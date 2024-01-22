Viscosupplementation Market Size Worth USD 10.51 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global viscosupplementation market size reached USD 4.41 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients suffering from osteoarthritis and popularity of minimum invasive procedures and rapid advancements in development of therapies using hyaluronic acid are key factors driving market revenue growth.

In addition, increasing number of sports-related injuries is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. According to the data published by National Institute of Health (NIH), an average sports injury rate is 2.6/ 1,000 h while soccer sports accounted for highest rate for injury about 7.21. The most common sports injuries include ankle injury with 36.12%, knee injury with 19.32% and shoulder injury with 6.47%. As a result, major orthopedic sports medicine manufacturers and specialists that provide viscosupplementation to treat joint pain caused by sports injury are emerging with advanced pain management solutions.

For instance, on 7 November 2023, FullRange Spine & Ortho, a specialized viscosupplementation provider to treat sports related issues, such as sports medicine and pain management solution, has recognized as the Top Patient Related Practice in 2023.

Moreover, increasing investments and advancements in Research & Development (R&D) of viscosupplementation products is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Leading viscosupplements providers launching new and advanced hyaluronic acid treatment for knee osteoarthritis. For instance, on 17 May 2023, BioSenic, the clinical stage company specializing in serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and cell repair announced an update to its future plans for clinical development of BioSenic’s improved viscosupplement JTA combining anti-pain and anti-inflammatory features on a subtype of knee osteoarthritis.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2773

However, high cost of hyaluronic acid and presence of alternative for knee osteoarthritis treatment are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Common side effects include moving, muscle pain and stiffness, pain in joints and swelling, and redness in joints as well as less common risks such as bleeding, allergic reaction, and infection at site of treatment.

Segment Insights

Dosage Type Insights:

On the basis of dosage type, the global viscosupplementation market is segmented into single injection, three injection, and five injection.

The single injection segment accounted for largest market share in the global viscosupplementation market in 2022. This is attributed to rising demand for single injections owing to easier application by healthcare professionals and more comfortable for patients as it has less adverse effects and pain. In addition, rising strategic initiatives taken by major companies is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 2 August 2021, Seikagaku Corporation announced the launch of HyLink, an intra-articular single-injection viscosupplement, which has main ingredient of cross-linked hyaluronate hydrogel designed by Seikagaku’s unique crosslinking technology for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis in Taiwan, through TCM Biotech International Corp.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global viscosupplementation market is segmented into knee osteoarthritis, hip osteoarthritis, hand/ wrist osteoarthritis, ankle/ foot osteoarthritis, shoulder osteoarthritis, and others.

The knee osteoarthritis segment is expected to account for significantly large market share in the global viscosupplementation market during the forecast period. This is owing to rising prevalence of osteoarthritis of knee and increasing geriatric population who are more prone to osteoarthritis conditions. People over age 65 years are more susceptible to knee osteoarthritis attributed to ageing effect that decrease hyaluronic acid level in cartilage fluid and thereafter decrease ability of shock absorption and cushion effect of cartilage leading to pain development in the knee. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), among 365 million people suffered from osteoarthritis including joint, hip, and hand and about 73% people are older than 55 years.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2773

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for largest market share in the global viscosupplementation market in 2022. This is owing to increasing government regulations, emergence of major startup companies and key strategic initiatives, as well as R&D activities for advanced and innovative anatomic pathology. In addition, increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of osteoarthritis across the region, especially India and China with high number of cases of osteoarthritis, is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region. For instance, according to NIH, it is estimated that the prevalence of OA is 16.4% in South Asia, 15.7% in East Asia and Pacific.

Moreover, increasing strategic initiatives taken by major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. For instance, on 19 May 2021, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Seikagaku Corporation announced the introduction of Ono’s joint function improvement agent namely, JOYCLU 30mg Intra-articular Injection (combination of, hyaluronic acid and diclofenac), for which Seikagaku established the manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan.

Europe is expected to account for considerably large market share in the global viscosupplementation market during the forecast period owing to increasing number of people over 65 years old as well as investments by market players. Over 57 million population of Western Europe is suffering from osteoarthritis prevalence.

For instance, on 14 September 2023, the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (RJAH) confirmed a new patient trial study to improve understanding and clinical effectiveness of novel hydrogel treatment of Contura’s minimally invasive viscosupplment, 2.5 intra-articular polyacrylamide hydrogel injection) single injection namely, Arthrosamid for knee osteoarthritis patient in the UK.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 4.41 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.1% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 10.51 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2022 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Dosage type, application, source, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Zimmer Biomet., Bioventus, Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., OrthogenRx, Inc., Miravo Healthcare, APTISSEN, LG Chem, AVNS, Smith+Nephew, Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., Medical Device Business Services, Inc., Wellchem Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Labrha International, and Ferring B.V. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2773

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global viscosupplementation market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective viscosupplementation solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global viscosupplementation market report are:

Sanofi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet.

Bioventus

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.

SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

OrthogenRx, Inc.

Miravo Healthcare

APTISSEN

LG Chem

AVNS

Smith+Nephew

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

Wellchem Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Labrha International

Ferring B.V.

Strategic Development

On 17 September 2023, KiOmed Pharma and Arsylab, a French biotechnology company specializing in the design and marketing of innovative products to improve patients’ quality of life, announced the strategic collaboration to enter the French market for promotion and distribution of KioMedineone, a new class of knee osteoarthritis treatment.

On 19 September 2022, Alkem Laboratories announced the regulatory approval of federal agency the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of StemOne, designated for treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (OA) in collaboration with Stempeutics in India.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/viscosupplementation-market

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global viscosupplementation market on the basis of dosage type, application, source, end-use, and region:

Dosage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Single Injection Three Injection Five Injection

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Knee Osteoarthritis Hip Osteoarthritis Hand/ Wrist Osteoarthritis Ankle/ Foot Osteoarthritis Shoulder Osteoarthritis Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Animal Non-animal

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2773

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com