Heart Failure Drugs Market Size Worth USD 21.63 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heart failure drugs market size was USD 12.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of heart failure, rising numbers of elderly individuals, increasing number of drugs in pipeline in developmental stages, and increase in risk factors associated with lifestyle choices are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Rising number of elderly individuals is also a key factor driving market revenue growth. When the heart's pumping capacity is insufficient to satisfy the body's demands, the condition known as heart failure in the elderly occurs. It can happen if the body needs more oxygen than the heart can provide or if the heart is weak or injured by an illness. The heart pumps blood into the body to carry nutrients and oxygen. This pump could function less effectively and cannot be able to pump sufficient blood to give the body enough oxygen and nutrients when the heart is injured. Aging adds to this complexity by causing a loss of muscle cells, which makes the heart bigger and more rigid.

Increase in risk factors associated with lifestyle choices is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Heart health is impacted by a number of factors, such as substance abuse, smoking, depression, excessive weight, physical inactivity, and chronic stress. In particular, depression increases the possibility of acquiring or worsening heart disease and affects the prognosis and recovery of those who already have cardiac problems. Also, depression can exacerbate heart-related problems by encouraging bad habits such as drinking, smoking, overeating, or inactivity. Being physically inactive weakens and reduces the efficiency of the heart muscle, which is a major factor affecting heart health.

High cost associated with conducting clinical trials, research, and drug development for heart failure treatments can restrain market revenue growth. Clinical trials are inherently expensive, primarily due to the significant time and resources required to initiate studies and meet accrual targets. This poses a significant challenge to the execution of clinical trials. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), only about 12% of medications that enter clinical trials ultimately receive approval for market introduction. Several factors contribute to the cost, including the trial type and phase, site quantity and distribution, study duration and scope, regulatory requirements, and the complexity and uniqueness of the medication. The trial start-up phase is a critical stage with numerous opportunities for delays that can negatively impact the study's budget and schedule.

A current trend in the heart failure drugs market is growing adoption of SGLT2 inhibitors. According to new guidelines released in April 2022 by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, a new range of medications known as sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors has been introduced to the list of treatments. These drugs are used to treat diabetes. This inclusion, which lowers complications, avoids hospitalizations, and prolongs life, is a game changer in the treatment of cardiac failure, whether or not a patient has diabetes.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global heart failure drugs market is segmented into beta blockers, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin-receptor neprilysin inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, diuretics, and others.

The beta blockers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global heart failure market in 2022. Ability of beta-blockers to increase long-term survival rates of patients is a key driver in their use as a heart failure drugs. A class of drugs called beta-blockers is useful for treating cardiovascular diseases. Several beta receptors are found throughout the body and aid in bodily functions. Medication known as beta-blockers can lower heart rate and prevent the heart from working too hard. They may also prevent the heart from reacting to stress chemicals such as adrenaline. Beta-blockers function by preventing specific chemicals from impacting nerve cells, such adrenaline.

Stage of Heart Failure Insights:

On the basis of stage of heart failure, the global heart failure drugs market is segmented into acute and chronic.

The chronic segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global heart failure market in 2022. Key factor driving revenue growth of the segment is the increase in risk factors associated with lifestyle choices, leading to a higher incidence of chronic heart failure. Heart failure, often referred to as congestive heart failure or chronic heart failure, is the heart's persistent incapacity to pump enough blood throughout the body to maintain an adequate level of oxygenation. Although the disorder has multiple origins, being overweight, having diabetes, high blood pressure, and being old are some of the most prevalent risk factors.

Regional Insights:

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global heart failure drugs market in 2022, driven by significant advancements and expanded indications of drugs. For instance, on 16 February 2021, Novartis received FDA approval to extend the use of Entresto, reducing cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization risks in adult patients with chronic heart failure, particularly those with a below normal left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF). Clinical judgment is recommended for treating patients due to the variable nature of LVEF. This broadens the treatment spectrum for guideline defined heart failure, covering both HFrEF and HFpEF.

Europe is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, significantly influenced by advancements in heart failure treatments. For instance, on 21 June 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company announced that Jardiance® (empagliflozin) was approved for marketing as a therapy for individuals with symptomatic chronic cardiac failure and reduced ejection fraction by the European Commission. The EMPEROR-Reduced trial, which demonstrated a significant 25% reduction in the combined relative risk against placebo of cardiovascular death or hospitalization owing to heart failure, served as the basis for this additional indication.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 12.20 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.9% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 21.63 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Application, Stage Of Heart Failure, Distribution Channel, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Cardior Pharmaceuticals GmbH, CYTOKINETICS, INC., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Lilly, Exelixis, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GSK plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global heart failure drugs market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective heart failure drugs solutions.

Some major players included in the global heart failure drugs market report are:

Strategic Development

On 29 May 2023, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announced the approval of its Inpefa medication to treat cardiac failure by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A once-daily oral pill called Inpefa is prescribed as an inhibitor of type 1 and type 2 Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporters (SGLT1). The objective is to lower the risk of cardiac failure hospitalization, urgent heart failure visits, and cardiovascular mortality. Adults with heart failure, chronic renal disease, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiovascular risk factors can take the pill.

On 20 January 2021, Merck announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved VERQUVO, lowering the risk of heart failure hospitalization and cardiovascular death. Following a priority regulatory review and based on the pivotal Phase 3 VICTORIA trial results, the FDA approved VERQUVO, the first treatment for chronic heart failure, specifically for patients who had been hospitalized for heart failure or required outpatient IV diuretics. Bayer AG and VERQUVO (vericiguat) are working together to create tablets in dosages of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, or 10 mg.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global heart failure drugs market on the basis of type, application, stage of heart failure, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Beta Blockers ACE Inhibitors Angiotensin-receptor neprilysin inhibitors Angiotensin receptor blockers Diuretics Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Injection Capsule Tablets Others

Stage Of Heart Failure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Acute Chronic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Specialty Centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



