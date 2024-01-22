Coronary Stents Products Market Size Worth USD 22.78 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coronary stents products market size was USD 11.09 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders such as coronary artery disease (CAD) & heart failure, rising investments & funding toward production of such devices, and rapid advancements in angioplasty techniques.

One of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market is increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders and heart failure. Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is one of the main causes of death across the globe. The CDC estimates that CAD affects around one in twenty people aged 20 and older (or roughly 5% of them). Nearly two out of every ten deaths from CAD in 2021 will involve people under the age of 65. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6.2 million people in the U.S. are affected by heart failure. The most common type of heart disease, coronary heart disease, will claim the lives of 375,476 people in 2021, and over 805,000 Americans will have a heart attack each year. According to the CDC, the most common type of heart disease, coronary heart disease, is estimated to kill 375,476 people in 2021.

The development of coronary stents has progressed to avoid both restenosis and thrombosis. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), more than 48 clinical cases, or 50% of the pipeline's total, were in the clinical stage of the development of the coronary artery stent. The majority of the pipeline products for coronary artery stents are Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) (46%), mostly at the clinical stage (60%). As a result, major market companies are conducting clinical trials on coronary stent systems which is contributing to the clinical development of these products in the market.

One of the major challenges hindering revenue growth of the market is rising number of product recalls by federal regulatory agencies. Cardiac devices were full of ups and downs in 2022 which include recall announcements, and potential safety issues.

For instance, on 21 May 2021, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall notice for more than 31,000 of Boston Scientific's VICI SDS and VICI RDS venous stent systems. The potential that the stents might shift from their initial placement has prompted the recall. As a Class I recall, the problem has the potential to cause damage or death. 31,798 venous stent systems shipped to clients between September 2018 and April 2021 are all included in this recall. Such factors are restraining revenue growth of the market.

Segment Insights

Product Type Insights:

On the basis of product type, the global coronary stents products market is segmented into bare metal stents, drug-eluting stents, and bioresorbable stents.

The drug-eluting stents segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) were created to address the major drawbacks of BMS or coated stents. Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) were created to lessen neointimal hyperplasia and prevent repeated revascularization; nevertheless, the initial generation of these devices had a higher risk of late Stent Thrombosis (ST). New DES have been created to guarantee positive short- and long-term outcomes while lowering the rate of thrombosis in stents. Newer, better generations of DES have been produced as a result of ongoing innovation and research to enhance all facets of DES technology, including platform material and structure, polymers, coating distribution, extra coating, and antiproliferative medicines. Clinical results are comparable to those of durable polymer drug-eluting stents, even though biodegradable polymer drug-eluting stents and polymer-free drug-eluting stents have been created and are frequently utilized to prevent polymer-related side effects.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global coronary stents products market is segmented into hospitals, cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Improved access to heart surgery education and dissemination of the most current standards and methods in cardiac care to nearby physicians and nurses are two of the major reasons patients go to hospitals. The hospital benefits from combined expertise of a multidisciplinary team that comprises neonatologists, cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, critical care specialists, anesthesiologists, and a comprehensive support staff dedicated to treating children.

The use of coronary angioplasty products, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), External Ventricular Assist Devices (EVAD) for patients, and implantable Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD) are all common advanced cardiac support procedures that are frequently provided in these institutions by medical staff. These are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Regional Insights:

The coronary stents products market in North America accounted for second largest market share in 2022. The coronary stents products market is growing in this region, owing to growing number of clinical trial studies in the field of coronary stents products, as well as rising regulatory approvals for development of coronary stent systems, especially in the U.S., which has resulted in continued growth of this industry.

For instance, on 26 July 2022, BIOTRONIK announced that its unique Pulsar®-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an improved insertion technique for endovascular treatments. The business also disclosed that the device's complete U.S. commercial launch will start in early August. The clinically tested Pulsar stent can be implanted more steadily and precisely owing to the tri-axial system and braided shaft design. The Pulsar-18 stent reduces the mean area of restenosis due to its tiny struts and low Chronic Outward Force (COF). These factors are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Europe accounted for a significantly large market share in 2022. This is attributed to growing government regulations, key strategic initiatives, and partnerships between major market companies developing coronary stents products as well as rising Research and Development (R&D) activities which are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For instance, on 24 August 2022, Medtronic announced the commercial availability of their newest drug-eluting coronary stent, the Onyx FrontierTM Drug-Eluting Stent (DES) following recent CE Mark clearance. The Resolute OnyxTM drug-eluting stent's acute performance and clinical data are built upon, and the Onyx Frontier DES provides a novel delivery mechanism. The DES has the same best-in-class stent platform as Resolute OnyxTM DES and has an improved delivery system1 that is intended to maximize acute performance in the most difficult situations and improve deliverability.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 11.09 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 22.78 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global coronary stents products market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective coronary stents products. Some major players included in the global coronary stents products market report are:

Medtronic

Abbott.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

B Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

BIOTRONIK

BIVACOR, INC.

Stentys S.A.

Cordis

Strategic Development

On 26 April 2023, Terumo Europe N.V., a leading medical device firm, announces the launch of a new prospective clinical research of the Ultimaster NagomiTM sirolimus-eluting coronary stent system in difficult PCI patients (NAGOMI difficult PMCF study, NCT05705973). The research device is a version of the Ultimaster Tansei sirolimus-eluting coronary stent system that is clinically similar. The gradient abluminal bioresorbable coating, sirolimus-eluting medication, and a wealth of clinical data were all inherited by the Ultimaster NagomiTM stent.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coronary stents products market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Bare Metal Stents (BMS) Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Polymer-Based Non-Polymer Based Bioresorbable Stents



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Cardiac Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



