Maxim Group LLC to Host the 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 24th & Thursday, January 25th at 9:00 A.M. ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Wednesday, January 24th, & Thursday, January 25th, 2024, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.
We will be presenting our 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will sit down with Healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, benefit healthcare providers, and improve customer experience.
This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.
Click Here to Reserve your seat
Participating Companies as of 1/22/2024
|Company
|Ticker
|Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.
|AHI
|Augmedix, Inc.
|AUGX
|Cloud DX Inc.
|TSXV:CDX
|CloudMD Software & Services Inc.
|TSXV:DOC
|Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
|CCEL
|DarioHealth Corp.
|DRIO
|Healwell AI Inc.
|TSX:AIDX
|Hydreight Technologies Inc.
|TSXV:NURS
|Inmedix
|Private
|iSpecimen Inc.
|ISPC
|LifeMD, Inc.
|LFMD
|LogicMark, Inc.
|LGMK
|Marpai, Inc.
|MRAI
|Medbright AI Investments Inc.
|CSE:MBAI
|Neumara Medical Inc.
|NMRD
|Nova Leap Health Corp.
|TSXV:NLH
|Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
|TSXV:RHT
|Research Solutions, Inc.
|RSSS
|Respiri Limited
|ASX:RSH
|Xybion Digital Inc.
|TSXV:XYBN
About Maxim Group LLC
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com
About M-Vest
M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com