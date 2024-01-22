Office Stationery and Supplies Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in Prominence

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Office Stationery and Supplies estimated at US$152.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$184.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Computer / Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$54.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Paper Products segment is estimated at 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: Major Growth Determinants for Office Supplies Market
- Trend towards Flexible Workspaces Raises Need for Shared Resources, Presenting Opportunities for Office Supplies Market
- Number of Coworking Spaces Worldwide for 2018-2021
- Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Office Supplies Market
- Digitization Impacts Demand for Traditional Office Supplies
- Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment
- Women: Major Home Office Users
- Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery Products
- Latest Trends in the Office Stationery Market
- Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum
- Pens Are Here to Stay!
- Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand
- Consumers Seek Affordable Luxury in Pens
- Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche
- Pencils Remain a Basic Writing Instrument in Office Settings
- Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales
- Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in Prominence
- Digitization of Office Spaces Drives Demand for Computer and Printer Supplies
- Trends in Office Printing Market
- The Age of Digital Pens
- Smart Pens: An Ideal Accessory for Tech-Savvy Office Workers
- Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies and Stationery Market
- Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers
- Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics
- E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for Office Stationery and Supplies
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|723
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$152.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$184.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
