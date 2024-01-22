Leading Cybersecurity Service Provider Entara Announces New Chief Growth Officer and Director of Managed Services

Chicago, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, a security-first eXtended Service Provider (XSP), announced the latest progression in their collaborative approach to cybersecurity with the promotion of Deniz Sagnaklar to the role of Chief Growth Officer. In conjunction, the organization announced the promotion of Mike Mousavi to the role of Director of Managed Services. With these changes, Entara emphasized the organization’s dedication to being a best-in-class, trusted advisor to their clients and partners alike.

The Chief Growth Officer, or CGO, role was created at Entara to help strategically manage, grow, and diversify the organization’s sales efforts. As CGO, Sagnaklar will achieve this by strengthening Entara’s reputation as a relationship-centric leader in the IT and cybersecurity space and by implementing repeatable processes to support successful collaboration. She will also identify new partnerships and cultivate existing relationships to advance Entara’s service offerings for its clients.

“I am incredibly excited to take on a new challenge as the Chief Growth Officer at Entara,” said Sagnaklar. “For over two decades, Entara has been proud of its ability to evolve to meet the needs of our clients. The cybersecurity market is always changing. To be a trusted advisor to our clients in this space, we must constantly evaluate tools, services, vendors, and partnerships, to make sure we grow with the market. I am ready to use my years of experience leading Entara’s managed services team to be thoughtful and proactive about that growth.”

Over the past three years, Entara has significantly increased its dedication to developing partnerships in both the cybersecurity and incident response and recovery spaces. Through these partnerships they have provided recovery services to nearly 150 organizations hit by ransomware in 2023 alone and added additional services to their cybersecurity offerings, like compliance audits and additional pentests and assessments.

“We had another record setting growth year in 2023 and, with Deniz in the CGO seat, we know 2024 will continue the trend," shared Entara CEO and President, Pamela Diaz. “The cybersecurity landscape is constantly shifting, and key, strategic partnerships are important if organizations want to provide cutting-edge services to their clients. As we expand our presence in the incident response space, having Deniz as a point person will make a dramatic difference in the impact we will be able to make to our clients. She has a demonstrated history of transforming teams into well-oiled machines, and I’m excited to see the impact she will make in her new role.”

With Sagnaklar’s transition to the CGO seat, Entara Reactive Services Manager, Mike Mousavi, has been promoted to Director of Managed Services. “Mike is the perfect fit to take over the role of Director of Managed Services,” said Sagnaklar. “While working alongside him for the past year, I have been impressed by his ability to center all operations around our clients’ pain points and business goals. ”

As the Reactive Services Manager, Mousavi oversaw the Service Desk and was instrumental in the development of Entara into a leading XSP. In his new role, Mousavi will expand his responsibilities and serve the Entara’s clients by ensuring high-quality delivery of services, efficient use of toolsets, and productive team management. “Mike has been a crucial member of Entara since he joined our team,” said Diaz. “His dedication to excellence, one of our core values, is evident in everything he does. As the Director of Managed Services, this excellence mindset will have a huge impact on the client experience and help us continue to invest in making Entara both a leading managed service provider and place to work.”

