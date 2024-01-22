Invisible Orthodontics Market Size Worth USD 15.34 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global invisible orthodontics market size was USD 4.14 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Increasing number of orthodontic issues, steady development of orthodontic technologies, the global proliferation of dental clinics and hospitals, and increasing awareness of the consequences of untreated dental misalignments are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Steady and continuous development of orthodontic technologies is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Many patients who had previously refused conventional treatments with glued brackets are now eager to move on with the growing popularity of detachable aligner therapy. A number of innovations that have quickened the speed of change in orthodontics include intraoral scanners, digital bracket technologies, clear aligner therapy, transdisciplinary, complete software, and virtual consultation. For instance, intraoral scanners have completely changed how dentists of all specialties treat their patients. With the help of the accompanying software, practitioners can now obtain a scan at every patient visit and use it for a variety of tasks, such as simulating tooth movement, detecting cavities, and visualizing the degree of occlusal contact.

High price of invisible braces can restrain market revenue growth. Similar to conventional braces, the price of therapy is dependent on several criteria. These include the degree of alignment problems, the length of treatment, the location, and the orthodontist's level of experience. Depending on the specifics of the treatment plan, patients using invisible orthodontics typically need to switch out their aligners every one to two weeks. Cost of the treatment increases with the number of aligners used. In addition, routine visits to the dentist are necessary for invisible orthodontics, as it allow the doctor to track the progress and make any modifications.

A current trend observed in the global invisible orthodontics market is application of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Multi-source data collection is now possible in dentistry due to the advancement of digital technology. These sources include digital dental models, clinical data, photographs, lateral cephalograms, panoramic x-rays, remote monitoring, and 3D imaging exams including Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT). Emerging technologies include databases and cloud-based systems that manage, integrate, process, and visualize data using machine learning and data science techniques.

Segment Insights

Product Type Insights:

On the basis of product type, the global invisible orthodontics market is segmented into ceramic braces, lingual braces, clear aligners, and clear retainers.

The clear aligners segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global invisible orthodontics market in 2022. Factors driving revenue growth of the clear aligners segment is increasing preference for aesthetic and convenient orthodontic solutions. Clear Aligners are translucent trays composed of a unique material that are used to align teeth. Instead of dealing with the inconveniences of metal wires and brackets, they employ a steady, mild force to shift the teeth into the desired position. These are created specifically for every patient using a digital scan. This is accomplished by taking digital imprints, processing the data with specialist software to calculate future forecasts for better outcomes and straighter teeth, and then having the milling machine create the set of trays on demand.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global invisible orthodontics market is segmented into crowding, excessive spacing, malocclusion, and others.

The crowding segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global invisible orthodontics market in 2022. Key factor driving revenue growth of the crowding segment is demand for a modern solution to address dental crowding issues. Dental crowding is the technical term for teeth that are overcrowded. It is a disorder that occurs when there is inadequate space in the jaw for all of the teeth to be positioned correctly. Teeth that are pushed, overlapped, slanted, or twisted out of their proper alignment are common examples of this. Not only may overcrowding affect appearance, but it can also negatively impact oral health and overall quality of life.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global invisible orthodontics market in 2022. The key factor driving North America market revenue growth is strategic partnerships and innovative workflow solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of orthodontic and dental practices. For instance, on 20 May 2022, Align Technology and iTero intraoral scanners announced a partnership with Asana, a top teamwork platform. Asana Smiles for Align, a new workflow solution, will be made available to US doctors who have received training in Invisalign due to this strategic partnership.

Europe market is expected to register robust revenue growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing focus on cosmetic dentistry and availability of innovative orthodontic treatment options. For example, on 09 July 2020, the Straumann Group announced a partnership with DrSmile, one of the most rapidly expanding suppliers of orthodontic treatments in Europe. This collaboration is expected to allow both businesses to realize substantial additional potential in the aesthetic dentistry industry. Together, they offer dentists substantial opportunities to expand their practices through new avenues and provide patients with convenient, high-quality, clinically grounded care.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 4.14 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 14.0% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 15.34 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product Type, Application, Patient Group, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Celetrix, LLC, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf SE, Harvard Bioscience, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., MaxCyte, Lonza, Mirus Bio LLC, Candid Care Co, Henry Schein Orthodontics, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, DynaFlex, American Orthodontics, Align Technology, Inc., Ortho-Care (UK) Ltd., FORESTADENT - Bernhard Foerster GmbH, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Ormco Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global invisible orthodontics Market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective invisible orthodontics solutions.

Some major players included in the global invisible orthodontics market report are:

Strategic Development

On 22 February 2022, Ormco Corporation, a leading provider of orthodontic solutions globally, announced the release of Spark Clear Aligners Release 12, which offers industry-leading clinical upgrades, product optimization, and case-planning improvements to provide physicians with greater control, flexibility, and efficiency. Spark has better clarity and stain resistance than the top aligner brand, as demonstrated by its performance.

On 31 March 2022, Dentsply Sirona expanded its clear aligner treatment portfolio in the United States by introducing SureSmile VPro, SureSmile Whitening Kit, and SureSmile Retainers. SureSmile VPro expedites orthodontic tooth movement and can reduce patient discomfort during treatment. SureSmile Retainers and Whitening Kit assist patients in maintaining their whiter, brighter smiles after treatment. Without compromising efficacy, the SureSmile Retainers are strong enough to resist oral stresses such as tooth grinding.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global Invisible Orthodontics Market on the basis of product type, application, patient group, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Ceramic Braces Lingual Braces Clear Aligners Clear Retainers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Crowding Excessive Spacing Malocclusion Others

Patient Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Adults Teenagers Children

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Dental and Orthodontic Clinics Hospitals Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



