 218 million in 2023 to USD 318 million by 2028. A formidable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2023 to 2028 substantiates the robust expansion, primarily propelled by the swift proliferation of IoT devices and the rising demand for Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) applications.

With IoT devices becoming increasingly prevalent, the reliance on seamless network connections is paramount. Network emulators play a crucial role in ensuring these connections by simulating a vast array of network conditions to facilitate comprehensive IoT testing. As the applications of IoT diversify and network interactions intensify, the necessity for emulation to gauge behaviors in the real world is becoming indispensable. The enduring reliability and interoperability of IoT devices, particularly in burgeoning sectors like healthcare and manufacturing, hinge on rigorous testing procedures which network emulators expediently provide.

Spearheading the market in share contribution, SD-WAN applications aid in the replication of authentic wide-area network scenarios within controlled environments, thereby allowing for the meticulous testing and optimization of SD-WAN strategies. The advanced emulation capabilities of these network tools enable businesses to configure and optimize networks more efficiently, bearing in mind the distinct dynamics and application requisites of the network infrastructure.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is poised to experience the swiftest growth rate in the network emulator market due to its critical need for robust control over deployed networks and applications. By leveraging network emulators, the BFSI sector readily simulates diverse network conditions, ensuring that newly developed applications operate seamlessly upon deployment.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and Singapore contribute to the heightened growth due to increasing technological advancements, economic growth, and a rise in security expenditures. The escalating adoption of cloud-based solutions and a burgeoning industrial sector underline the region's formidable growth trajectory.

The market study delves into the Network emulator market size, detailing the potential growth across various segments including offerings, applications, verticals, and regions. Key players in the market, like Spirent Communications, Keysight Technologies, and Viavi Solutions, among others, are expected to remain at the forefront of innovation. The study further elucidates strategies, product offerings, and recent developments in the industry.

The comprehensive analysis of significant market drivers underscores the impact of rising security concerns and the need to minimize network downtime. Market Diversification: Insights on untapped geographic regions and new product developments empower stakeholders with expansion strategies.

Insights on untapped geographic regions and new product developments empower stakeholders with expansion strategies. Competitive Assessment: A thorough evaluation of market shares and growth strategies underscores the operational advancement of leading players within the network emulator sphere.

Stakeholders in the network emulator market will find the report insightful, granting them a competitive advantage and a clearer understanding of market dynamics. It serves as an invaluable resource for grasping the pulse of the market and assessing key growth opportunities and challenges.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $218 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $318 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Network Emulator Market: Value Chain Analysis

