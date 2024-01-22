Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG Industry Outlook by Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Including Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global LNG liquefaction capacity is expected to increase from 487 mtpa in 2022 to 929 mtpa in 2027 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 12.9% and the regasification capacity is expected to increase from 49,881 bcf in 2022 to 82,100 bcf in 2027 at an AAGR of 10.0%. In 2022, the US had the highest liquefaction capacity of 98 mtpa globally, while Japan had the highest regasification capacity of 10,726 bcf.



Report Scope

Updated information on all active, planned and announced LNG liquefaction and regasification terminals globally with start year up to 2027

Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2017 to 2022, outlook up to 2027

Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally

Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new build) LNG liquefaction and regasification terminals till 2027

Latest developments and contracts related to LNG liquefaction and regasification terminals, wherever available

Key Benefits

Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced LNG liquefaction and regasification terminals globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

Assess key liquefaction and regasification LNG terminals data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global LNG Industry

2.1. Global LNG Industry, Overview of LNG Terminals Data

2.2. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Snapshot

2.3. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Regional Comparisons

2.4. Global LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals

2.5. Global LNG Industry, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region

2.6. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, Snapshot

2.7. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, Regional Comparisons

2.8. Global LNG Industry, Trade Movements and Price

2.9. Global LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

2.10. Global LNG Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region



3. Africa LNG Industry



4. Asia LNG Industry



5. Caribbean LNG Industry



6. Central America LNG Industry



7. Europe LNG Industry



8. Former Soviet Union LNG Industry



9. Middle East LNG Industry



10. North America LNG Industry



11. Oceania LNG Industry



12. South America LNG Industry



13. Global LNG Industry, Recent News and Contracts

13.1. Recent Developments

13.2. Recent Contracts



