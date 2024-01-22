Lerner Publishing Group Receives Eight American Library Association Youth Media Awards

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAR-BEN PUBLISHER JONI SUSSMAN WINNER OF THE SYDNEY TAYLOR BODY-OF-WORK AWARD

NEARER MY FREEDOM BY MONICA EDINGER AND LESLEY YOUNGE NAMED A YALSA AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN NONFICTION FOR YOUNG ADULTS FINALIST

A POCKETFUL OF STARS BY AISHA BUSHBY, THE BEAR AND THE WILDCAT BY KAZUMI YUMOTO AND ILLUSTRATED BY KOMAKO SAKAI, AND THE MOON IS A BALL BY ED FRANCK AND ILLUSTRATED BY THÉ TJONG-KHING NAMED USBBY OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL BOOKS

NOT SO SHY BY NOA NIMRODI NAMED A SYDNEY TAYLOR BOOK AWARD HONOR IN THE MIDDLE GRADE CATEGORY

THE RABBI AND HIS DONKEY BY SUSAN TARCOV AND ILLUSTRATED BY DIANA RENJINA, AND ZHEN YU AND THE SNAKE BY ERICA LYONS AND ILLUSTRATED BY RENIA METALLINOU NAMED SYDNEY TAYLOR BOOK AWARD NOTABLE BOOKS IN THE PICTURE BOOK CATEGORY

Lerner Publishing Group has received eight 2024 American Library Association (ALA) Youth Media Awards. Kar-Ben Publisher Joni Sussman was honored with the Sydney Taylor Body-of-Work Award. Nearer My Freedom: The Interesting Life of Olaudah Equiano by Himself was named a YALSA Excellence in Nonfiction Finalist. A Pocketful of Stars , The Bear and the Wildcat , and The Moon Is a Ball: Stories of Panda and Squirrel have been named USBBY Outstanding International Books. Not So Shy was named a Sydney Taylor Book Award Notable Book in the Picture Book category and The Rabbi and His Donkey and Zhen Yu and the Snake have been named Sydney Taylor Book Award Notable Books in the Picture Book category. The ALA awards were announced over the weekend and at the Youth Media Awards ceremony during the LibLearnX conference in Baltimore.

Kar-Ben Publisher Joni Sussman has been awarded with the Sydney Taylor Body-of-Work Award, which recognizes an author or entity who has made a substantial contribution over time to the genre of Jewish children’s literature. As publisher at Kar-Ben Publishing, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, for the last twenty years, Joni has greatly increased the reach of Jewish children’s literature by producing a significant number of high-quality titles on an ever-expanding variety of Jewish topics. Her efforts have put Jewish books in the eyes of the public and the hands of children on a new scale.

Nearer My Freedom: The Interesting Life of Olaudah Equiano by Himself, written Monica Edinger and Lesley Younge, and published in 2023 by Zest Books™, was named a finalist for the YALSA Award for Excellence in Nonfiction, which is presented annually and honors the best nonfiction book published for young adults. Also named a Boston Globe Best Books of 2023, Nearer My Freedom explores Olaudah Equiano's life story—his childhood in Africa, enslavement, liberation, and life as a free man—through "found verse," a creative approach to primary source analysis. The authors selected excerpts from Equiano's autobiography to create the poetic retelling, adding annotations to deepen understanding. In a starred review, Booklist says Nearer My Freedom is “[An] absorbing, singular creation."

A Pocketful of Stars by Aisha Bushby, The Bear and the Wildcat by Kazumi Yumoto and illustrated by Komako Sakai, and The Moon Is a Ball: Stories of Panda and Squirrel by Ed Franck and illustrated by Thé Tjong-Khing by Ed Franck and illustrated by Thé Tjong-Khing have been named USBBY Outstanding International Books. All three books were recognized by the Outstanding International Books committee as international books for young people that were deemed most outstanding of those published during the calendar year.

Not So Shy by Noa Nimrodi has been named a Sydney Taylor Book Award Honor in the Middle Grade category. In addition, The Rabbi and His Donkey by Susan Tarcov and illustrated by Diana Renjina, and Zhen Yu and the Snake by Erica Lyons and illustrated by Renia Metallinou, have been named Sydney Taylor Book Award Notable Books in the Picture Book category. All three books were recognized by the Sydney Taylor Book Awards committee as outstanding books for children and teens that authentically portray the Jewish experience.

“Lerner Publishing Group is honored to receive eight ALA awards and honors in the same year,” said Adam Lerner, Publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing Group. “Our commitment to diversity shines through with amazing stories and artwork from Monica, Lesley, Aisha, Kazumi, Komako, Ed, Thé, Noa, Susan, Diana, Erica, and Renia. We are thrilled that the Sydney Taylor Book Award, YALSA, and Outstanding International Books committees have recognized these powerful books. We also are extremely proud of Joni Sussman’s Sydney Taylor Body-of-Work Award which is a well-deserved tribute right before her retirement. Joni has put her own personal touch on hundreds of books over the last twenty years at Kar-Ben and we are forever grateful for the amazing impact she has made at Lerner and in Jewish children’s literature.”

Praise for Nearer My Freedom:

"In this unique work of nonfiction, Edinger and Younge transform the words of Olaudah Equiano's 1789 autobiographical slavery narrative into found-verse poetry. . . . [An] absorbing, singular creation."

— starred, Booklist

"Highly readable as well as informative. An excellent way to understand a remarkable individual and his times."

—starred, Kirkus Reviews

"Without losing the source text's emotional heft, Edinger and Younge's visceral poems respectfully provide an effective entry point into the seminal work."—starred, Publishers Weekly

"[T]he story makes for compelling reading that moves quickly. . . . This important and unique work introduces this pivotal man to a new audience and will make for interesting classroom discussions."—starred, School Library Journal

"Monica Edinger and Lesley Younge—former fourth grade co-teachers—brilliantly transform the autobiography into 'found poems' by cutting and rearranging Equiano's original into verse . . . Their deft transformation of Equiano's odyssey is well-equipped to inspire and empower new generations."—starred, Shelf Awareness

Praise for A Pocketful of Stars:

"Equal parts uplifting and heartbreaking. A poignantly written novel that is hard to put down and even harder to forget." —starred, Kirkus Reviews

Praise for The Bear and the Wildcat:

"Quietly contemplative, mingling hope and healing, this is a book that will offer comfort to many."—starred, Kirkus Reviews

"Elegant, understated spreads over scumbled black backdrops by Sakai divide the story, the first half dark with Bear's misery, the second half dawning with light. Hirano's fine translation renders Bear's transition in simple, natural-sounding English, and Yumoto's sensitive characterization makes the story a touchstone for talking about loss."—starred, Publishers Weekly

Praise for The Moon Is a Ball:

“[C]aptivating text, ideal for reading aloud. . ."—The New York Times

Praise for Not So Shy:

"Touching, tender, and heartbreaking." ―Kirkus Reviews

Praise for The Rabbi and His Donkey:

"This thought-provoking tale will be especially welcome as an introduction to Maimonides. A reminder that wisdom comes in different forms and from different sources."―Kirkus Reviews

Praise for Zhen Yu and the Snake:

"A novel take on a traditional tale."―Kirkus Reviews

