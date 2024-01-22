Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2024 - Emerging Digital Banking Platform Market Predicted to Reach $12.49 Billion by 2028, Driven by Technological Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the global digital banking platform market examines the significant growth trajectory expected in the upcoming years. With the industry set to expand from $6.68 billion in 2023 to an estimated $7.49 billion in 2024, the market demonstrates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.

Rapid Growth Forecasted in Digital Banking Platform Market

The digital banking platforms industry is experiencing a period of rapid growth and development. Powered by advancements in technology, increasing customer expectations, and a need for enhanced data security and privacy measures, the market is projected to reach $12.49 billion by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 13.6%.

Key Market Segments and Trends

and banking segments continue to evolve with digital solutions that cater to diverse customer needs. Online and mobile banking emerge as dominant banking modes with cloud and on-premise deployment options increasing in popularity.

Technological Advancements Propel Market Growth

Technological innovation remains a driving force behind the market's expansion, with major companies focusing on cutting-edge solutions such as modular digital banking platforms capable of handling vast quantities of customer data effectively.

Smartphone Adoption Fuels Expansion

The increasing adoption of smartphones is also a significant factor contributing to market growth. Smart devices are playing a pivotal role in facilitating convenient and secure financial management, which in turn benefits banks by optimizing their operations and enhancing customer engagement.

Leading Regions in Digital Banking Platforms

North America has been identified as the largest market for digital banking platforms in 2023.

has been identified as the largest market for digital banking platforms in 2023. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, demonstrating rapid adoption and innovation in digital banking technologies.

Industry Leaders Innovate with Cloud-Based Solutions

Cloud banking services are at the forefront of the industry's innovative efforts, with numerous financial institutions adopting cloud-native services to enhance banking operations. This research sheds light on the market's value derived from the direct revenues obtained by participating entities. The global market landscape is explored in terms of regional consumption values, and the expansive analysis provides strategic insights into current and future market scenarios. Professionals, stakeholders, and industry enthusiasts can now delve into the wealth of knowledge presented in this survey, which captures a holistic view of the digital banking platforms market and its expected evolution in the coming years.

