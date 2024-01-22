Verizon wins J.D. Power award for Wireless Network Quality 32nd time in a row

Verizon is the most awarded for Network Quality, according to J.D. Power – 32 times in a row; more than any other wireless provider.



Verizon continues to rank first, significantly above the industry average in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions, with fewest call, messaging and data problems reported.

Verizon received J.D. Power awards in all six regions -- achieving top score across all problem areas.**



NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon prides itself on delivering the most reliable, highest performing and most secure network, and for the 32nd consecutive time, customers agree that Verizon is unmatched in wireless network quality. The latest J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 1, names Verizon as the most awarded brand for Wireless Network Quality.

Verizon achieved the best PP100 score across all areas, with the fewest call, messaging and data problems reported*; consistently performing above the industry average.

Verizon was also named #1 for Network Quality across all six regions in the country. Verizon maintains its position as the most winning brand of J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality, more than any other U.S. network provider in the history of this study.

“Our Test Force is obsessed with providing our best, most reliable, highest performing and secure wireless service to our customers and being recognized by J.D. Power – the ‘voice of the customer’ – means our customers value the work we do,” said Joe Russo, EVP, Global Networks and Technology for Verizon. “This award is motivation to keep making the best network experience even better for our customers. That’s what they expect from us and why they rely on the Verizon network.“

The J.D. Power findings include responses from more than 26,725 wireless customers who participated in a national survey conducted between July and December 2023. J.D. Power recognizes the highest-ranking companies from results based on customer experience from the companies evaluated.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

* Tied in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and North Central Regions. For J.D. Power 2024 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

**Tied for #1 in Call Quality; Messaging Quality; and Data Quality in the Mid-Atlantic Region, and tied for #1 in Data Quality in the Southeast and North Central Regions

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Ilya Hemlin

ilya.hemlin@gmail.com

908.227.0536