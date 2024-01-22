Global Copper Cables Market Growth Trajectory - From USD 62.24 Billion in 2023 to Projected USD 94.45 Billion by 2030

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Copper Cables Market by Type (Coated, Enameled, Tinned), Application (Aerospace and Avionics, Automotive Wiring Harnesses, Building Wiring and Electrical Installations) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Copper Cables Market size was estimated at USD 62.24 billion in 2023, USD 65.58 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% to reach USD 94.45 billion by 2030.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Copper Cables Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The report offers valuable insights into the following aspects

  • Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.
  • Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.
  • Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.
  • Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
  • Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages188
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$65.58 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$94.45 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Insights

Drivers

  • Widening use of copper cables in power distribution
  • Transmission of data over copper wires for communication purposes
  • Increasing commercial infrastructure development

Restraints

  • Volatility in prices of raw materials
  • Opportunities
  • Widening prospect of copper wires in robot construction
  • Development of smart grids for power transmission

Challenges

  • Potential incidences of shock and hazards
  • Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Trend Analysis

  • Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Threat of New Entrants
  • Threat of Substitutes
  • Bargaining Power of Customers
  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Companies Mentioned

  • Alan Wire Company
  • alfanar Group
  • Atlas Holdings LLC
  • Aviva Metals, Inc.
  • Belden Inc.
  • CommScope, Inc.
  • Datong Co., Ltd.
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • International Wire
  • Liljedahl Group AB
  • Nexans S.A.
  • Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Co., Ltd.
  • Paraflex
  • Polycab India Limited
  • Prysmian S.p.A
  • Sarkuysan
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Shanghai Metal Corporation
  • Southwire Company, LLC
  • Sumitomo Electric Group
  • Superior Essex Group
  • Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co. Ltd.
  • W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ui2iz6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Copper Cables Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Building Wiring 
                            
                            
                                Cables
                            
                            
                                Copper
                            
                            
                                Copper Cable
                            
                            
                                Copper Wire
                            
                            
                                Magnet Wire
                            
                            
                                Power Distribution
                            
                            
                                Wire and Cables
                            
                            
                                Wires
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data