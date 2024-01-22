Global Logistics Insurance Market: A Detailed Forecast and Analysis (2024-2030) by Insurance Type, Coverage Type, Area, Mode of Transportation, End-User and Region

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Logistics Insurance Market by Insurance Type (Cargo Insurance, Freight Insurance, Warehouse Insurance), Coverage Type (Complete Risk, Selected Perils), Area, Mode of Transportation, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research publication offers a comprehensive overview of the Logistics Insurance Market, presenting insights into its expected performance over the coming years. With the size of the market estimated at USD 55.86 billion in 2023, the report forecasts growth to USD 83.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.95%.

With indispensable insights into the various segments and coverage types, this report is essential for stakeholders and participants planning to navigate the intricacies of the Logistics Insurance Market. The study covers key segments including Cargo Insurance, Freight Insurance, and Warehouse Insurance, alongside coverage types like Complete Risk and Selected Perils.

FPNV Positioning and Market Share Analysis



The FPNV Positioning Matrix, included in the report, evaluates the competitive landscape, categorizing vendors into four quadrants that indicate their potential and performance. Further, the Market Share Analysis provides an extensive view of how vendors are contributing to the industry, emphasizing their role in the sector's dynamics.

Key Company Profiles of Market Leaders



Encompassing major industry players, the report highlights the strategic initiatives and operational strengths of companies such as Allianz SE, AXA SA, and Chubb Group Holdings Inc., among others. These firms have shown remarkable progress in market consolidation and their profiles demonstrate innovation that stakeholders can learn from.

Strategic Market Segmentation & Coverage

The research offers an in-depth look at the segmentation within the Logistics Insurance Market:

By Insurance Type – including Cargo, Freight, and Warehouse Insurance

By Coverage Type – Complete Risk and Selected Perils

Geographically – across key regions like the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa

By Mode of Transportation – Airway, Marine, Railway, Roadway

By End-User – Automotive, Individuals, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Retail

This detailed segmentation allows for a granular understanding of market trends and growth opportunities, enabling stakeholders to strategize effectively.

Market Insights to Enhance Strategic Planning



Beyond presenting market size and forecasts, the report answers pivotal questions related to market penetration, diversification, and competitive intelligence. It also sheds light on the product development and innovation landscape, arming industry players with the insights needed to stay ahead in the Logistics Insurance Market.

Bringing light to the latest technology trends, regulatory frameworks, and market dynamics, this report is tailored to provide a competitive edge to industry stakeholders, investors, and new entrants.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $57.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $83.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Allianz SE

American International Group, Inc.

Aon PLC

Arch Capital Group Ltd.

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG

AssuredPartners, Inc.

Atrium Underwriting Group Limited

AXA SA

Beazley Group PLC

Chubb Group Holdings Inc.

Concord

Gard AS

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Lloyd's List Intelligence

Lockton Companies

Marsh LLC

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd.

Schenker AG

Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

Swiss Re Ltd

Thomas Miller Group

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rfjqx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment