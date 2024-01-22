Global Copper Cables Market Growth Trajectory - From USD 62.24 Billion in 2023 to Projected USD 94.45 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Copper Cables Market by Type (Coated, Enameled, Tinned), Application (Aerospace and Avionics, Automotive Wiring Harnesses, Building Wiring and Electrical Installations) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Copper Cables Market size was estimated at USD 62.24 billion in 2023, USD 65.58 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% to reach USD 94.45 billion by 2030.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Copper Cables Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).
Market Share Analysis
By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.
The report offers valuable insights into the following aspects
- Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.
- Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.
- Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
- Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$65.58 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$94.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Insights
Drivers
- Widening use of copper cables in power distribution
- Transmission of data over copper wires for communication purposes
- Increasing commercial infrastructure development
Restraints
- Volatility in prices of raw materials
- Opportunities
- Widening prospect of copper wires in robot construction
- Development of smart grids for power transmission
Challenges
- Potential incidences of shock and hazards
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Trend Analysis
- Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Bargaining Power of Customers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Companies Mentioned
- Alan Wire Company
- alfanar Group
- Atlas Holdings LLC
- Aviva Metals, Inc.
- Belden Inc.
- CommScope, Inc.
- Datong Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- International Wire
- Liljedahl Group AB
- Nexans S.A.
- Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Co., Ltd.
- Paraflex
- Polycab India Limited
- Prysmian S.p.A
- Sarkuysan
- Schneider Electric SE
- Shanghai Metal Corporation
- Southwire Company, LLC
- Sumitomo Electric Group
- Superior Essex Group
- Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co. Ltd.
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
