Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education Predicted Robust Growth at 18.11% CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The higher education landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift with the burgeoning growth of the alternative credentials market, projected to surge by USD 2,919.77 million during 2023-2028. This substantial growth indicates a compelling CAGR of 18.11%, according to a comprehensive market analysis. The proliferation of non-traditional educational pathways is reshaping how individuals and employers view higher education credentials.
The market is significantly driven by a growing skills gap, pointing towards the necessity for more versatile and adaptable education solutions. The inefficiency of some traditional degree programs to keep pace with real-world demands fuels the rise of alternative credentials. As open educational resources become more accessible, the market gears up for a further influx of innovation and inclusivity.
Focused on enhancing practical skills and job-readiness, the market's product segment includes:
- Non-credit training courses
- Non-credit certificate programs
- Digital badges
- Competency-based education
- Intensive learning experiences such as boot camps
These offerings are available through varied delivery methods:
- Online
- Blended
- Face-to-face
The geographical landscape covers:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Noteworthy market developments pinpoint the rise in non-traditional offerings and an increasing acceptance of digital badges. Furthermore, mobile learning (m-learning) is gaining traction, prising open more doors for alternative credentialing.
In a competitive market, the industry analysis identifies key players contributing to this educational evolution. Their strategies and offerings are comprehensively examined, providing insights into the transformative trends shaping the higher education sector.
Understanding the importance of robust market intelligence, this report endeavors to equip stakeholders with actionable insights. These insights are crucial for formulating strategies that harness growth opportunities presented by the evolving market landscape. The analysis pledges reliability and is a testament to the extensive research conducted to forecast market growth accurately.
Companies Profiled:
- 2U Inc.
- Bisk Ventures
- Carroll Community College Foundation Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- Coursera Inc.
- Credly
- Inc.
- JPMorgan Chase and Co.
- New York State Education Department
- NIIT Ltd.
- Northeastern University
- Pearson Plc
- Purdue University Global
- Simplilearn
- Strategic Education Inc.
- Udacity Inc.
- Udemy Inc.
- XuetangX
- Temple University
- University of Michigan
- University Professional and Continuing Education Association
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt45ci
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.