Europe Miticides Market Poised for Growth, Bio-Based Innovations Set to Propel Demand by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Miticides Market Forecast to 2028 -Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural landscape of Europe is undergoing a significant shift as the region prepares to embrace innovative farming solutions. A newly added, detailed market analysis reveals that the Europe miticides market is expected to witness a noteworthy increase from US$ 107.86 million in 2022 to US$ 142.82 million by 2028. This growth trajectory is estimated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Driving the surge in the miticide demand are the bio-based variants, which offer a slew of environmental and health-based benefits. Farmers and agricultural entities are shifting towards these eco-friendlier options in response to stringent regulations imposed by the European Union and the growing demand for organic produce.

Bio-based Miticides Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Farming Practices

The push towards greener alternatives within the agriculture sector has stemmed from the need to alleviate the consequences of heavy chemical pesticide usage. The integration of botanical oils such as lemon essential oil into farming practices, not only serves as a miticide but also as an insecticide and fungicide, making a case for multifunctionality combined with reduced toxicity.

Comprehensive Insights into Europe Miticides Market Dynamics

An in-depth analysis of the sector suggests that the miticides market is witnessing expansion across various fronts. The research categorizes the market based on source, form, crop type, and country, providing a granular view of the marketplace. Synthetic miticides currently hold a substantial market share; however, the impending growth is anticipated to be propelled by bio-based alternatives.

Considering form, the liquid segment overshadows its dry counterpart, signaling a preference likely linked to ease of application. In terms of crop type, fruits and vegetables constitute the majority, consistent with the focus on fresh produce in agricultural outputs.

The geographical analysis underscores that while key European countries contribute significantly to market dimensions, the combined influence of the remaining European territories showcases the largest market share, hinting at an extensive and diverse market presence.

Leading companies such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, and Syngenta AG, among others, are instrumental in driving innovation and product availability across the European miticides sector.

Market Segmentation: An At-a-Glance Summary

Source: Bio-Based, Synthetic

Form: Dry, Liquid

Crop Type: Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Others

Country: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

The future of European agriculture looks to be pivoting towards sustainable practices, leveraging the capabilities of bio-based miticides. As the demand continues to ascend, the European landscape is equipped to meet the challenges of modern agriculture while upholding the commitment to environmental stewardship.

With the release of this comprehensive research, stakeholders and decision-makers in the agricultural domain are better positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by the evolving miticides market in Europe.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $107.86 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $142.82 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Europe

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Certis USA LLC

FMC Corp

Gowan Co

Kemin Industries Inc.

Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd.

Oro Agri International BV

Syngenta AG

UPL Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2d26y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment