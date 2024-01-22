The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery Announces a New Partnership

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery in Portland is excited to announce a new partnership with Forefront Dermatology Group—a medical team that shares their vision for offering the most comprehensive services possible in Portland, Ore. Forefront Dermatology Group is a distinguished dermatology organization committed to upholding the same high standard of care and dedication that The Waldorf Center has always prioritized.



Although day-to-day operations will remain mostly the same and patients can continue to experience exceptional care during appointments, the merger will allow The Waldorf Center to expand their offerings as they will have access to Forefront Dermatology Group’s extensive resources and expertise in skin care. Patients can expect an improved experience, an enhanced level of care, leading edge technology, and a wider variety of services available to cater to their unique needs.

Forefront Dermatology Group provides a full range of services for all skin types and needs, including skin cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prevention; Mohs surgery; treatment of medical conditions; pediatric dermatology care; and cosmetic dermatology. Their team consists of experienced and highly qualified dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, dermatopathologists, and aestheticians. The group includes more than 200 clinic locations across 26 states. Their state-of-the-art dermatopathology laboratory offers a complete range of dermatology testing and comprehensive pathology services for patients.

Additionally, The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery is thrilled to share the news of their new location in Vancouver, Washington, that is designed exclusively for med spa treatments. An extensive selection of non-surgical cosmetic procedures is available, such as BOTOX®, dermal fillers, skin resurfacing and skin rejuvenation treatments, fat reduction strategies, permanent cosmetics, IV vitamin therapy, and more. The new office, which opened on Aug. 1, is located near to the Columbia River at 1405 Southeast 164th Ave., Suite 100, Vancouver, WA, 98683. The Waldorf Center team is also known for its cosmetic surgery offerings, including breast surgery, body surgery, facial surgery, and reconstructive surgery.

Have questions about dermatology or plastic surgery in Portland? Contact The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery for further details. Call 503-646-0101 or fill out a contact form online to request a consultation.