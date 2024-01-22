Military Communications Market Grows at 7.9% CAGR, Projected to Reach USD 35.4 Billion: Featuring Latest Technological Integrations and Strategic Geopolitical Developments

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Communications Market by Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Unmanned Vehicles), Application, System, Point of Sale (New Installation, Upgrade), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research publication on the Military Communications Market has been added to our industry analysis, showcasing an exponential rise in demand for secure and sophisticated military communication systems. With the global market projected to surge from USD 24.2 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 35.4 billion by 2028, a CAGR of 7.9% underscores the strategic importance of these technologies.

The landscape of modern warfare is rapidly evolving, necessitating robust communication frameworks to ensure seamless strategic operations. The land communication systems, currently leading the platform application segment, are vital for effective command and control, providing the armed forces with enhanced situational awareness and operational coordination capabilities.

The application of Military Communications in command and control operations is witnessing substantial growth, reflecting the critical need for integrated and swift decision-making processes in contemporary military scenarios. Military Satcom Systems have garnered the largest share in the system segment, highlighting the dependency of global defense strategies on reliable satellite communications.

Breaking down the market by point of sale, new installations have dominated 2023's market share, pointing toward an expansive development in military infrastructure across the globe. This trend is set to continue with the rising demand for advanced systems and the necessity for the revamping of legacy frameworks.

Among various geographical regions, India is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the Military Communications Market. Factors fueling this growth include the country's increasing defense budget, indigenous development initiatives, and international collaborations aimed at enhancing its military capabilities.

The market research delves deep into various segments, including platform application, command and control operations, sophisticated system technologies, and the point of sale for military comms. It also offers insights from an array of industry participants, denoting the strategic focus areas of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies, and experts from diverse regional backgrounds.

The analysis provides stakeholders with precious market intelligence, enabling better positioning and more informed strategy development. The implications of this research span from acknowledging the vital market drivers and challenges to recognizing the potential opportunities and strategic moves by predominant industry players.

With a growing need for secure and undeterred channels of communication within the military sector, this report promises to be an invaluable resource for government defense bodies, private contractors, and associated stakeholders within the defense technology sphere.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 239 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $35.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rise in Demand for Real-Time Information Sharing to Drive Market

Land Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Command & Control to be Leading Segment of Market During Forecast Period

Military Satcom Segment to Account for Largest Market Share Market During Forecast Period

New Installation Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

India to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Overview

Drivers

Increasing Complexity of Warfare Driving Advancements in Military Communications Systems

Rising Adoption of New Technologies for Military Communications

Growing Demand for Network-Centric Warfare and Focus on Interoperability

Increasing Cyber Threats Driving Development of Military Communications

Rise in Global Defense Spending

Restraints

Increasing Cost of Developing and Deploying New Technologies

Regulatory and Certification Requirements and Lack of Standardized Communication Protocols

Opportunities

Use of Unmanned Systems and Autonomous Communications

Cloud-Based Solutions

Challenges

Training and User Adoption

Operating Reliably in Harsh and Remote Environments

Use Case Analysis

Use Case 1: Military Communication Unmanned System (Mcus)

Use Case 2: Military Cloud Communications

