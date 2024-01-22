Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Forecast Report 2024-2030 - Projections Highlight Granule and Powder Segment Growth and Increased Applications by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market by Form (Granule, Powder), Application (Dyes & Pigments, Electrolytic Production of Aluminum, Fumed Alumina) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market landscape for Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride is expected to witness considerable growth, with market size projections indicating an ascent from USD 1.15 billion in 2023 to USD 1.60 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.79%.

Granule and Powder Forms of Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Take Center Stage

The latest market evaluation reveals that the granule and powder forms of Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride are poised for substantial growth, signaling an increasing demand from various application sectors. The comprehensive report segments the market by form, enabling stakeholders to tailor their business strategies accordingly.

Surge in Dyes, Pigments, and Aluminum Production Expected to Fuel Demand

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride plays a pivotal role in several key industries, such as dyes and pigments and the electrolytic production of aluminum. The report predicts a significant increase in the use of this compound within these sectors, alongside other applications, including fumed alumina, hydrocarbon resins, pesticides, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, and titanium dioxide.

In-depth Competitive Landscape and FPNV Positioning Matrix Analysis

Featuring a profound competitive landscape analysis, the report offers an FPNV Positioning Matrix that assists stakeholders in making informed decisions. The matrix provides a thorough evaluation of vendors, considering their business strategies and product satisfaction to help users align with market leaders and innovators.

Regional Insights and Strategic Market Expansion



An inclusive regional assessment reveals the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa as focal points for market expansion. The report provides granular insights into each region's potential, with a spotlight on high-growth countries and the regional dynamics shaping the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market.

Market Penetration: A deep dive into contributions from key players.

Market Development: An analysis of emerging markets and market segment maturity.

Market Diversification: A detailed account of product launches, geographical expansions, and market investments.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Overall market shares and strategic insights on the competitive landscape.

Product Development & Innovation: A glimpse into future technologies and product developments.

Key Considerations for Market Stakeholders

The data encompassed within the report addresses key considerations such as market size, forecasted growth, technology trends, and competitive intelligence. It serves as a crucial instrument for stakeholders contemplating entry strategies, market segmentation, and innovation trends within the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market.

This latest market forecast exhibits not only the vibrant growth of the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market but also the strategic insights necessary for stakeholders to harness the potential within this industry. For more information on the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market's outlook, emerging applications, and cutting-edge trends, interested parties can now access the full research report.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



