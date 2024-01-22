Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 - A $19.27 Billion Market by 2028, Propelled by Advanced Technologies and Efficiency Demands

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication on the autonomous commercial vehicle industry projects formidable growth, with market size expected to reach a staggering $19.27 billion by 2028. This surge reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2024, suggesting a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector fueled by technological innovation, a strong focus on operational efficiency, and increasing demands for safe and efficient transport solutions. Major geographic regions like Asia-Pacific and North America are playing pivotal roles in driving this growth forward.

In alignment with these predictions, the market is seeing a tremendous uptick as government bodies worldwide continue to grant approvals for testing autonomous trucks and other commercial vehicles on public roads. Enterprises within the industry, from incumbent auto giants to visionary tech firms, are responding by expanding their product portfolios with cutting-edge offerings. Recent advancements, such as the introduction of autonomous trucks capable of long-haul transport and deep integration with supply chain operations, are likely to influence a diverse range of sectors and revolutionize logistics as we know it.

Within the comprehensive market research report, readers will find a wealth of information regarding the various categories of commercial vehicles, fuel types, levels of automation, as well as intricate details on regional market shares and competitive landscapes. Furthermore, the report elucidates on major trends and opportunities that could shape the future of autonomous commercial transportation, drawing on both statistical analysis and industry insights.

Key components fueling market growth include:

Technological Advancements: Strides in AI, robotics, and sensor technology are enhancing the capabilities of autonomous commercial vehicles.

Strides in AI, robotics, and sensor technology are enhancing the capabilities of autonomous commercial vehicles. Operational Efficiency: Autonomous vehicles' potential to optimize routes and reduce fuel consumption directly addresses transport cost-efficiency needs.

Autonomous vehicles' potential to optimize routes and reduce fuel consumption directly addresses transport cost-efficiency needs. Safety Enhancements: Innovations are significantly improving safety measures, which is critical considering the stringent safety regulations governing transportation.

Innovations are significantly improving safety measures, which is critical considering the stringent safety regulations governing transportation. Regulatory Support: The role of government regulation has been pivotal, with more countries allowing the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles.

The role of government regulation has been pivotal, with more countries allowing the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles. E-commerce Growth: As the online retail sector expands globally, logistics and delivery services are under increasing pressure to innovate and deliver efficiently.

Despite the strong growth trajectory, the research also sheds light on potential challenges such as cybersecurity concerns and data privacy issues, that could impact market expansion. These challenges are drawing considerable focus from manufacturers and developers as they aim to bolster consumer confidence in the technology and its application in the commercial sphere.

The report further profiles major companies leading the charge in the autonomous commercial vehicle space, outlining their contributions to the industry's advancement. These firms are not only pushing the envelope in terms of innovation but are also engaging in strategic collaborations, thereby catalyzing further development within the market.

Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into the autonomous commercial vehicle market across various regions and countries are provided, offering an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics and growth trends in specific geographic locales.

In conclusion, the autonomous commercial vehicle market is poised for significant expansion, driven by an array of technological, logistical, and regulatory factors. This recent research publication offers a comprehensive analysis, arming stakeholders with the knowledge required to navigate and capitalize on this booming market.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: By Vehicle: Truck; Trailer; Bus; Other Vehicle Types By Automation Level: Driver Assistance; Partial Automation; Conditional Automation; High Automation; Full Automation By Fuel Type: Conventional; Hybrid Vehicle; Electric Vehicle

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Profiled

Volkswagen

Daimler

Tesla

Denso

Continental

Waymo

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Isuzu Motors Limited

General Motors Company

AB Volvo

Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd.

Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group Co. Ltd.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

China National Heavy Duty Truck Group

FAW Jiefang Automobile Co. Ltd.

Shaanxi Automobile Group

Beiben Trucks Group

SAIC Iveco Hongyan Commercial Vehicle

Jiangling Motors Corporation

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry

CRRC Electric Vehicle

Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus

Anhui Ankai Automobile

Plus.ai

Embark Trucks

Daimler Trucks

NVIDIA

Zoox

Luminar Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42la1k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.