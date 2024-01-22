Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market Projected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4%

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Switchgear Monitoring System Market by Type (GIS, AIS), Voltage (High & Extra High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage), Component (Hardware, Software & Services), Monitoring, End User (Utilities, Industries, Commercial) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis of the global switchgear monitoring system market forecasts significant growth over the next five years, jumping from a valuation of $1.8 billion in 2023 to $2.7 billion by 2028. This represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% throughout the forecast period.

The expansion of the market is largely driven by an uptick in global energy demands, a burgeoning integration of renewable energy, and significant strides towards grid modernization. The electrification of sectors such as transportation, coupled with the transition to smart grid deployment and digitalization, is also expected to bolster market growth significantly.



Low Voltage Segment Poised for Rapid Growth within the Switchgear Monitoring System Industry

The analysis divides the switchgear monitoring system market into three segments based on voltage type: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, and High & Extra High Voltage. Among these, the Low Voltage segment is showcased as the fastest growing. Low voltage switchgear is integral to the processes of controlling and distributing electrical power, offering increased operational efficiency, fault detection, remote management, and energy optimization which, in turn, promote a proactive maintenance approach.

Air Insulated Switchgear to Register Noteworthy Expansion

When delving into the market based on type, the research report categorizes the market into Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) and Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS). The AIS segment is anticipated to emerge as the second-fastest-growing category in the market. Attributes such as the relatively simple design of AIS that translates into affordability, ease of maintenance, and environmental friendliness are attributed as key factors contributing to its increased adoption.

Europe to Secure Strong Position in Global Switchgear Monitoring System Marketplace

Within the regional landscape, Europe is expected to maintain its position as the second-largest market in the switchgear monitoring system sector. Countries across the region, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Russia, are experiencing increased investment in renewable energy generation, thereby propelling market growth. A mounting need for the modernization of transmission and distribution networks is also aiding market expansion in Europe.

The comprehensive report offers an exhaustive examination of the competitive terrain, highlighting key players and their strategic positions within the market. A highly empirical approach, including in-depth interviews with industry participants and subject-matter experts, sheds light on a broad spectrum of market nuances.

Rise in Grid Investments : An increase in grid investments coupled with the need for a reliable power supply underscores market demand.

: An increase in grid investments coupled with the need for a reliable power supply underscores market demand. Product Innovation : Progressions in Intelligent switchgear and heightened demand for smart circuit breakers and sensors emphasize the market's innovative trajectory.

: Progressions in Intelligent switchgear and heightened demand for smart circuit breakers and sensors emphasize the market's innovative trajectory. Market Development : The emergence and expansion of smart grids play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics, facilitating efficient energy utilization and grid stability.

: The emergence and expansion of smart grids play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics, facilitating efficient energy utilization and grid stability. Market Diversification : New product launches that integrate IoT and intelligent device capabilities denote a trend toward diversification.

: New product launches that integrate IoT and intelligent device capabilities denote a trend toward diversification. Competitive Assessment: Insight into the strategic undertakings of market leaders provides clarity on the competitive landscape.

The findings of this report are poised to provide stakeholders with essential insights into the switchgear monitoring system market's future trajectory, driven by both technological advancements and rising energy demands globally.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

