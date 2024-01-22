Capital Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $9.0 million, or $0.65 per share

- Diluted EPS of $0.65, ROAA of 1.63%, and ROAE of 14.44% for 4Q 2023
- Tangible Book Value Per Share(1) of $18.31 for 4Q 2023 up 15.6% from 4Q 2022
- Loan Growth of $40.7 million, or 8.7% annualized for 4Q 2023
- Cash dividend of $0.08 per share declared
ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to net income of $9.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2023 and $9.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022.
The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on February 21, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 5, 2024.
“Over the past two years, our strategy, which emphasizes both growth and profitability, has led to a 29% increase in book value," said Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. “Despite persistent market volatility, we continue to identify opportunities to generate attractive loans and core deposits and expand our talented team. We are investing in our people and technology to build on our momentum, diversify our business, and achieve profitable expansion.”
“While acknowledging that net income year-over-year did not advance, there are many performance indicators that are cause for optimism about the Bank’s future,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. "Substantial stability of core net interest margin and core deposits year-over-year positions the Bank for continued outperformance of peers, as does our ongoing commitment to maintain a strong credit culture and eschew the assumption of undue interest rate risk. Moreover, our investment in best-in-class C-suite executives should give us competitive advantages as we seek to meaningfully grow both sides of our balance sheet. Also encouraging is the promise that our ongoing investments in technology applications will enable improvements to our already strong customer-facing and back office functions.”
(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights
Capital Bancorp, Inc.
Earnings Summary - Net income of $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, decreased $0.8 million compared to $9.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2023.
- Net interest income of $34.9 million decreased $1.9 million compared to $36.8 million for the third quarter 2023. Interest income of $47.0 million decreased $0.8 million compared to $47.7 million for the third quarter 2023 as interest income from credit card loans decreased $1.1 million. Interest expense of $12.1 million increased $1.2 million compared to $10.9 million for the third quarter 2023 reflecting the rising cost of interest-bearing deposits.
- The provision for credit losses was $2.8 million, an increase of $0.5 million from the third quarter 2023. The provision for credit losses includes net charge-offs of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter 2023 including $1.9 million from credit card related loans and $0.6 million from commercial loans. Commercial loan net charge-offs include a charge-off of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter 2023 of which $0.4 million was specifically reserved in the third quarter 2023 on a single multi-unit residential real estate loan secured by four properties with a balance of $7.6 million at December 31, 2023. This loan was classified as nonperforming in the first quarter of 2023. As of January 22, 2024, sales of three of the properties totaling $7.1 million are currently pending. The third quarter 2023 provision for credit losses included net charge-offs of $1.8 million primarily related to credit card loans.
- Noninterest income of $5.9 million decreased $0.4 million compared to $6.3 million for the third quarter 2023. Credit card fees decreased $0.4 million primarily due to lower interchange and other fee income.
- Noninterest expense of $26.9 million decreased $1.1 million compared to $28.0 million for the third quarter 2023. Within this category, significant variances included the following:
- Salaries and employee benefits of $11.6 million decreased $0.8 million primarily due to adjustments to annual incentive based compensation.
- Professional fees of $1.6 million decreased $0.4 million related to decreases in third party consulting fees.
- Data processing expense of $6.1 million decreased $0.3 million primarily from processor rebates.
- Loan processing expense of $0.2 million decreased $0.2 million.
- Other operating expenses of $4.0 million increased $0.6 million related to operational losses.
- Income tax expense of $2.2 million, or 19.5% of pre-tax income for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased $0.8 million from $3.0 million, or 23.4% of pre-tax income for the third quarter 2023, reflecting a decrease in pre-tax income of $1.6 million. The lower effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2023 when compared to the third quarter 2023 is primarily driven by the tax benefit recognized on the exercise of non-qualified stock options during the fourth quarter. The stock option exercises also contributed to the reduction in the total year effective tax rate.
Performance and Efficiency Ratios – Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") were 1.63% and 14.44%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.75% and 16.00%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
- The efficiency ratio was 65.91% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 65.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
Balance Sheet – Total assets of $2.2 billion at December 31, 2023 decreased $47.8 million, or 2.1%, from September 30, 2023.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $54.0 million at December 31, 2023 decreased $92.2 million, or 63.1% from September 30, 2023, as total deposits decreased $72.0 million and total portfolio loans increased $40.4 million partially offset by an increase in other borrowed funds of $15.0 million.
- Net portfolio loans of $1.9 billion increased $40.7 million, representing 8.7% annualized growth.
- Total deposits of $1.9 billion at December 31, 2023 decreased $72.0 million, or 3.7%, from September 30, 2023, while total average deposits decreased $33.4 million quarter over quarter. The reduction in deposits is traditionally seasonal in nature, with title companies typically experiencing slower mortgage activity in the fourth quarter and some other commercial operating businesses typically drawing down demand deposits in the fourth quarter. Average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio of 98.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased from 96.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
- The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available for sale and had a fair market value of $208.3 million, or 9.4% of total assets, at December 31, 2023 up slightly from $206.1 million at September 30, 2023. The amortized cost of the investment securities portfolio was $225.7 million, with an effective duration of 3.22 years. U.S. Treasury securities represented 71.5% of the overall investment portfolio at December 31, 2023. The accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI Loss") on the investment securities portfolio decreased $4.7 million during the quarter to $13.1 million as of December 31, 2023, which represents 5.1% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held to maturity ("HTM") investment securities portfolio.
Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin decreased to 6.40% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 6.71% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted net interest margin (excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans), a non-GAAP measure, decreased to 3.92%, compared to 4.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
- The average yield on interest earning assets decreased 8 basis points compared to the third quarter 2023. The decrease in average yield was due to a 13 basis point decline in the yield for portfolio loans to 9.59% as interest income from credit card loans of $14.7 million in the fourth quarter 2023 declined $1.1 million from $15.8 million in the third quarter 2023. The yield on portfolio loans, as adjusted (excluding credit card loans), a non-GAAP measure, of 6.89% for the fourth quarter 2023 increased 13 basis points from 6.76% for the third quarter 2023. New portfolio loans (excluding credit card loans) originated in the fourth quarter 2023 totaled $91.1 million with a weighted average yield of 8.46% as compared to $98.9 million with a weighted average yield of 8.37% in the third quarter 2023.
- The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased 31 basis points compared to the third quarter 2023. Increases in average rates include money market accounts increasing 31 basis points to 4.16% and time deposits increasing 21 basis points to 4.72%, while average balances increased $24.7 million and $6.3 million, respectively, compared to the third quarter 2023. Further, the average rate on interest-bearing demand accounts increased 3 basis points to 0.18%, while the average balance decreased $20.0 million compared to the third quarter 2023.
Deposits - Total deposits at December 31, 2023 decreased by $72.0 million, or 3.7%, compared to September 30, 2023.
- Noninterest-bearing deposits of $617.4 million decreased $63.4 million, or 9.3%, compared to September 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits of $1.3 billion decreased $8.6 million, or 0.7%, compared to September 30, 2023 with a reduction in interest-bearing demand accounts of $29.7 million, money market accounts of $5.6 million and savings of $0.5 million while other time deposits increased $13.6 million. Brokered time deposits totaled $142.4 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $13.7 million from September 30, 2023.
Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities - The elevated interest rate environment has driven up the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.68% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.37% for the third quarter 2023.
- Average noninterest-bearing deposits of $622.9 million decreased $44.0 million, or 6.6%, compared to September 30, 2023, and represented 33.0% of total average deposits at December 31, 2023.
- Average borrowed funds of $41.8 million increased $6.9 million, or 19.7%, compared to September 30, 2023.
Robust Capital Positions - As of December 31, 2023, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.43%, compared to 15.27% at September 30, 2023, and an allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.50%, compared to an allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.52% at September 30, 2023. Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended December 31, 2023, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 89,427 shares at an average price of $20.52, for a total cost of $1.8 million including commissions. Tangible book value per common share grew 4.5% to $18.31 at December 31, 2023 when compared to September 30, 2023. The Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets during any of the periods presented and therefore, tangible book value per share is equal to book value per share.
Liquidity - Total sources of available borrowings at December 31, 2023 totaled $576.9 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $463.7 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $37.2 million.
Commercial Bank
Continued Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $39.6 million, to $1.8 billion, gross, at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023.
Net Interest Income - Interest income of $31.0 million increased $0.5 million compared to $30.4 million for the third quarter 2023, driven primarily by loan growth. Interest expense of $11.9 million increased $1.1 million, driven by an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter 2023.
Credit Metrics - Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") increased 5 basis points to 0.72% of total assets at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.67% at September 30, 2023 as a result of an increase in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 to $16.0 million compared to $15.2 million at September 30, 2023. Included in nonperforming assets is a single $7.6 million, multi-unit residential real estate loan as previously mentioned. At December 31, 2023 commercial real estate loans with office space exposure totaled $56.3 million, or 3.0% of total portfolio loans, with a weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") of 49.5%. Included in the total are owner-occupied commercial real estate loans with office exposure totaling $42.8 million with a weighted average LTV of 48.2% and non owner-occupied commercial real estate loans with office exposure totaling $13.5 million with a weighted average LTV of 54.2%.
OpenSky®
Revenues - Total revenue of $19.0 million decreased $1.5 million from the third quarter 2023. Interest income of $15.0 million decreased $1.1 million from the third quarter 2023. Average OpenSky® loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $114.6 million for the fourth quarter 2023, decreased $2.3 million, or 1.9%, compared to $116.8 million for the third quarter 2023. Noninterest income of $4.0 million decreased $0.4 million due to a decline in credit card fees as compared to the third quarter 2023.
Noninterest Expense - Total noninterest expense of $10.4 million decreased $0.3 million from the third quarter 2023. Noninterest expense declined in the fourth quarter 2023 due primarily to a reduction in data processing expense of $0.4 million primarily from processor rebates. During the fourth quarter 2023, the number of OpenSky® credit card accounts declined by 3,891 to 525,314.
Loan Balances - OpenSky® loan balances, net of reserves, of $123.3 million at December 31, 2023 increased by $0.8 million, or 0.7%, compared to $122.5 million at September 30, 2023. Corresponding deposit balances of $173.9 million at December 31, 2023 decreased $7.3 million, or 4.0%, compared to $181.2 million at September 30, 2023. Gross unsecured loan balances of $30.8 million at December 31, 2023 increased $3.4 million, or 12.4%, compared to $27.4 million at September 30, 2023.
OpenSky® Credit - Card delinquencies remained stable in the fourth quarter 2023 when compared to the third quarter 2023. The provision for credit losses increased $0.3 million compared to the third quarter 2023 as card balances, net of reserves, increased $0.8 million during the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to a decrease of $0.4 million during the third quarter 2023.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
|Quarter Ended
|4Q23 vs 3Q23
|4Q23 vs 4Q22
|(in thousands except per share data)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|$
Change
|%
Change
|$
Change
|%
Change
|Earnings Summary
|Interest income
|$
|46,969
|$
|47,741
|$
|41,348
|$
|(772
|)
|(1.6
|)%
|$
|5,621
|13.6
|%
|Interest expense
|12,080
|10,931
|6,149
|1,149
|10.5
|%
|5,931
|96.5
|%
|Net interest income
|34,889
|36,810
|35,199
|(1,921
|)
|(5.2
|)%
|(310
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|Provision for credit losses
|2,808
|2,280
|2,384
|528
|23.2
|%
|424
|17.8
|%
|(Release of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|(106
|)
|24
|—
|(130
|)
|(541.7
|)%
|(106
|)
|—
|%
|Noninterest income
|5,936
|6,326
|5,561
|(390
|)
|(6.2
|)%
|375
|6.7
|%
|Noninterest expense
|26,907
|28,046
|26,734
|(1,139
|)
|(4.1
|)%
|173
|0.6
|%
|Income before income taxes
|11,216
|12,786
|11,642
|(1,570
|)
|(12.3
|)%
|(426
|)
|(3.7
|)%
|Income tax expense
|2,186
|2,998
|2,651
|(812
|)
|(27.1
|)%
|(465
|)
|(17.5
|)%
|Net income
|$
|9,030
|$
|9,788
|$
|8,991
|$
|(758
|)
|(7.7
|)%
|$
|39
|0.4
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
|$
|13,918
|$
|15,090
|$
|14,026
|$
|(1,172
|)
|(7.8
|)%
|$
|(108
|)
|(0.8
|)%
|Common Share Data
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.64
|$
|(0.05
|)
|(7.1
|)%
|$
|0.01
|1.6
|%
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.62
|$
|(0.05
|)
|(7.1
|)%
|$
|0.03
|4.8
|%
|Weighted average common shares - Basic
|13,897
|13,933
|14,071
|Weighted average common shares - Diluted
|13,989
|14,024
|14,408
|Return Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.63
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.67
|%
|Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (annualized)(1)
|1.63
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.67
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.44
|%
|16.00
|%
|16.18
|%
______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|(in thousands except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|$ Change
|% Change
|Earnings Summary
|Interest income
|$
|183,206
|$
|150,646
|$
|32,560
|21.6
|%
|Interest expense
|41,680
|10,039
|31,641
|315.2
|%
|Net interest income
|141,526
|140,607
|919
|0.7
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|9,610
|6,631
|2,979
|44.9
|%
|(Release of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|(101
|)
|—
|(101
|)
|—
|%
|Noninterest income
|24,975
|29,372
|(4,397
|)
|(15.0
|)%
|Noninterest expense
|110,767
|109,114
|1,653
|1.5
|%
|Income before income taxes
|46,225
|54,234
|(8,009
|)
|(14.8
|)%
|Income tax expense
|10,354
|12,430
|(2,076
|)
|(16.7
|)%
|Net income
|$
|35,871
|$
|41,804
|$
|(5,933
|)
|(14.2
|)%
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
|$
|55,734
|$
|60,865
|$
|(5,131
|)
|(8.4
|)%
|Common Share Data
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|2.56
|$
|2.98
|$
|(0.42
|)
|(14.1
|)%
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|2.55
|$
|2.91
|$
|(0.36
|)
|(12.4
|)%
|Weighted average common shares - Basic
|14,003
|14,025
|Weighted average common shares - Diluted
|14,081
|14,362
|Return Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.64
|%
|2.01
|%
|Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (annualized)(1)
|1.64
|%
|1.87
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.91
|%
|19.68
|%
______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|December
31,
|September
30,
|June
30,
|March
31,
|(in thousands except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|% Change
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Balance Sheet Highlights
|Assets
|$
|2,224,667
|$
|2,123,655
|4.8
|%
|$
|2,272,484
|$
|2,227,866
|$
|2,245,286
|Investment securities available for sale
|208,329
|252,481
|(17.5
|)%
|206,055
|208,464
|255,762
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|7,481
|7,416
|0.9
|%
|4,843
|10,146
|9,620
|SBA-PPP loans, net of fees
|645
|2,163
|(70.2
|)%
|750
|1,090
|2,037
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)
|1,902,643
|1,728,592
|10.1
|%
|1,861,929
|1,837,041
|1,786,109
|Allowance for credit losses
|28,610
|26,385
|8.4
|%
|28,279
|27,495
|26,216
|Deposits
|1,895,996
|1,758,072
|7.8
|%
|1,967,988
|1,934,361
|1,944,374
|FHLB borrowings
|22,000
|107,000
|(79.4
|)%
|22,000
|22,000
|32,000
|Other borrowed funds
|27,062
|12,062
|124.4
|%
|12,062
|12,062
|12,062
|Total stockholders' equity
|254,860
|224,015
|13.8
|%
|242,878
|237,435
|234,517
|Tangible common equity(1)
|254,860
|224,015
|13.8
|%
|242,878
|237,435
|234,517
|Common shares outstanding
|13,923
|14,139
|(1.5
|)%
|13,893
|13,981
|14,083
|Book value per share
|$
|18.31
|$
|15.84
|15.6
|%
|$
|17.48
|$
|16.98
|$
|16.65
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|18.31
|$
|15.84
|15.6
|%
|$
|17.48
|$
|16.98
|$
|16.65
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.06
|33.3
|%
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income of $34.9 million decreased slightly from $35.2 million in the same period in 2022. The net interest margin decreased 24 basis points to 6.40% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 from the same period in 2022 as interest income on credit card decreased $1.1 million. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, increased to 3.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.91% for the same period in 2022 as yields on interest-bearing deposits and portfolio loans generally kept pace with the rising costs of deposits, including money market accounts and time deposits.
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, average interest earning assets increased $60.8 million, or 2.9%, to $2.2 billion as compared to the same period in 2022, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 81 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $147.7 million, or 12.8%, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.68%, a 157 basis point increase from 2.11%.
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $2.8 million, an increase of $0.4 million from the same period in 2022. Net charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $2.5 million, or 0.53% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.49% on an annualized basis of average loans for the same period in 2022. The change in provision was partially due to a charge-off of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter 2023 of which $0.4 million was specifically reserved in the third quarter 2023 on a single multi-unit residential real estate loan secured by four properties with a balance of $7.6 million at December 31, 2023. This loan was classified as nonperforming in the first quarter of 2023. As of January 22, 2024, sales of three of the properties totaling $7.1 million are currently pending. Of the $2.5 million in net charge-offs during the quarter, $1.4 million related to secured and partially secured cards in the credit card portfolio and $0.4 million related to unsecured cards.
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income of $5.9 million increased $0.4 million, or 6.7%, from the same period in 2022. Mortgage banking revenue of $1.2 million increased $0.6 million due to an increase in home loan sales. Credit card fees of $4.0 million decreased $0.3 million as the number of open customer accounts declined year over year, which resulted in lower interchange and other fee income.
Credit card loan balances, net of reserves, decreased by $5.1 million to $123.3 million as of December 31, 2023, from $128.4 million at December 31, 2022. The related deposit account balances decreased 7.2% to $173.9 million at December 31, 2023 when compared to $187.4 million at December 31, 2022, reflective of the reduction in the number of open customer accounts year over year.
The efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 65.91% compared to 65.59% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense of $26.9 million increased slightly from $26.7 million for the same period in 2022. The change includes increases in advertising expense of $0.7 million and other operating expense of $0.6 million, partially offset by decreases in data processing expense of $0.6 million and professional fees of $0.5 million.
Operating Results - Comparison of Year Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income of $141.5 million increased $0.9 million from the same period in 2022, primarily due to increased average balances of $235.9 million in portfolio loans combined with a 71 basis point increase in yield for portfolio loans, offset by significant increases in the cost of funding. The net interest margin decreased 32 basis points to 6.60% for the year ended December 31, 2023 from the same period in 2022. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.96% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.93% for the same period in 2022.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, average interest earning assets increased $112.0 million, or 5.5%, to $2.1 billion as compared to the same period in 2022, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 113 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $209.1 million, or 19.7%, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 234 basis points to 3.29% from 0.95%.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $9.6 million, an increase of $3.0 million from the prior year, attributable primarily to the credit card portfolio. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $8.5 million, or 0.47% annualized of average portfolio loans, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.34% annualized of average portfolio loans, for the same period in 2022. The $8.5 million in net charge-offs during the year ended December 31, 2023 was comprised primarily of credit card portfolio net charge-offs, with $5.5 million related to secured and partially secured cards while $1.4 million was related to unsecured cards.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income of $25.0 million decreased $4.4 million, or 15.0%, from the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by the decline in credit card fees of $4.7 million as the number of open customer accounts declined to 525,314 at December 31, 2023 from 533,855 year over year, which resulted in lower interchange and other fee income recognized compared to the prior year.
The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 66.53% compared to 64.19% for the year ended December 31, 2022.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense of $110.8 million increased $1.7 million, or 1.5%, from the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily driven by a $5.9 million, or 13.7%, increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.8 million, or 16.6%, increase in occupancy and equipment, partially offset by a $3.7 million, or 12.7%, decrease in data processing expense and a $1.7 million, or 15.8%, decrease in professional fees due to a reduction in third party consulting fees. The decrease in data processing expense was the result of a contract renegotiation entered into in the first quarter 2022 in the OpenSky® Division as well as fewer average open cards during the period.
Financial Condition
Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $2.2 billion, a decrease of $47.8 million, or 2.1%, from the balance at September 30, 2023 and an increase of $101.0 million, or 4.8%, from the balance at December 31, 2022. Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.9 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $40.7 million, up 2.2% or 8.7% annualized, compared to September 30, 2023, and an increase of $174.1 million, or 10.1%, compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2022.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2023, which increased the allowance for credit losses to $28.6 million, or 1.50% of total loans at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of $0.3 million over the balance at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets, which were comprised solely of nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2023, were $16.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets, up from $15.2 million, or 0.67% of total assets at September 30, 2023, and up from $9.8 million, or 0.46% of total assets at December 31, 2022. Included in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023 is a single $7.6 million, multi-unit residential real estate loan, with respect to which $0.7 million was charged off in the fourth quarter 2023.
Deposits were $1.9 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $72.0 million, or 3.7%, from the balance at September 30, 2023 and an increase of $137.9 million, or 7.8%, from the balance at December 31, 2022. Average deposits of $1.9 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased $33.4 million, or 1.7%, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. Rising interest rates have resulted in some customers moving balances from noninterest-bearing deposit accounts to interest-bearing deposit accounts. As a result of the migration, average noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased $112.5 million to $622.9 million as of December 31, 2023, as compared to December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 38.4% at December 31, 2022. Uninsured deposits were approximately $789.4 million as of December 31, 2023, representing 41.6% of the Company's deposit portfolio, compared to $857.7 million, or 43.6%, at September 30, 2023, and $784.6 million, or 44.6%, at December 31, 2022.
Stockholders’ equity increased to $254.9 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $242.9 million at September 30, 2023 and $224.0 million at December 31, 2022. Shares repurchased and retired for the year ended December 31, 2023 as part of the Company's stock repurchase program totaled 475,346 shares at an average price of $18.12, for a total cost of $8.8 million including commissions. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|December
31,
2023
|September
30,
2023
|June
30,
2023
|March
31,
2023
|December
31,
2022
|December
31,
2023
|December
31,
2022
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|45,109
|$
|45,385
|$
|42,991
|$
|41,275
|$
|38,763
|$
|174,760
|$
|144,408
|Investment securities available for sale
|1,083
|1,089
|1,266
|1,377
|1,402
|4,815
|3,912
|Federal funds sold and other
|777
|1,267
|823
|764
|1,183
|3,631
|2,326
|Total interest income
|46,969
|47,741
|45,080
|43,416
|41,348
|183,206
|150,646
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|11,759
|10,703
|9,409
|7,754
|4,377
|39,625
|7,611
|Borrowed funds
|321
|228
|331
|1,175
|1,772
|2,055
|2,428
|Total interest expense
|12,080
|10,931
|9,740
|8,929
|6,149
|41,680
|10,039
|Net interest income
|34,889
|36,810
|35,340
|34,487
|35,199
|141,526
|140,607
|Provision for credit losses
|2,808
|2,280
|2,862
|1,660
|2,384
|9,610
|6,631
|(Release of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|(106
|)
|24
|—
|(19
|)
|—
|(101
|)
|—
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|32,187
|34,506
|32,478
|32,846
|32,815
|132,017
|133,976
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|240
|250
|245
|229
|222
|964
|767
|Credit card fees
|3,970
|4,387
|4,706
|4,210
|4,314
|17,273
|21,972
|Mortgage banking revenue
|1,166
|1,243
|1,332
|1,155
|554
|4,896
|4,866
|Other income
|560
|446
|404
|432
|471
|1,842
|1,767
|Total noninterest income
|5,936
|6,326
|6,687
|6,026
|5,561
|24,975
|29,372
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,638
|12,419
|12,143
|12,554
|11,769
|48,754
|42,898
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,573
|1,351
|1,536
|1,213
|1,388
|5,673
|4,865
|Professional fees
|1,930
|2,358
|2,608
|2,374
|2,426
|9,270
|11,012
|Data processing
|6,128
|6,469
|6,559
|6,530
|6,697
|25,686
|29,418
|Advertising
|1,433
|1,565
|2,646
|517
|726
|6,161
|6,220
|Loan processing
|198
|426
|660
|349
|350
|1,633
|1,702
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|—
|1
|—
|6
|—
|7
|(183
|)
|Other operating
|4,007
|3,457
|3,440
|2,679
|3,378
|13,583
|13,182
|Total noninterest expenses
|26,907
|28,046
|29,592
|26,222
|26,734
|110,767
|109,114
|Income before income taxes
|11,216
|12,786
|9,573
|12,650
|11,642
|46,225
|54,234
|Income tax expense
|2,186
|2,998
|2,255
|2,915
|2,651
|10,354
|12,430
|Net income
|$
|9,030
|$
|9,788
|$
|7,318
|$
|9,735
|$
|8,991
|$
|35,871
|$
|41,804
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(in thousands except share data)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|14,513
|$
|13,767
|$
|18,619
|$
|14,477
|$
|19,963
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|39,044
|130,428
|100,343
|125,448
|39,764
|Federal funds sold
|407
|1,957
|376
|462
|20,688
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|53,964
|146,152
|119,338
|140,387
|80,415
|Investment securities available for sale
|208,329
|206,055
|208,464
|255,762
|252,481
|Restricted investments
|4,353
|4,340
|3,803
|4,215
|7,362
|Loans held for sale
|7,481
|4,843
|10,146
|9,620
|7,416
|U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans receivable, net of fees and costs
|645
|750
|1,090
|2,037
|2,163
|Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
|1,902,643
|1,861,929
|1,837,041
|1,786,109
|1,728,592
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(28,610
|)
|(28,279
|)
|(27,495
|)
|(26,216
|)
|(26,385
|)
|Total portfolio loans held for investment, net
|1,874,033
|1,833,650
|1,809,546
|1,759,893
|1,702,207
|Premises and equipment, net
|5,069
|5,297
|5,494
|5,367
|3,386
|Accrued interest receivable
|11,494
|11,231
|10,155
|9,985
|9,489
|Deferred tax asset
|12,252
|13,644
|13,616
|12,898
|13,777
|Bank owned life insurance
|37,711
|37,315
|37,041
|36,781
|36,524
|Other assets
|9,336
|9,207
|9,173
|8,341
|8,435
|Total assets
|$
|2,224,667
|$
|2,272,484
|$
|2,227,866
|$
|2,245,286
|$
|2,123,655
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|617,373
|$
|680,803
|$
|693,129
|$
|705,801
|$
|674,313
|Interest-bearing
|1,278,623
|1,287,185
|1,241,232
|1,238,573
|1,083,759
|Total deposits
|1,895,996
|1,967,988
|1,934,361
|1,944,374
|1,758,072
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|22,000
|22,000
|22,000
|32,000
|107,000
|Other borrowed funds
|27,062
|12,062
|12,062
|12,062
|12,062
|Accrued interest payable
|5,583
|5,204
|3,029
|1,977
|1,031
|Other liabilities
|19,166
|22,352
|18,979
|20,356
|21,475
|Total liabilities
|1,969,807
|2,029,606
|1,990,431
|2,010,769
|1,899,640
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|139
|139
|140
|141
|141
|Additional paid-in capital
|54,473
|54,549
|55,856
|57,277
|58,190
|Retained earnings
|213,345
|206,033
|197,490
|191,058
|182,435
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(13,097
|)
|(17,843
|)
|(16,051
|)
|(13,959
|)
|(16,751
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|254,860
|242,878
|237,435
|234,517
|224,015
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,224,667
|$
|2,272,484
|$
|2,227,866
|$
|2,245,286
|$
|2,123,655
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
|Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
|Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|65,336
|$
|680
|4.13
|%
|$
|87,112
|$
|1,183
|5.39
|%
|$
|111,404
|$
|1,006
|3.58
|%
|Federal funds sold
|1,574
|21
|5.29
|1,134
|15
|5.25
|4,054
|35
|3.41
|Investment securities available for sale
|223,132
|1,083
|1.93
|229,731
|1,089
|1.88
|292,117
|1,402
|1.90
|Restricted investments
|4,518
|76
|6.67
|4,058
|69
|6.75
|10,111
|142
|5.57
|Loans held for sale
|4,601
|83
|7.16
|6,670
|111
|6.60
|6,062
|88
|5.74
|SBA-PPP loans receivable
|699
|4
|2.27
|906
|11
|4.82
|2,435
|28
|4.59
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)
|1,862,599
|45,022
|9.59
|1,846,866
|45,263
|9.72
|1,675,434
|38,647
|9.15
|Total interest earning assets
|2,162,459
|46,969
|8.62
|2,176,477
|47,741
|8.70
|2,101,617
|41,348
|7.81
|Noninterest earning assets
|40,020
|44,640
|34,539
|Total assets
|$
|2,202,479
|$
|2,221,117
|$
|2,136,156
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|195,539
|90
|0.18
|$
|215,527
|71
|0.13
|$
|218,518
|61
|0.11
|Savings
|5,184
|2
|0.15
|5,582
|3
|0.21
|8,261
|1
|0.05
|Money market accounts
|680,697
|7,139
|4.16
|655,990
|6,373
|3.85
|552,185
|3,016
|2.17
|Time deposits
|380,731
|4,528
|4.72
|374,429
|4,256
|4.51
|177,346
|1,299
|2.91
|Borrowed funds
|41,823
|321
|3.05
|34,932
|228
|2.59
|199,982
|1,772
|3.52
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,303,974
|12,080
|3.68
|1,286,460
|10,931
|3.37
|1,156,292
|6,149
|2.11
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|27,529
|25,047
|23,941
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|622,941
|666,939
|735,416
|Stockholders’ equity
|248,035
|242,671
|220,507
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,202,479
|$
|2,221,117
|$
|2,136,156
|Net interest spread
|4.94
|%
|5.33
|%
|5.70
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|34,889
|$
|36,810
|$
|35,199
|Net interest margin(4)
|6.40
|%
|6.71
|%
|6.64
|%
_______________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 6.89%, 6.76% and 5.86%, respectively.
(4) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 248, 266 and 273 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|70,407
|$
|3,211
|4.56
|%
|$
|156,751
|$
|2,007
|1.28
|%
|Federal funds sold
|1,597
|74
|4.63
|2,959
|44
|1.49
|Investment securities available for sale
|245,466
|4,815
|1.96
|248,869
|3,912
|1.57
|Restricted investments
|5,016
|346
|6.90
|5,475
|275
|5.02
|Loans held for sale
|5,755
|382
|6.64
|9,696
|435
|4.49
|SBA-PPP loans receivable
|1,373
|30
|2.18
|29,831
|3,477
|11.66
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)
|1,815,595
|174,348
|9.60
|1,579,661
|140,496
|8.89
|Total interest earning assets
|2,145,209
|183,206
|8.54
|2,033,242
|150,646
|7.41
|Noninterest earning assets
|43,090
|44,559
|Total assets
|$
|2,188,299
|$
|2,077,801
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|201,194
|298
|0.15
|$
|253,923
|174
|0.07
|Savings
|5,768
|8
|0.14
|8,917
|5
|0.06
|Money market accounts
|642,013
|23,510
|3.66
|553,388
|4,529
|0.82
|Time deposits
|360,464
|15,809
|4.39
|165,854
|2,903
|1.75
|Borrowed funds
|59,302
|2,055
|3.47
|77,556
|2,428
|3.13
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,268,741
|41,680
|3.29
|1,059,638
|10,039
|0.95
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|24,026
|23,797
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|655,013
|781,971
|Stockholders’ equity
|240,519
|212,395
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,188,299
|$
|2,077,801
|Net interest spread
|5.25
|%
|6.46
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|141,526
|$
|140,607
|Net interest margin(4)
|6.60
|%
|6.92
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 6.66% and 5.31%, respectively.
(4) For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 264 and 299 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.
The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky® (the Company’s credit card division) and the Corporate Office. The following schedule presents financial information for each reportable segment for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
|Segments
|For the three months ended December 31, 2023
|(in thousands)
|Commercial Bank
|CBHL
|OpenSky®
|Corporate(2)
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|30,957
|$
|83
|$
|15,035
|$
|964
|$
|(70
|)
|$
|46,969
|Interest expense
|11,884
|31
|—
|235
|(70
|)
|12,080
|Net interest income
|19,073
|52
|15,035
|729
|—
|34,889
|Provision (release of provision) for credit losses
|691
|—
|2,125
|(8
|)
|—
|2,808
|Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments
|(106
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(106
|)
|Net interest income after provision
|18,488
|52
|12,910
|737
|—
|32,187
|Noninterest income
|773
|1,166
|3,996
|1
|—
|5,936
|Noninterest expense(1)
|15,135
|1,437
|10,378
|(43
|)
|—
|26,907
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|4,126
|$
|(219
|)
|$
|6,528
|$
|781
|$
|—
|$
|11,216
|Total assets
|$
|2,050,436
|$
|8,589
|$
|117,477
|$
|276,831
|$
|(228,666
|)
|$
|2,224,667
|For the three months ended September 30, 2023
|(in thousands)
|Commercial Bank
|CBHL
|OpenSky®
|Corporate(2)
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|30,409
|$
|111
|$
|16,143
|$
|1,162
|$
|(84
|)
|$
|47,741
|Interest expense
|10,736
|32
|—
|247
|(84
|)
|10,931
|Net interest income
|19,673
|79
|16,143
|915
|—
|36,810
|Provision for credit losses
|275
|—
|1,875
|130
|—
|2,280
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|24
|—
|—
|—
|—
|24
|Net interest income after provision
|19,374
|79
|14,268
|785
|—
|34,506
|Noninterest income
|665
|1,255
|4,405
|1
|—
|6,326
|Noninterest expense(1)
|15,784
|1,502
|10,637
|123
|—
|28,046
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|4,255
|$
|(168
|)
|$
|8,036
|$
|663
|$
|—
|$
|12,786
|Total assets
|$
|2,102,749
|$
|5,280
|$
|116,318
|$
|264,950
|$
|(216,813
|)
|$
|2,272,484
|For the three months ended December 31, 2022
|(in thousands)
|Commercial Bank
|CBHL
|OpenSky®
|Corporate(2)
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|24,389
|$
|88
|$
|16,035
|$
|891
|$
|(55
|)
|$
|41,348
|Interest expense
|5,990
|33
|—
|181
|(55
|)
|6,149
|Net interest income
|18,399
|55
|16,035
|710
|—
|35,199
|Provision for loan losses
|—
|—
|2,384
|—
|—
|2,384
|Net interest income after provision
|18,399
|55
|13,651
|710
|—
|32,815
|Noninterest income
|550
|696
|4,314
|1
|—
|5,561
|Noninterest expense(1)
|13,811
|2,085
|10,724
|114
|—
|26,734
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|5,138
|$
|(1,334
|)
|$
|7,241
|$
|597
|$
|—
|$
|11,642
|Total assets
|$
|1,939,601
|$
|7,936
|$
|122,418
|$
|245,399
|$
|(191,699
|)
|$
|2,123,655
________________________
(1) Noninterest expense includes $5.7 million, $6.1 million and $6.1 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s® segment for the three months ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.
|Segments
|For the year ended December 31, 2023
|(in thousands)
|Commercial Bank
|CBHL
|OpenSky®
|Corporate(2)
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|116,408
|$
|382
|$
|62,476
|$
|4,238
|$
|(298
|)
|$
|183,206
|Interest expense
|40,896
|135
|—
|947
|(298
|)
|41,680
|Net interest income
|75,512
|247
|62,476
|3,291
|—
|141,526
|Provision for credit losses
|1,540
|—
|7,948
|122
|—
|9,610
|Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments
|(101
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(101
|)
|Net interest income after provision
|74,073
|247
|54,528
|3,169
|—
|132,017
|Noninterest income
|2,737
|4,909
|17,325
|4
|—
|24,975
|Noninterest expense(1)
|61,836
|6,001
|42,524
|406
|—
|110,767
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|14,974
|$
|(845
|)
|$
|29,329
|$
|2,767
|$
|—
|$
|46,225
|Total assets
|$
|2,050,436
|$
|8,589
|$
|117,477
|$
|276,831
|$
|(228,666
|)
|$
|2,224,667
|For the year ended December 31, 2022
|(in thousands)
|Commercial Bank
|CBHL
|OpenSky®
|Corporate(2)
|Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|82,182
|$
|435
|$
|64,859
|$
|3,349
|$
|(179
|)
|$
|150,646
|Interest expense
|9,245
|218
|—
|755
|(179
|)
|10,039
|Net interest income
|72,937
|217
|64,859
|2,594
|—
|140,607
|Provision (release of provision) for loan losses
|(980
|)
|—
|7,611
|—
|—
|6,631
|Net interest income after provision
|73,917
|217
|57,248
|2,594
|—
|133,976
|Noninterest income
|2,122
|5,276
|21,972
|2
|—
|29,372
|Noninterest expense(1)
|52,552
|8,450
|47,647
|465
|—
|109,114
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|23,487
|$
|(2,957
|)
|$
|31,573
|$
|2,131
|$
|—
|$
|54,234
|Total assets
|$
|1,939,601
|$
|7,936
|$
|122,418
|$
|245,399
|$
|(191,699
|)
|$
|2,123,655
(1) Noninterest expense includes $23.7 million and $27.0 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s® segment for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.
|HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands except per share data)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Earnings:
|Net income
|$
|9,030
|$
|9,788
|$
|7,318
|$
|9,735
|$
|8,991
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|0.65
|0.70
|0.52
|0.68
|0.62
|Net interest margin
|6.40
|%
|6.71
|%
|6.63
|%
|6.65
|%
|6.64
|%
|Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans(1)
|3.92
|%
|4.05
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.91
|%
|Return on average assets(2)
|1.63
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.67
|%
|Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans(1)(2)
|1.63
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.67
|%
|Return on average equity(2)
|14.44
|%
|16.00
|%
|12.30
|%
|16.98
|%
|16.18
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|65.91
|%
|65.02
|%
|70.41
|%
|64.73
|%
|65.59
|%
|Balance Sheet:
|Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees
|$
|1,902,643
|$
|1,861,929
|$
|1,837,041
|$
|1,786,109
|$
|1,728,592
|Total deposits
|1,895,996
|1,967,988
|1,934,361
|1,944,374
|1,758,072
|Total assets
|2,224,667
|2,272,484
|2,227,866
|2,245,286
|2,123,655
|Total stockholders' equity
|254,860
|242,878
|237,435
|234,517
|224,015
|Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees
|1,862,599
|1,846,866
|1,800,800
|1,750,539
|1,675,434
|Total average deposits
|1,885,092
|1,918,467
|1,881,380
|1,771,024
|1,691,726
|Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)
|100.35
|%
|94.61
|%
|94.97
|%
|91.86
|%
|98.32
|%
|Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)
|98.81
|%
|96.27
|%
|95.72
|%
|98.84
|%
|99.04
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.72
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.46
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding the SBA-PPP loans(1)
|0.72
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.46
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.84
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.56
|%
|Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans(1)
|0.84
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.56
|%
|Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans(1)(2)
|0.53
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.49
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.50
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.52
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to portfolio loans(1)
|1.50
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.53
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|178.34
|%
|185.61
|%
|175.03
|%
|160.91
|%
|270.46
|%
|Bank Capital Ratios:
|Total risk based capital ratio
|14.81
|%
|14.51
|%
|14.08
|%
|14.09
|%
|14.21
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|13.56
|%
|13.25
|%
|12.82
|%
|12.84
|%
|12.95
|%
|Leverage ratio
|10.51
|%
|10.04
|%
|9.77
|%
|9.78
|%
|9.47
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.56
|%
|13.25
|%
|12.82
|%
|12.84
|%
|12.95
|%
|Tangible common equity
|9.91
|%
|9.08
|%
|8.93
|%
|8.79
|%
|8.85
|%
|Holding Company Capital Ratios:
|Total risk based capital ratio
|17.38
|%
|17.11
|%
|16.81
|%
|16.75
|%
|16.33
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|15.55
|%
|15.27
|%
|14.96
|%
|14.90
|%
|15.13
|%
|Leverage ratio
|12.14
|%
|11.62
|%
|11.50
|%
|11.47
|%
|11.24
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|15.43
|%
|15.27
|%
|14.96
|%
|14.90
|%
|15.00
|%
|Tangible common equity
|11.71
|%
|10.69
|%
|10.66
|%
|10.44
|%
|10.55
|%
|Composition of Loans:
|SBA-PPP loans, net
|$
|645
|$
|750
|$
|1,090
|$
|2,037
|$
|2,163
|Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied
|$
|351,116
|$
|350,637
|$
|348,892
|$
|348,047
|$
|351,423
|Commercial real estate, owner-occupied
|$
|307,911
|$
|305,802
|$
|311,972
|$
|299,966
|$
|300,809
|Residential real estate
|573,104
|558,147
|555,133
|545,899
|484,735
|Construction real estate
|290,108
|280,905
|258,400
|251,494
|238,099
|Commercial and industrial
|238,548
|236,782
|233,598
|221,258
|220,221
|Lender finance
|11,085
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Business equity lines of credit
|14,117
|14,155
|13,277
|12,205
|12,319
|Credit card, net of reserve(3)
|123,331
|122,533
|122,925
|112,860
|128,434
|Other consumer loans
|950
|948
|1,187
|1,578
|1,179
|Portfolio loans receivable
|$
|1,910,270
|$
|1,869,909
|$
|1,845,384
|$
|1,793,307
|$
|1,737,219
|Deferred origination fees, net
|(7,627
|)
|(7,980
|)
|(8,343
|)
|(7,198
|)
|(8,627
|)
|Portfolio loans receivable, net
|$
|1,902,643
|$
|1,861,929
|$
|1,837,041
|$
|1,786,109
|$
|1,728,592
|Composition of Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|617,373
|$
|680,803
|$
|693,129
|$
|705,801
|$
|674,313
|Interest-bearing demand
|199,308
|229,035
|243,095
|219,685
|207,836
|Savings
|5,211
|5,686
|5,816
|5,835
|7,530
|Money markets
|663,129
|668,774
|631,148
|632,087
|574,978
|Brokered time deposits
|142,356
|128,665
|128,665
|181,820
|131,819
|Other time deposits
|268,619
|255,025
|232,508
|199,146
|161,596
|Total deposits
|$
|1,895,996
|$
|1,967,988
|$
|1,934,361
|$
|1,944,374
|$
|1,758,072
|Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:
|Origination of loans held for sale
|$
|45,152
|$
|50,023
|$
|61,480
|$
|44,448
|$
|43,956
|Mortgage loans sold
|34,140
|39,364
|49,231
|40,483
|43,415
|Gain on sale of loans
|1,015
|1,011
|1,262
|1,223
|912
|Purchase volume as a % of originations
|89.99
|%
|92.29
|%
|93.12
|%
|90.72
|%
|88.94
|%
|Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4)
|2.97
|%
|2.57
|%
|2.56
|%
|3.02
|%
|2.10
|%
|Mortgage commissions
|$
|465
|$
|528
|$
|621
|$
|378
|$
|451
|OpenSky®Portfolio Metrics:
|Open customer accounts
|525,314
|529,205
|540,058
|527,231
|533,855
|Secured credit card loans, gross
|$
|95,300
|$
|98,138
|$
|100,218
|$
|89,078
|$
|104,157
|Unsecured credit card loans, gross
|30,817
|27,430
|25,254
|25,782
|26,795
|Noninterest secured credit card deposits
|173,857
|181,185
|186,566
|184,809
|187,412
_______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.
(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.
Appendix
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
|Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Net Income
|$
|9,030
|$
|9,788
|$
|7,318
|$
|9,735
|$
|8,991
|Less: SBA-PPP Loan Income
|4
|11
|7
|8
|28
|Net Income, as Adjusted
|$
|9,026
|$
|9,777
|$
|7,311
|$
|9,727
|$
|8,963
|Average Total Assets
|2,202,479
|2,221,117
|2,184,351
|2,144,249
|2,136,156
|Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans
|699
|906
|1,808
|2,099
|2,435
|Average Total Assets, as Adjusted
|$
|2,201,780
|$
|2,220,211
|$
|2,182,543
|$
|2,142,150
|$
|2,133,721
|Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted
|1.63
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.67
|%
|Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Net Income
|$
|35,871
|$
|41,804
|Less: SBA-PPP Loan Income
|30
|3,477
|Net Income, as Adjusted
|$
|35,841
|$
|38,327
|Average Total Assets
|2,188,299
|2,077,801
|Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans
|1,373
|29,831
|Average Total Assets, as Adjusted
|$
|2,186,926
|$
|2,047,970
|Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted
|1.64
|%
|1.87
|%
|Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Net Interest Income
|$
|34,889
|$
|36,810
|$
|35,340
|$
|34,487
|$
|35,199
|Less: Credit Card Loan Income
|14,677
|15,792
|14,818
|15,809
|15,717
|Less: SBA-PPP Loan Income
|4
|11
|7
|8
|28
|Net Interest Income, as Adjusted
|$
|20,208
|$
|21,007
|$
|20,515
|$
|18,670
|$
|19,454
|Average Interest Earning Assets
|2,162,459
|2,176,477
|2,136,936
|2,103,984
|2,101,617
|Less: Average Credit Card Loans
|114,551
|116,814
|110,574
|115,850
|124,120
|Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans
|699
|906
|1,808
|2,099
|2,435
|Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted
|$
|2,047,209
|$
|2,058,757
|$
|2,024,554
|$
|1,986,035
|$
|1,975,062
|Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted
|3.92
|%
|4.05
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.91
|%
|Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Net Interest Income
|$
|141,526
|$
|140,607
|Less: Credit Card Loan Income
|61,096
|63,348
|Less: SBA-PPP Loan Income
|30
|3,477
|Net Interest Income, as Adjusted
|$
|80,400
|$
|73,782
|Average Interest Earning Assets
|2,145,209
|2,033,242
|Less: Average Credit Card Loans
|114,450
|126,473
|Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans
|1,373
|29,831
|Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted
|$
|2,029,386
|$
|1,876,938
|Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted
|3.96
|%
|3.93
|%
|Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income
|$
|45,022
|$
|45,263
|$
|42,872
|$
|41,191
|$
|38,647
|Less: Credit Card Loan Income
|14,677
|15,792
|14,818
|15,809
|15,717
|Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income, as Adjusted
|$
|30,345
|$
|29,471
|$
|28,054
|$
|25,382
|$
|22,930
|Average Portfolio Loans Receivable
|1,862,599
|1,846,866
|1,800,800
|1,750,539
|1,675,434
|Less: Average Credit Card Loans
|114,551
|116,814
|110,574
|115,850
|124,120
|Total Average Portfolio Loans Receivable, as Adjusted
|$
|1,748,048
|$
|1,730,052
|$
|1,690,226
|$
|1,634,689
|$
|1,551,314
|Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted
|6.89
|%
|6.76
|%
|6.66
|%
|6.30
|%
|5.86
|%
|Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income
|$
|174,348
|$
|140,496
|Less: Credit Card Loan Income
|61,096
|63,348
|Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income, as Adjusted
|$
|113,252
|$
|77,148
|Average Portfolio Loans Receivable
|1,815,595
|1,579,661
|Less: Average Credit Card Loans
|114,450
|126,473
|Total Average Portfolio Loans Receivable, as Adjusted
|$
|1,701,145
|$
|1,453,188
|Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted
|6.66
|%
|5.31
|%
|Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Net Income
|$
|9,030
|$
|9,788
|$
|7,318
|$
|9,735
|$
|8,991
|Add: Income Tax Expense
|2,186
|2,998
|2,255
|2,915
|2,651
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses
|2,808
|2,280
|2,862
|1,660
|2,384
|Add: (Release of) Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
|(106
|)
|24
|—
|(19
|)
|—
|Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
|$
|13,918
|$
|15,090
|$
|12,435
|$
|14,291
|$
|14,026
|Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Net Income
|$
|35,871
|$
|41,804
|Add: Income Tax Expense
|10,354
|12,430
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses
|9,610
|6,631
|Add: Release of Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
|(101
|)
|—
|Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
|$
|55,734
|$
|60,865
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|$
|28,610
|$
|28,279
|$
|27,495
|$
|26,216
|$
|26,385
|Total Loans
|1,903,288
|1,862,679
|1,838,131
|1,788,146
|1,730,755
|Less: SBA-PPP Loans
|645
|750
|1,090
|2,037
|2,163
|Total Portfolio Loans
|$
|1,902,643
|$
|1,861,929
|$
|1,837,041
|$
|1,786,109
|$
|1,728,592
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans
|1.50
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.53
|%
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|16,042
|$
|15,236
|$
|15,709
|$
|16,293
|$
|9,756
|Total Assets
|2,224,667
|2,272,484
|2,227,866
|2,245,286
|2,123,655
|Less: SBA-PPP Loans
|645
|750
|1,090
|2,037
|2,163
|Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans
|$
|2,224,022
|$
|2,271,734
|$
|2,226,776
|$
|2,243,249
|$
|2,121,492
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans
|0.72
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.46
|%
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|$
|16,042
|$
|15,236
|$
|15,709
|$
|16,293
|$
|9,756
|Total Loans
|1,903,288
|1,862,679
|1,838,131
|1,788,146
|1,730,755
|Less: SBA-PPP Loans
|645
|750
|1,090
|2,037
|2,163
|Total Portfolio Loans
|$
|1,902,643
|$
|1,861,929
|$
|1,837,041
|$
|1,786,109
|$
|1,728,592
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans
|0.84
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.56
|%
|Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Total Net Charge-offs
|$
|2,477
|$
|1,780
|$
|1,583
|$
|2,633
|$
|2,090
|Total Average Loans
|1,863,298
|1,847,772
|1,802,608
|1,752,638
|1,677,869
|Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans
|699
|906
|1,808
|2,099
|2,435
|Total Average Portfolio Loans
|$
|1,862,599
|$
|1,846,866
|$
|1,800,800
|$
|1,750,539
|$
|1,675,434
|Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans
|0.53
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.49
|%
|Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans
|Year Ended
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Total Net Charge-offs
|$
|8,473
|$
|5,427
|Total Average Loans
|1,816,968
|1,609,492
|Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans
|1,373
|29,831
|Total Average Portfolio Loans
|$
|1,815,595
|$
|1,579,661
|Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans
|0.47
|%
|0.34
|%
|Tangible Book Value per Share
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|$
|254,860
|$
|242,878
|$
|237,435
|$
|234,517
|$
|224,015
|Less: Preferred Equity
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Less: Intangible Assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|254,860
|$
|242,878
|$
|237,435
|$
|234,517
|$
|224,015
|Period End Shares Outstanding
|13,922,532
|13,893,083
|13,981,414
|14,082,657
|14,138,829
|Tangible Book Value per Share
|$
|18.31
|$
|17.48
|$
|16.98
|$
|16.65
|$
|15.84
ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at December 31, 2023. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in four locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at December 31, 2023 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” "optimistic," “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; any failure to adequately manage the transition from USD LIBOR as a reference rate; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; and other factors that may affect our future results.
These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.