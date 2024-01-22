Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education Predicted Robust Growth at 18.11% CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The higher education landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift with the burgeoning growth of the alternative credentials market, projected to surge by USD 2,919.77 million during 2023-2028. This substantial growth indicates a compelling CAGR of 18.11%, according to a comprehensive market analysis. The proliferation of non-traditional educational pathways is reshaping how individuals and employers view higher education credentials.

The market is significantly driven by a growing skills gap, pointing towards the necessity for more versatile and adaptable education solutions. The inefficiency of some traditional degree programs to keep pace with real-world demands fuels the rise of alternative credentials. As open educational resources become more accessible, the market gears up for a further influx of innovation and inclusivity.

Focused on enhancing practical skills and job-readiness, the market's product segment includes:

Non-credit training courses

Non-credit certificate programs

Digital badges

Competency-based education

Intensive learning experiences such as boot camps

These offerings are available through varied delivery methods:

Online

Blended

Face-to-face

The geographical landscape covers:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

South America

Middle East and Africa

Noteworthy market developments pinpoint the rise in non-traditional offerings and an increasing acceptance of digital badges. Furthermore, mobile learning (m-learning) is gaining traction, prising open more doors for alternative credentialing.

In a competitive market, the industry analysis identifies key players contributing to this educational evolution. Their strategies and offerings are comprehensively examined, providing insights into the transformative trends shaping the higher education sector.

Understanding the importance of robust market intelligence, this report endeavors to equip stakeholders with actionable insights. These insights are crucial for formulating strategies that harness growth opportunities presented by the evolving market landscape. The analysis pledges reliability and is a testament to the extensive research conducted to forecast market growth accurately.

