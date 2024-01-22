Park National Corporation reports 2023 financial results

NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share, payable on March 8, 2024, to common shareholders of record as of February 16, 2024.



“We are pleased to end the year with solid loan growth for the third consecutive quarter and enter 2024 with strong asset quality,” Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman said. “Park bankers remain committed to providing robust financial solutions in all market conditions.”

Park’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $24.5 million, a 25.9 percent decrease from $33.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 net income per diluted common share was $1.51, compared to $2.02 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Park’s net income for the full year of 2023 was $126.7 million, a 14.6 percent decrease from $148.4 million for the full year of 2022. Net income per diluted common share was $7.80 for the full year of 2023, compared to $9.06 for the full year of 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 and the full year 2023 and 2022 included several items of income and expense that impacted comparability of prior results. These items are detailed in the "Financial Reconciliation" section of this report. Considering these items impacting comparability of prior results, Park's adjusted (non-gaap) net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $32.4 million, a 1.9 percent increase from adjusted (non-gaap) net income of $31.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Park’s adjusted (non-gaap) net income for the full year of 2023 was $133.9 million, a 0.2 percent decrease from adjusted (non-gaap) net income of $134.2 million for the full year of 2022.

Park’s total loans increased 4.7 percent during 2023.

“The personal relationships our bankers build with customers and a substantial core deposit base are pivotal factors impacting our stable net interest margin and overall financial results,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Our unwavering attention to these factors serves as a testament to our customers that we are a reliable and trustworthy financial partner.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.8 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2023). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 2023 2023 2022 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR 3Q '23 4Q '22 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 95,074 $ 94,269 $ 94,606 0.9 % 0.5 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 1,809 (1,580 ) 2,981 N.M. N.M. Other income 15,519 27,713 26,392 (44.0 )% (41.2 )% Other expense 79,043 77,808 77,654 1.6 % 1.8 % Income before income taxes $ 29,741 $ 45,754 $ 40,363 (35.0 )% (26.3 )% Income taxes 5,241 8,837 7,279 (40.7 )% (28.0 )% Net income $ 24,500 $ 36,917 $ 33,084 (33.6 )% (25.9 )% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 1.52 $ 2.29 $ 2.03 (33.6 )% (25.1 )% Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 1.51 2.28 2.02 (33.8 )% (25.2 )% Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.05 1.05 1.04 — % 1.0 % Special cash dividend declared per common share — — 0.50 N.M. N.M. Book value per common share at period end 71.06 67.41 65.74 5.4 % 8.1 % Market price per common share at period end 132.86 94.52 140.75 40.6 % (5.6 )% Market capitalization at period end 2,141,235 1,522,096 2,289,099 40.7 % (6.5 )% Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,113,215 16,133,310 16,261,136 (0.1 )% (0.9 )% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,216,562 16,217,880 16,393,179 — % (1.1 )% Common shares outstanding at period end 16,116,479 16,103,425 16,263,583 0.1 % (0.9 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 0.98 % 1.47 % 1.28 % (33.3 )% (23.4 )% Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 8.81 % 13.28 % 12.44 % (33.7 )% (29.2 )% Yield on loans 5.84 % 5.65 % 5.00 % 3.4 % 16.8 % Yield on investment securities 3.88 % 3.73 % 3.25 % 4.0 % 19.4 % Yield on money market instruments 5.30 % 5.34 % 3.63 % (0.7 )% 46.0 % Yield on interest earning assets 5.48 % 5.27 % 4.57 % 4.0 % 19.9 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.84 % 1.63 % 0.81 % 12.9 % 127.2 % Cost of borrowings 4.42 % 3.92 % 2.88 % 12.8 % 53.5 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 2.01 % 1.76 % 0.95 % 14.2 % 111.6 % Net interest margin (g) 4.17 % 4.12 % 3.98 % 1.2 % 4.8 % Efficiency ratio (g) 70.93 % 63.25 % 63.69 % 12.1 % 11.4 % OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION: Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 60.87 $ 57.19 $ 55.56 6.4 % 9.6 % Average interest earning assets 9,120,407 9,178,281 9,517,746 (0.6 )% (4.2 )% Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (k) 31,550 44,174 43,344 (28.6 )% (27.2 )% Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 3Q '23 4Q '22 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,429,144 $ 1,708,827 $ 1,820,787 (16.4 )% (21.5 )% Loans 7,476,221 7,349,745 7,141,891 1.7 % 4.7 % Allowance for credit losses 83,745 84,602 85,379 (1.0 )% (1.9 )% Goodwill and other intangible assets 164,247 164,581 165,570 (0.2 )% (0.8 )% Other real estate owned (OREO) 983 1,354 1,354 (27.4 )% (27.4 )% Total assets 9,836,453 10,000,914 9,854,993 (1.6 )% (0.2 )% Total deposits 8,042,566 8,244,724 8,234,715 (2.5 )% (2.3 )% Borrowings 517,329 541,811 416,009 (4.5 )% 24.4 % Total shareholders' equity 1,145,293 1,085,564 1,069,226 5.5 % 7.1 % Tangible equity (d) 981,046 920,983 903,656 6.5 % 8.6 % Total nonperforming loans (l) 61,118 55,635 101,111 9.9 % (39.6 )% Total nonperforming assets (l) 62,101 56,989 102,465 9.0 % (39.4 )% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 76.01 % 73.49 % 72.47 % 3.4 % 4.9 % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.82 % 0.76 % 1.42 % 7.9 % (42.3 )% Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.83 % 0.78 % 1.43 % 6.4 % (42.0 )% Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.20 % (2.6 )% (6.7 )% Net loan charge-offs $ 2,666 $ 1,024 $ 1,563 160.4 % 70.6 % Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 133.3 % 55.6 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 11.64 % 10.85 % 10.85 % 7.3 % 7.3 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 10.14 % 9.36 % 9.33 % 8.3 % 8.7 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 11.16 % 11.07 % 10.27 % 0.8 % 8.7 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 14.94 % 15.17 % 14.85 % (1.5 )% 0.6 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 89.48 % 86.69 % 81.87 % 3.2 % 9.3 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Percent

change vs

'22 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 373,113 $ 347,059 7.5 % Provision for credit losses 2,904 4,557 (36.3 )% Other income 92,634 135,935 (31.9 )% Other expense 309,239 297,978 3.8 % Income before income taxes $ 153,604 $ 180,459 (14.9 )% Income taxes 26,870 32,108 (16.3 )% Net income $ 126,734 $ 148,351 (14.6 )% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 7.84 $ 9.13 (14.1 )% Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 7.80 9.06 (13.9 )% Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share 4.20 4.16 1.0 % Special cash dividends declared per common share — 0.50 N.M. Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,163,500 16,246,009 (0.5 )% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,250,019 16,365,309 (0.7 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.27 % 1.48 % (14.2 )% Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 11.55 % 13.78 % (16.2 )% Yield on loans 5.55 % 4.65 % 19.4 % Yield on investment securities 3.73 % 2.66 % 40.2 % Yield on money market instruments 5.00 % 2.07 % 141.5 % Yield on interest earning assets 5.18 % 4.14 % 25.1 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.52 % 0.39 % 289.7 % Cost of borrowings 3.79 % 2.59 % 46.3 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.67 % 0.54 % 209.3 % Net interest margin (g) 4.11 % 3.80 % 8.2 % Efficiency ratio (g) 65.87 % 61.24 % 7.6 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Net loan charge-offs $ 4,921 $ 2,375 107.2 % Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.07 % 0.03 % 133.3 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 11.02 % 10.72 % 2.8 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.19 % 15.48 % (1.9 )% Average loans / Average deposits (b) 86.39 % 82.32 % 4.9 % OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET: Average interest earning assets $ 9,171,721 $ 9,227,377 (0.6 )% Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (k) 156,508 185,016 (15.4 )% Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 108,495 $ 89,382 $ 399,795 $ 323,107 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 13,055 11,974 52,786 36,047 Tax-exempt 2,248 2,918 10,966 10,964 Other interest income 1,408 4,536 8,123 8,129 Total interest income 125,206 108,810 471,670 378,247 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 19,467 10,205 71,776 17,646 Time deposits 6,267 1,061 12,677 3,314 Interest on borrowings 4,398 2,938 14,104 10,228 Total interest expense 30,132 14,204 98,557 31,188 Net interest income 95,074 94,606 373,113 347,059 Provision for credit losses 1,809 2,981 2,904 4,557 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 93,265 91,625 370,209 342,502 Other income 15,519 26,392 92,634 135,935 Other expense 79,043 77,654 309,239 297,978 Income before income taxes 29,741 40,363 153,604 180,459 Income taxes 5,241 7,279 26,870 32,108 Net income $ 24,500 $ 33,084 $ 126,734 $ 148,351 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 1.52 $ 2.03 $ 7.84 $ 9.13 Net income - diluted $ 1.51 $ 2.02 $ 7.80 $ 9.06 Weighted average common shares - basic 16,113,215 16,261,136 16,163,500 16,246,009 Weighted average common shares - diluted 16,216,562 16,393,719 16,250,019 16,365,309 Cash dividends declared: Quarterly dividend $ 1.05 $ 1.04 $ 4.20 $ 4.16 Special dividend $ — $ 0.50 $ — $ 0.50





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 160,477 $ 156,750 Money market instruments 57,791 32,978 Investment securities 1,429,144 1,820,787 Loans 7,476,221 7,141,891 Allowance for credit losses (83,745 ) (85,379 ) Loans, net 7,392,476 7,056,512 Bank premises and equipment, net 74,211 82,126 Goodwill and other intangible assets 164,247 165,570 Other real estate owned 983 1,354 Other assets 557,124 538,916 Total assets $ 9,836,453 $ 9,854,993 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,628,234 $ 3,074,276 Interest bearing 5,414,332 5,160,439 Total deposits 8,042,566 8,234,715 Borrowings 517,329 416,009 Other liabilities 131,265 135,043 Total liabilities $ 8,691,160 $ 8,785,767 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 463,280 462,404 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (66,191 ) (102,394 ) Retained earnings 903,877 847,235 Treasury shares (1,506,625 shares at December 31, 2023 and 1,359,521 shares at December 31, 2022) (155,673 ) (138,019 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,145,293 $ 1,069,226 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,836,453 $ 9,854,993





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 134,593 $ 145,040 $ 147,414 $ 157,295 Money market instruments 105,425 495,350 162,544 392,256 Investment securities 1,544,942 1,811,403 1,716,037 1,843,484 Loans 7,387,512 7,108,956 7,222,479 6,955,674 Allowance for credit losses (85,493 ) (83,478 ) (87,002 ) (81,736 ) Loans, net 7,302,019 7,025,478 7,135,477 6,873,938 Bank premises and equipment, net 76,718 83,992 79,443 86,322 Goodwill and other intangible assets 164,466 165,794 164,960 166,337 Other real estate owned 1,342 1,354 1,654 1,161 Other assets 560,683 551,245 550,025 523,415 Total assets $ 9,890,188 $ 10,279,656 $ 9,957,554 $ 10,044,208 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,694,148 $ 3,134,544 $ 2,814,259 $ 3,093,019 Interest bearing 5,561,845 5,548,542 5,546,015 5,356,809 Total deposits 8,255,993 8,683,086 8,360,274 8,449,828 Borrowings 394,423 405,146 371,955 395,515 Other liabilities 136,046 135,915 128,182 121,986 Total liabilities $ 8,786,462 $ 9,224,147 $ 8,860,411 $ 8,967,329 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 461,864 461,391 460,973 460,696 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (108,219 ) (121,416 ) (98,154 ) (65,374 ) Retained earnings 906,091 853,802 884,711 821,382 Treasury shares (156,010 ) (138,268 ) (150,387 ) (139,825 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,103,726 $ 1,055,509 $ 1,097,143 $ 1,076,879 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,890,188 $ 10,279,656 $ 9,957,554 $ 10,044,208





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 108,495 $ 103,258 $ 96,428 $ 91,614 $ 89,382 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 13,055 13,321 13,431 12,979 11,974 Tax-exempt 2,248 2,900 2,906 2,912 2,918 Other interest income 1,408 1,410 1,909 3,396 4,536 Total interest income 125,206 120,889 114,674 110,901 108,810 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 19,467 20,029 18,068 14,212 10,205 Time deposits 6,267 3,097 1,966 1,347 1,061 Interest on borrowings 4,398 3,494 3,068 3,144 2,938 Total interest expense 30,132 26,620 23,102 18,703 14,204 Net interest income 95,074 94,269 91,572 92,198 94,606 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 1,809 (1,580 ) 2,492 183 2,981 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of ) credit losses 93,265 95,849 89,080 92,015 91,625 Other income 15,519 27,713 25,015 24,387 26,392 Other expense 79,043 77,808 75,885 76,503 77,654 Income before income taxes 29,741 45,754 38,210 39,899 40,363 Income taxes 5,241 8,837 6,626 6,166 7,279 Net income $ 24,500 $ 36,917 $ 31,584 $ 33,733 $ 33,084 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 1.52 $ 2.29 $ 1.95 $ 2.08 $ 2.03 Net income - diluted $ 1.51 $ 2.28 $ 1.94 $ 2.07 $ 2.02





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (in thousands) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,943 $ 9,100 $ 8,816 $ 8,615 $ 8,219 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,054 2,109 2,041 2,241 2,595 Other service income 2,349 2,615 2,639 2,697 2,580 Debit card fee income 6,583 6,652 6,830 6,457 6,675 Bank owned life insurance income 1,373 1,448 1,332 1,185 1,366 ATM fees 517 575 553 533 548 (Loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net — (6 ) 12 (9 ) — Loss on sale of debt securities, net (7,875 ) — — — — Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 353 998 25 (405 ) (165 ) Other components of net periodic benefit income 1,893 1,893 1,893 1,893 3,027 Miscellaneous (671 ) 2,329 874 1,180 1,547 Total other income $ 15,519 $ 27,713 $ 25,015 $ 24,387 $ 26,392 Other expense: Salaries $ 36,192 $ 34,525 $ 33,649 $ 34,871 $ 33,837 Employee benefits 10,088 10,822 10,538 10,816 9,895 Occupancy expense 3,344 3,203 3,214 3,353 4,157 Furniture and equipment expense 2,824 3,060 3,103 3,246 3,118 Data processing fees 9,605 9,700 9,582 8,750 8,537 Professional fees and services 7,015 7,572 7,365 7,221 9,845 Marketing 1,716 1,197 1,239 1,319 1,404 Insurance 1,708 2,158 1,960 1,814 1,526 Communication 993 1,135 1,045 1,037 968 State tax expense 1,158 1,125 1,096 1,278 1,040 Amortization of intangible assets 334 334 328 327 341 Foundation contributions 1,000 — — — — Miscellaneous 3,066 2,977 2,766 2,471 2,986 Total other expense $ 79,043 $ 77,808 $ 75,885 $ 76,503 $ 77,654

-+

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021 383 — 6,090 — — Charge-offs 10,863 9,133 5,093 10,304 11,177 Recoveries 5,942 6,758 8,441 27,246 10,173 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 4,921 2,375 (3,348 ) (16,942 ) 1,004 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,904 4,557 (11,916 ) 12,054 6,171 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) — — — 167 268 Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. 678 — Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 4,983 3,566 1,616 5,434 5,230 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 78,762 $ 81,813 $ 81,581 $ 79,396 $ 51,181 Total loans $ 7,476,221 $ 7,141,891 $ 6,871,122 $ 7,177,785 $ 6,501,404 Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 2,835 4,653 7,149 11,153 14,331 Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. 360,056 548,436 Individually evaluated loans (l) 45,215 78,341 74,502 108,407 77,459 Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,428,171 $ 7,058,897 $ 6,789,471 $ 6,698,169 $ 5,861,178 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.07 % 0.03 % (0.05 )% (0.24 )% 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.87 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (j) 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.25 % N.A. General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 0.87 % General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (j) 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.24 % N.A. Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (l) N.A. 20,134 28,323 20,788 21,215 Loans past due 90 days or more 859 1,281 1,607 1,458 2,658 Total nonperforming loans $ 61,118 $ 101,111 $ 102,652 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 Other real estate owned 983 1,354 775 1,431 4,029 Other nonperforming assets — — 2,750 3,164 3,599 Total nonperforming assets $ 62,101 $ 102,465 $ 106,177 $ 144,209 $ 121,581 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.81 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.64 % 1.39 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.82 % 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.95 % 1.75 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.83 % 1.43 % 1.55 % 2.01 % 1.87 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.63 % 1.04 % 1.11 % 1.55 % 1.42 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 New nonaccrual loans 48,280 64,918 38,478 103,386 81,009 Resolved nonaccrual loans 67,717 57,944 83,124 76,098 58,883 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (l) Unpaid principal balance $ 47,564 $ 80,116 $ 75,126 $ 109,062 $ 78,178 Prior charge-offs 2,349 1,775 624 655 719 Remaining principal balance 45,215 78,341 74,502 108,407 77,459 Specific reserves 4,983 3,566 1,616 5,434 5,230 Book value, after specific reserves $ 40,232 $ 74,775 $ 72,886 $ 102,973 $ 72,229 Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net interest income $ 95,074 $ 94,269 $ 94,606 $ 373,113 $ 347,059 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 124 145 258 633 1,780 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 35 9 707 631 3,703 Net interest income - adjusted $ 94,915 $ 94,115 $ 93,641 $ 371,849 $ 341,576 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 1,809 $ (1,580 ) $ 2,981 $ 2,904 $ 4,557 less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships — (40 ) (792 ) (788 ) (1,319 ) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - adjusted $ 1,809 $ (1,540 ) $ 3,773 $ 3,692 $ 5,876 Other income $ 15,519 $ 27,713 $ 26,392 $ 92,634 $ 135,935 less loss on sale of debt securities, net (7,875 ) — — (7,875 ) — less write-downs on strategic initiatives (1,038 ) — — (1,038 ) — less Vision related gain on the sale of OREO, net — — — — 5,607 less Vision related OREO valuation markup 46 — — 46 12,009 less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 40 — 285 175 788 Other income - adjusted $ 24,346 $ 27,713 $ 26,107 $ 101,326 $ 117,531 Other expense $ 79,043 $ 77,808 $ 77,654 $ 309,239 $ 297,978 less Foundation contribution 1,000 — — 1,000 4,000 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 334 334 341 1,323 1,487 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships — — 100 100 1,761 Other expense - adjusted $ 77,709 $ 77,474 $ 77,213 $ 306,816 $ 290,730 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ 2,100 $ 29 $ (336 ) $ 1,903 $ (3,771 ) Net income - reported $ 24,500 $ 36,917 $ 33,084 $ 126,734 $ 148,351 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 32,402 $ 37,028 $ 31,819 $ 133,894 $ 134,164 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.51 $ 2.28 $ 2.02 $ 7.80 $ 9.06 Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 2.00 $ 2.28 $ 1.94 $ 8.24 $ 8.20 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 0.98 % 1.47 % 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.48 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.30 % 1.47 % 1.23 % 1.34 % 1.34 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.00 % 1.49 % 1.30 % 1.29 % 1.50 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.32 % 1.50 % 1.25 % 1.37 % 1.36 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 8.81 % 13.28 % 12.44 % 11.55 % 13.78 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 11.65 % 13.32 % 11.96 % 12.20 % 12.46 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 10.35 % 15.62 % 14.75 % 13.60 % 16.29 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 13.69 % 15.66 % 14.19 % 14.36 % 14.73 % Efficiency ratio (g) 70.93 % 63.25 % 63.69 % 65.87 % 61.24 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 64.70 % 63.05 % 63.99 % 64.34 % 62.84 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.17 % 4.12 % 3.98 % 4.11 % 3.80 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.17 % 4.11 % 3.94 % 4.09 % 3.74 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



