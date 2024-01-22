Laryngoscope Blades and Handles Market Set to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2033 - Comprehensive Forecast, Segmentation, and Impact Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laryngoscope Blades and Handles Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Procedures and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Laryngoscope blades and handles are essential medical devices used to visualize the larynx during intubation, a procedure used to establish an airway in patients who are unable to breathe on their own. The market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, and geography.

The market is expected to grow to $10.8 billion by 2033. Key drivers of the market include the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the aging population, and technological advancements. The report also includes a SWOT analysis and information on reimbursement policies and regulatory landscape.

Key points:

The Laryngoscope Blades and Handles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, aging population, and technological advancements.

Key players in the market include Medtronic, Ambu, and Karl Storz.



SWOT analysis:

Strengths

Large and growing market

High demand for innovative products

Presence of established players

Weaknesses:

Competitive market

High cost of research and development

Regulatory challenges

Opportunities:

Emerging markets

Technological advancements

Increasing demand for disposable laryngoscope blades

Threats:

Economic downturn

Competition from generic products

Regulatory changes

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Teleflex Inc

ICU Medical Inc

HUM Gesellschaft fur Homecare und Medizintechnik GmbH

Medline Industries LP

Intersurgical Ltd

Dempsey Ventures Inc

Vyaire Medical Inc

Flexicare Group Ltd

Baxter International Inc



