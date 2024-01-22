TrustCo’s Total Loans Surpass $5 Billion - Reach All-Time High; Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at 0.29%, Lowest in 17 Years

  • Loan portfolio reaches all-time high:
    • At $5.0 billion as of December 31, 2023, loans continued to set new all-time highs
    • On average, total loans were up $309.9 million or 6.6% for the fourth quarter 2023 compared to fourth quarter 2022
  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for 2023:
      • Net income of $58.6 million
      • Net interest income of $171.8 million
      • Return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.97%
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 9.46%
      • Book value per share at period end was $33.92, up from $31.54 compared to December 31, 2022
  • Superior asset quality:
    • Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $17.7 million as of December 31, 2023, up slightly from December 31, 2022, and continue to remain at low levels
    • NPLs to total loans improved to 0.35% compared to 0.37% at December 31, 2022
    • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) to total assets improved to 0.29% compared to 0.33% at December 31, 2022
  • Capital continues to grow:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased to 10.46% at December 31, 2023 from 10.00% at December 31, 2022

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2024

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced full year 2023 net income of $58.6 million or $3.08 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $75.2 million or $3.93 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2022; and net income of $9.8 million or $0.52 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $20.9 million or $1.10 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Total loan growth increased on average by $309.9 million, or 6.6% for the fourth quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick, said, “The economic environment in 2023 presented challenges not previously seen. In trademark fashion, however, the TrustCo team navigated the adverse circumstances and delivered solid results. Total loans exceeded $5 billion for the first time in our history while credit quality remained exceptional – nonperforming assets to total assets ended the year at 0.29%, the best in 17 years. We are proud to say that this loan growth was funded without brokered deposits or borrowings. Likewise, we sustained our century-long commitment to the payment of a meaningful dividend to our shareholders. The point from which this good work springs is our strong capital position, developed over time and grown through the application of sound strategy. The interest-rate environment in 2024 could unfold in a number of different ways, but no matter how it plays out, we are positioned to capitalize upon the opportunities presented.”

TrustCo saw deposit balances rebound from the end of the prior year with net deposit inflows during the year. Loan growth continued across all categories year over year, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, deposit inflows, and cash flow from the existing loan portfolio. The Federal Reserve’s decision to raise the target Federal Funds rate multiple times from March 2022 through July 2023 has contributed to our results in the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Our cash position has allowed the Bank to be judicious in deposit pricing and created a buffer for the need to seek high cost funding alternatives, while other variable rate products have continued to reprice upward. Similarly, deposit costs continue to increase while we are also experiencing a shift in deposits to Time Accounts. Furthermore, we continue to deploy aggressive marketing efforts to retain and grow our deposit balances. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should result in expanded net interest margin going forward. We believe that TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Details

Average loans were up $309.9 million or 6.6% in the fourth quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $192.2 million, or 4.6%, in the fourth quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022. Average commercial loans and home equity lines of credit also increased $50.5 million, or 22.6%, and $61.8 million, or 22.2%, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2023 over the same period in 2022.

We have been proactive in retaining deposits through pricing and aggressive marketing, which has resulted in increased balances since December 31, 2022. Total deposits as of December 31, 2023 increased $158.0 million to $5.35 billion from December 31, 2022. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation. We understood the inflows of deposits during the pandemic were temporary and that is why we did not invest that liquidity into securities or loans, but we instead retained that liquidity on the balance sheet for when depositors would start to absorb the funds. This gave us flexibility to strategically price deposits while retaining core customers.

Net interest income was $38.6 million for the fourth quarter 2023, a decrease of $10.6 million, or 21.5%, compared to the same period in 2022, driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by the increased yield on the cash balance at the Federal Reserve Bank due to the increases in the Federal Funds target rate over the past year, and loan growth at higher interest rates. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2023 was 2.60%, down 74 basis points from 3.34% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 3.93%, up 39 basis points from 3.54% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.72% in the fourth quarter 2023 from 0.26% in the fourth quarter 2022. Non-interest expense increased $2.4 million over the prior year period primarily as a result of a legal settlement and the closure of several branch locations. Other non-interest expense are expected to return to more normalized levels next quarter. The Bank does expect branch related savings in the future quarters due to the decreased number of branch locations.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.6 million, offset by a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $250 thousand as a result of a corresponding decrease in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.97% as of December 31, 2023 and 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $48.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $46.0 million at December 31, 2022. NPLs were $17.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $17.5 million at December 31, 2022. NPLs were 0.35% and 0.37% of total loans at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 275.0% at December 31, 2023, compared to 263.1% at December 31, 2022. NPAs were $17.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.6 million at December 31, 2022. Additionally, we had minimal charge-offs and were in a net recovery position for the year.

At December 31, 2023, our equity to asset ratio was 10.46%, compared to 10.00% at December 31, 2022. Book value per share at December 31, 2023 was $33.92, up 7.5% compared to $31.54 a year earlier.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 140 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2023.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY    
GLENVILLE, NY    
     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
(Unaudited)    
  Three months ended    
  12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022    
Summary of operations          
Net interest income $38,607  $42,221  $49,186       
Provision for credit losses  1,350   100   50     
Noninterest income  4,474   4,574   4,775     
Noninterest expense  28,831   27,460   26,405     
Net income  9,848   14,680   20,910     
           
Per share          
Net income per share:          
- Basic $0.52  $0.77  $1.10     
- Diluted  0.52   0.77   1.10     
Cash dividends  0.36   0.36   0.36     
Book value at period end  33.92   32.80   31.54       
Market price at period end  31.05   27.29   37.59     
           
At period end          
Full time equivalent employees  750   764   750     
Full service banking offices  140   143   143     
           
Performance ratios          
Return on average assets  0.64%  0.96%  1.38%    
Return on average equity  6.21   9.32   13.91     
Efficiency ratio (1)  60.16   58.33   48.75     
Net interest spread  2.21   2.55   3.28     
Net interest margin  2.60   2.85   3.34     
Dividend payout ratio  69.54   46.65   32.81       
             
Capital ratios at period end            
Consolidated equity to assets  10.46%  10.31%  10.00%    
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)  10.45%  10.30%  9.99%    
           
Asset quality analysis at period end          
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.35%  0.36%  0.37%    
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.29   0.31   0.33     
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  0.97   0.95   0.97     
Coverage ratio (3)  2.7x  2.6x  2.6x    
           
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense and non-recurring expenses) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding non-recurring loss). See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.   
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.   
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.        
           
           
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued          
      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Year ended      
  12/31/23 12/31/22      
Summary of operations          
Net interest income$ 171,845   180,135       
Provision (Credit) for credit losses  1,250   (341)      
Noninterest income  18,315   19,260       
Noninterest expense  111,297   100,319       
Net income  58,646   75,234       
           
Per share          
Net income per share:          
- Basic$ 3.08   3.93       
- Diluted  3.08   3.93       
Cash dividends  1.44   1.41       
Book value at period end  33.92   31.54       
Market price at period end  31.05   37.59       
           
Performance ratios          
Return on average assets  0.97%  1.22       
Return on average equity  9.46   12.60         
Efficiency ratio (1)  56.72   50.22         
Net interest spread  2.64   2.96         
Net interest margin  2.91   2.99         
Dividend payout ratio  46.71   35.86         
             
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense and non-recurring expenses) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding non-recurring loss). See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.     
           
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans $49,201  $47,921  $46,062  $44,272  $42,711 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  750   672   691   692   693 
State and political subdivisions  1   -   1   -   - 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  1,533   1,485   1,543   1,585   1,606 
Corporate bonds  477   473   516   521   523 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities  102   107   111   117   124 
Other securities  3   2   3   2   2 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale  2,866   2,739   2,865   2,917   2,948 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  70   73   75   78   81 
Total interest on held to maturity securities  70   73   75   78   81 
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  149   131   110   110   98 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments  6,354   6,688   6,970   6,555   6,246 
Total interest income  58,640   57,552   56,082   53,932   52,084 
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking  165   102   49   66   61 
Savings  707   639   655   530   401 
Money market deposit accounts  2,500   2,384   1,756   814   389 
Time deposits  16,460   11,962   9,291   5,272   1,839 
Interest on short-term borrowings  201   244   279   285   208 
Total interest expense  20,033   15,331   12,030   6,967   2,898 
           
Net interest income  38,607   42,221   44,052   46,965   49,186 
           
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses  1,350   100   (500)  300   50 
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses  37,257   42,121   44,552   46,665   49,136 
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income  1,612   1,627   1,412   1,774   1,773 
Fees for services to customers  2,563   2,590   2,847   2,648   2,783 
Other  299   357   339   247   219 
Total noninterest income  4,474   4,574   4,598   4,669   4,775 
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits  12,444   12,393   13,122   13,283   13,067 
Net occupancy expense  4,209   4,358   4,262   4,598   4,261 
Equipment expense  1,852   1,923   1,873   1,962   1,700 
Professional services  1,561   1,717   1,360   1,607   1,251 
Outsourced services  2,532   2,720   2,491   2,296   2,102 
Advertising expense  384   586   518   390   532 
FDIC and other insurance  1,085   1,078   1,085   1,052   770 
Other real estate (income) expense, net  (12)  163   148   225   101 
Other  4,776   2,522   2,468   2,266   2,621 
Total noninterest expenses  28,831   27,460   27,327   27,679   26,405 
           
Income before taxes  12,900   19,235   21,823   23,655   27,506 
Income taxes  3,052   4,555   5,451   5,909   6,596 
           
Net income $9,848  $14,680  $16,372  $17,746  $20,910 
           
Net income per common share:          
- Basic $0.52  $0.77  $0.86  $0.93  $1.10 
           
- Diluted  0.52   0.77   0.86   0.93   1.10 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands)  19,024   19,024   19,024   19,024   19,045 
Average diluted shares (in thousands)  19,026   19,024   19,024   19,027   19,050 
           
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued     
      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     
(Unaudited)     
  Year ended      
  12/31/23 12/31/22      
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans$ 187,456   162,214       
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  2,805   1,405       
State and political subdivisions  2   2         
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  6,146   5,677       
Corporate bonds  1,987   1,804       
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities  437   551       
Other securities  10   9       
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale  11,387   9,448       
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities-residential  296   343       
Total interest on held to maturity securities  296   343       
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  500   305           
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments  26,567   14,292       
Total interest income  226,206   186,602       
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking  382   190     
Savings  2,531   920       
Money market deposit accounts  7,454   1,050       
Time deposits  42,985   3,567       
Interest on short-term borrowings  1,009   740       
Total interest expense  54,361   6,467       
           
Net interest income  171,845   180,135       
           
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses  1,250   (341)      
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses  170,595   180,476       
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income  6,425   7,037         
Fees for services to customers  10,648   10,947         
Other  1,242   1,276         
Total noninterest income  18,315   19,260         
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits  51,242   45,904         
Net occupancy expense  17,427   17,527         
Equipment expense  7,610   6,487         
Professional services  6,245   5,577         
Outsourced services  10,039   9,210         
Advertising expense  1,878   2,046         
FDIC and other insurance  4,300   3,159         
Other real estate expense, net  524   310         
Other  12,032   10,099         
Total noninterest expenses  111,297   100,319         
           
Income before taxes  77,613   99,417       
Income taxes  18,967   24,183       
           
Net income$ 58,646   75,234           
             
Net income per common share:          
- Basic$ 3.08   3.93       
           
- Diluted  3.08   3.93       
           
Average basic shares (in thousands)  19,024   19,131       
Average diluted shares (in thousands)  19,025   19,133       
           
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks $49,274  $45,940  $55,662  $47,595  $43,429 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments  528,730   461,321   547,695   589,389   607,170 
Total cash and cash equivalents  578,004   507,261   603,357   636,984   650,599 
          
Securities available for sale:         
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  118,668   121,474   113,570   119,132   118,187 
States and political subdivisions  26   34   34   34   34 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  237,677   233,719   243,444   255,556   260,316 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities  17,186   17,316   18,382   19,821   20,977 
Corporate bonds  78,052   76,935   76,618   81,464   81,346 
Other securities  680   657   656   652   653 
Total securities available for sale  452,289   450,135   452,704   476,659   481,513 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential  6,458   6,724   7,043   7,382   7,707 
Total held to maturity securities  6,458   6,724   7,043   7,382   7,707 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,203   6,203   6,203   5,797   5,797 
          
Loans:         
Commercial  273,515   268,642   251,434   246,307   231,011 
Residential mortgage loans  4,365,063   4,343,006   4,310,005   4,241,459   4,203,451 
Home equity line of credit  347,415   332,028   308,976   296,490   286,432 
Installment loans  16,886   16,605   16,396   15,326   12,307 
Loans, net of deferred net costs  5,002,879   4,960,281   4,886,811   4,799,582   4,733,201 
          
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans  48,578   47,226   46,914   46,685   46,032 
Net loans  4,954,301   4,913,055   4,839,897   4,752,897   4,687,169 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net  34,007   32,135   32,351   32,305   32,556 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  40,542   41,475   43,113   43,478   44,727 
Other assets  96,387   97,310   90,957   90,306   89,984 
          
Total assets $6,168,191  $6,054,298  $6,075,625  $6,045,808  $6,000,052 
          
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
Demand $754,532  $773,293  $791,353  $806,075  $838,147 
Interest-bearing checking  1,015,213   1,033,898   1,082,989   1,124,785   1,183,321 
Savings accounts  1,179,241   1,235,658   1,315,893   1,400,887   1,521,473 
Money market deposit accounts  565,767   610,012   625,253   600,410   621,106 
Time deposits  1,836,024   1,581,504   1,442,959   1,280,301   1,028,763 
Total deposits  5,350,777   5,234,365   5,258,447   5,212,458   5,192,810 
          
Short-term borrowings  88,990   103,110   113,765   134,293   122,700 
Operating lease liabilities  44,471   45,418   47,172   47,643   48,980 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  38,668   47,479   34,852   36,711   35,575 
          
Total liabilities  5,522,906   5,430,372   5,454,236   5,431,105   5,400,065 
          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:         
Capital stock  20,058   20,058   20,058   20,058   20,058 
Surplus  257,181   257,078   257,078   257,078   257,078 
Undivided profits  425,069   422,082   414,251   404,728   393,831 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (13,237)  (31,506)  (26,212)  (23,375)  (27,194)
Treasury stock at cost  (43,786)  (43,786)  (43,786)  (43,786)  (43,786)
          
Total shareholders' equity  645,285   623,926   621,389   614,703   599,987 
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,168,191  $6,054,298  $6,075,625  $6,045,808  $6,000,052 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands)  19,024   19,024   19,024   19,024   19,024 
           

 

NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/2023

 9/30/2023

 6/30/2023

 3/31/2023

 12/31/2022

Nonperforming Assets      
       
New York and other states*      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial $536  $540  $545  $560  $219 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  14,375   14,633   16,260   15,722   14,949 
Installment  151   93   124   59   23 
Total non-accrual loans  15,062   15,266   16,929   16,341   15,191 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  3   5   7   8   10 
Total nonperforming loans  15,065   15,271   16,936   16,349   15,201 
Other real estate owned  194   1,185   1,412   1,869   2,061 
Total nonperforming assets $15,259  $16,456  $18,348  $18,218  $17,262 
                     
Florida                    
Loans in nonaccrual status:                    
Commercial $314  $314  $314  $314  $314 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  2,272   2,228   2,170   2,437   1,895 
Installment  15   65   -   62   83 
Total non-accrual loans  2,601   2,607   2,484   2,813   2,292 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  -   -   -   -   - 
Total nonperforming loans  2,601   2,607   2,484   2,813   2,292 
Other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   - 
Total nonperforming assets $2,601  $2,607  $2,484  $2,813  $2,292 
                     
Total                    
Loans in nonaccrual status:                    
Commercial $850  $854  $859  $874  $533 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  16,647   16,861   18,430   18,159   16,844 
Installment  166   158   124   121   106 
Total non-accrual loans  17,663   17,873   19,413   19,154   17,483 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family  3   5   7   8   10 
Total nonperforming loans  17,666   17,878   19,420   19,162   17,493 
Other real estate owned  194   1,185   1,412   1,869   2,061 
Total nonperforming assets $17,860  $19,063  $20,832  $21,031  $19,554 
                     
                     
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs                    
                     
New York and other states*                    
Commercial $-  $-  $(129) $-  $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  219   (26)  (161)  (53)  (46)
Installment  23   14   21   (6)  31 
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $242  $(12) $(269) $(59) $(15)
                     
Florida                    
Commercial $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  -   -   -   (25)  - 
Installment  6   -   40   31   - 
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $6  $-  $40  $6  $- 
                     
Total                    
Commercial $-  $-  $(129) $-  $- 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  219   (26)  (161)  (78)  (46)
Installment  29   14   61   25   31 
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $248  $(12) $(229) $(53) $(15)
                     
                     
Asset Quality Ratios                    
                     
Total nonperforming loans (1) $17,666  $17,878  $19,420  $19,162  $17,493 
Total nonperforming assets (1)  17,860   19,063   20,832   21,031   19,554 
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2)  248   (12)  (229)  (53)  (15)
                     
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)  48,578   47,226   46,914   46,685   46,032 
                     
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.35%  0.36%  0.40%  0.40%  0.37%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.29%  0.31%  0.34%  0.35%  0.33%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  0.97%  0.95%  0.96%  0.97%  0.97%
Coverage ratio (1)  275.0%  264.2%  241.6%  243.6%  263.1%
Annualized net chargeoffs (recoveries) to average loans (2)  0.02%  0.00%  -0.02%  0.00%  0.00%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2) 49.0x  N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A 
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended
       



DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  December 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $125,572  $7502.39% $120,415  $693 2.30%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  267,341   1,5332.28   292,845   1,606 2.18 
State and political subdivisions  32   16.62   40   1 7.81 
Corporate bonds  80,207   4772.38   85,701   523 2.44 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities  18,990   1022.15   23,805   124 2.10 
Other  689   31.74   686   2 1.17 
             
Total securities available for sale  492,831   2,8662.33   523,492   2,949 2.25 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  461,889   6,3545.46   669,280   6,246 3.70 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  6,591   704.25   7,886   81 4.12 
             
Total held to maturity securities  6,591   704.25   7,886   81 4.12 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,203   1499.61   5,797   98 6.76 
             
Commercial loans  273,622   3,5895.25   223,164   2,756 4.94 
Residential mortgage loans  4,353,660   40,0093.68   4,161,481   36,109 3.47 
Home equity lines of credit  340,670   5,3386.22   278,853   3,661 5.21 
Installment loans  16,359   2656.44   10,886   185 6.74 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  4,984,311   49,2013.94   4,674,384   42,711 3.65 
             
Total interest earning assets  5,951,825  $58,6403.93   5,880,839  $52,085 3.54 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (47,458)      (45,722)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  169,791       171,921     
             
             
Total assets $6,074,158      $6,007,038     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts $1,004,744  $1650.07% $1,164,178  $61 0.02%
Money market accounts  586,025   2,5001.69   668,537   389 0.23 
Savings  1,205,388   7070.23   1,540,163   401 0.10 
Time deposits  1,720,871   16,4603.79   983,590   1,839 0.74 
             
Total interest bearing deposits  4,517,028   19,8321.74   4,356,468   2,690 0.25 
Short-term borrowings  92,529   2010.86   126,562   208 0.65 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities  4,609,557  $20,0331.72   4,483,030  $2,898 0.26 
             
Demand deposits  754,078       845,493     
Other liabilities  81,297       82,085     
Shareholders' equity  629,226       596,430     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,074,158      $6,007,038     
             
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)   $38,607     $49,187   
             
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)    2.21%    3.28%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)   2.60%    3.34%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)    -      (1)  
             
             
Net interest income   $38,607     $49,186   
             
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.    
             
             
             
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
             
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Year ended  Year ended 
  December 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$ 121,574   2,8052.31%$ 89,557   1,405 1.57%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  275,565   6,1462.23   284,901   5,677 1.99 
State and political subdivisions  33   26.71   41   3 6.66 
Corporate bonds  82,865   1,9872.40   78,266   1,804 2.31 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities  20,410   4372.14   26,679   551 2.07 
Other  686   101.46   686   9 1.31 
             
Total securities available for sale  501,133   11,3872.27   480,130   9,449 1.97 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  521,021   26,5675.10   969,043   14,292 1.47 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential  7,053   2964.20   8,647   343 3.97 
             
Total held to maturity securities  7,053   2964.20   8,647   343 3.97 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,018   5008.31   5,749   305 5.31 
             
Commercial loans  255,666   13,3065.20   206,144   10,168 4.93 
Residential mortgage loans  4,290,241   154,2353.60   4,081,120   140,420 3.44 
Home equity lines of credit  313,914   18,9366.03   254,168   10,950 4.31 
Installment loans  15,345   9796.38   9,849   676 6.87 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  4,875,166   187,4563.84   4,551,281   162,214 3.56 
             
Total interest earning assets  5,910,391   226,2063.83   6,014,850   186,603 3.10 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (46,971)      (46,124)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  172,641       190,278     
             
             
Total assets$ 6,036,061     $ 6,159,004     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts$ 1,067,972   3820.04%$ 1,190,337   190 0.02%
Money market accounts  606,230   7,4541.23   745,714   1,050 0.14 
Savings  1,323,995   2,5310.19   1,553,016   920 0.06 
Time deposits  1,437,336   42,9852.99   974,428   3,567 0.37 
             
Total interest bearing deposits  4,435,533   53,3521.20   4,463,495   5,727 0.13 
Short-term borrowings  114,639   1,0090.88   177,599   740 0.42 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities  4,550,172   54,3611.19   4,641,094   6,467 0.14 
             
Demand deposits  784,021       838,944     
Other liabilities  81,658       81,880     
Shareholders' equity  620,212       597,086     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$ 6,036,063     $ 6,159,004     
             
Net interest income, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)    171,845      180,136   
             
Net interest spread, GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)    2.64%    2.96%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets), GAAP and non-GAAP tax equivalent (1)   2.91%    2.99%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)    -      (1)  
             
             
Net interest income    171,845      180,135   
             
(1) Tax equivalent adjustment to a measure results in a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. 
             

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, strategic branch closing costs, and a non-recurring expense related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding gain/loss on the disposal of assets from strategic branch closures from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.

         
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION 
         
(dollars in thousands)        
(Unaudited)        
  12/31/20239/30/202312/31/2022    
Tangible Book Value Per Share        
         
Equity (GAAP) $645,285 $623,926 $599,987     
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553     
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $644,732 $623,373 $599,434     
         
Shares outstanding  19,024  19,024  19,024     
Tangible book value per share  33.89  32.77  31.51     
Book value per share  33.92  32.80  31.54     
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets        
Total Assets (GAAP) $6,168,191 $6,054,298 $6,000,052     
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553     
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $6,167,638 $6,053,745 $5,999,499     
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)  10.45% 10.30% 9.99%    
Equity to Assets (GAAP)  10.46% 10.31% 10.00%    
         
  Three months ended  Year ended
Efficiency Ratio 12/31/20239/30/202312/31/2022  12/31/202312/31/2022
         
Net interest income (GAAP) $38,607 $42,221 $49,186   $171,845 $180,135 
Taxable equivalent adjustment  -  -  1    -  1 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)  38,607  42,221  49,187    171,845  180,136 
Non-interest income (GAAP)  4,474  4,574  4,775    18,315  19,260 
Add: Non-recurring loss (1)  101  -  -    101  - 
Less: Net gain on sale of building  -  -  -    -  268 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $43,182 $46,795 $53,962   $190,261 $199,128 
         
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $28,831 $27,460 $26,405   $111,297 $100,319 
Less: Branch closure expense  114  -  -    114  - 
Less: Non-recurring expenses (1)  2,750  -  -    2,750  - 
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net  (12) 163  101    524  310 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) $25,979 $27,297 $26,304   $107,909 $100,009 
         
Efficiency Ratio  60.16% 58.33% 48.75%   56.72% 50.22%
         
(1) There were no non-recurring losses or expenses in the prior period.


