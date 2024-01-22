Large Format Printer Market on Track to Hit USD 10.4 Billion by 2028 - Driven by Surging Signage & Advertising Applications

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Large Format Printer Market by Offering, Connectivity, Printing Material (Porous, Non-porous), Technology (Ink-based, Toner-based), Print Width, Ink Type, Application (Apparel & Textile, Signage & Advertising, Decor), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global large-format printer market is set for considerable growth over the next five years. A new industry research publication highlights the market's trajectory from USD 8.1 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 10.4 billion by 2028, demonstrating a robust 5.0% CAGR throughout the period. As the demand for varied printing applications soars, significant advancements are propelling the market forward, particularly within signage & advertising, apparel & textile, and decor sectors.

Indoor and outdoor signage, including high-impact advertisements and warning signs, contribute significantly to the large format printer market expansion. This growth is supported by the technological advancements in both ink-based and toner-based printing methods. Notably, the ink-based printing segment is poised to experience the highest CAGR, invigorated by continual innovations and a strong focus on environmental sustainability within the printing industry.

Asia-Pacific's Large Format Printer Market Primed for Rapid Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to see the highest CAGR. This growth is attributed to the strong market presence of laser printer manufacturers, coupled with the region's competitive pricing strategies. Additionally, the textile industry's flourishing prospects and the quick adoption of direct-to-fabric printers underscore the region's escalating market position.

Within the large format printer sphere, RIP software offerings are expected to see the fastest growth, responding to a surge in demand for printer management software, which simplifies printer operations while expanding functionality. Industry insights suggest that the software's multitasking capabilities are pivotal to this growth, allowing efficient management of multiple tasks such as printing, processing, and preparing print jobs simultaneously.

Competitive Landscape and Market Innovation

The large format printer market is comprised of a few globally established players, leading with robust product portfolios, technological advancements, and strategic market initiatives. These market leaders, spread across various regions, have been instrumental in developing cutting-edge large format printing solutions that cater to a diverse range of applications.

The industry report presents a comprehensive analysis segmented by offering, technology, ink type, printing material, print width, connectivity, application, and region. A detailed examination of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges sheds light on the market's nuances. The report also offers insightful forecasts which pave the way for stakeholders to navigate the market's dynamic landscape effectively.

To provide a holistic view, the study integrates perspectives from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The collective expertise offers an in-depth understanding and anticipates future trends that are set to influence the large format printer market's path.

Driving Forces and Strategic Growth

Increase in large format printer applications across diverse industries.

Surge in outdoor advertising amplifies demand for large format printers.

Environmental concerns addressed with the adoption of UV curable inks.

Emerging applications in home decor and vehicle wraps intensify market size.

This research presents a complete market overview, assessing market shares and growth strategies of leading players, product offerings, and key market strategies, providing a valuable resource for understanding the large format printer market's current state and future potential.

Key Market Insights and Forward Outlook

The large format printer market continues to gain traction, influenced by a number of factors including technological innovation and rising demand in applications related to textiles, e-commerce, and advertising. The comprehensive report now available provides insights into key market drivers, and detailed analysis of leading market players, enriching the strategic decision-making process for those involved in the printing industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Lucrative Avenue for Large Format Printer Market

Ink-based Technology to Capture Larger Market Share in 2023

Wired Connectivity to Hold Larger Market Share in 2028

Porous Materials to Capture Larger Market Share in 2028

Printers and Signage & Advertising Segments to Capture Largest Share of Large Format Market, by Offering and Application, Respectively, in 2023

Large Format Printer Market in Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Case Study Analysis

Adver Media Delivers Printing Projects Using Canon's Large Format Graphics Solutions

Canon Transforms Childcare Center in Poland with Large Format Solutions

Duke Construction Boosts Efficiency and Productivity Using HP's Versatile Large Format

Technology Analysis

Dye-Sublimation Inks

UV-Curable Inks

Laser Printing

Organic Inks

Market Overview

Drivers

Increased Use of Large Format Printers by Textile, E-Commerce, and Retail Companies

Substantial Surge in Outdoor Advertising

High Adoption of UV-Curable Inks in Outdoor Advertising, CAD, and Technical Printing Applications

Restraints

Requirement for High Initial Investment

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Large Format Printers in Home Furnishing, Decor, and Vehicle Wrap Applications

Rising Use of Large Format Printers in In-Plant Operations

Increasing Focus on Manufacturing Budget-Friendly Printers with Advanced Features

Challenges

High Preference for Digital Advertising Over Conventional Advertising Techniques

Companies Mentioned

Adver Media

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Arc Document Solutions, LLC

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Dilli

Dover Corporation

Duke Construction

Durst Group AG

Electronics for Imaging, Inc.

Epson

Floraprinter

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

HP Development Company, L.P.

JBF

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Lexmark International, Inc.

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

Mutoh

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

Ricoh

Roland DGA Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Shenyang Sky Air Ship Digital Printing Equipment Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Sanyi Technology Co. Ltd.

Soma Tech Intl.

Swissqprint AG

Xerox Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dmwew

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment