SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to Release 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results and Host Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will be reporting its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



Management will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). Interested parties are invited to access the call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and then keying in the participant passcode 97190#. A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, February 15, 2024, through to Thursday, February 22, 2024. To access the recording, please call 1-855-201-2300, enter the conference access code 97190# and then key in the playback access code 0114192#.

Recordings of SmartCentres’ current and previous conference calls can be found at www.smartcentres.com/investing.

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

