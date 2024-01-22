Laryngoscope Blades and Handles Market Set to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2033 - Comprehensive Forecast, Segmentation, and Impact Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laryngoscope Blades and Handles Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Procedures and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Laryngoscope blades and handles are essential medical devices used to visualize the larynx during intubation, a procedure used to establish an airway in patients who are unable to breathe on their own. The market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, and geography.
The market is expected to grow to $10.8 billion by 2033. Key drivers of the market include the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the aging population, and technological advancements. The report also includes a SWOT analysis and information on reimbursement policies and regulatory landscape.
Key points:
- The Laryngoscope Blades and Handles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033.
- The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, aging population, and technological advancements.
- Key players in the market include Medtronic, Ambu, and Karl Storz.
SWOT analysis:
Strengths
- Large and growing market
- High demand for innovative products
- Presence of established players
Weaknesses:
- Competitive market
- High cost of research and development
- Regulatory challenges
- Opportunities:
Emerging markets
- Technological advancements
- Increasing demand for disposable laryngoscope blades
Threats:
- Economic downturn
- Competition from generic products
- Regulatory changes
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Teleflex Inc
- ICU Medical Inc
- HUM Gesellschaft fur Homecare und Medizintechnik GmbH
- Medline Industries LP
- Intersurgical Ltd
- Dempsey Ventures Inc
- Vyaire Medical Inc
- Flexicare Group Ltd
- Baxter International Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ciaqts
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.