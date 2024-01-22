Global Auto Extended Warranty Market Forecast 2024-2030: A $73.74 Billion Market by 2030: Comprehensive Insight on Types, Coverage, Regional Growth and Market Leaders

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Auto Extended Warranty Market by Type (Accidental Protection Plan, Standard Protection Plan), Coverage (Basic (Powertrain), Comprehensive (Bumper-to-Bumper), Customized), Duration, Vehicle Age, Application, Provider Type - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global auto extended warranty market is projected to expand significantly, presenting notable opportunities for the automotive sector as it evolves to meet the growing consumer demand for security beyond traditional manufacturer warranties. A recent market analysis report highlights key trends, market segmentation, and competitive landscape through 2030.

As vehicles become more advanced, consumers seek extended warranty plans to cover the high costs of unanticipated repairs. This push for extended financial security is driving the increase in the market's value, expected to reach an impressive USD 73.74 billion by the end of the decade, growing at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.54% from its estimated size of USD 47.30 billion in 2023.

An extended auto warranty, acting as a safeguard for vehicle owners after the expiration of the original warranty, is increasingly being considered a necessity given the potential for costly repairs and maintenance issues that can arise with today’s sophisticated automotive technologies.





Key Insights on Growth Drivers and Market Dynamics

The comprehensive analysis details the segmentation within the auto extended warranty market on the basis of types such as accidental protection and standard protection plans, various coverage levels from basic powertrain to comprehensive bumper-to-bumper, and customized options. Duration and vehicle age also segment the market, catering to both new and used vehicles and differing warranty lengths.

The report identifies significant growth opportunities in regional markets, especially in the Americas and APAC region, fueled by a rise in complex automotive technologies and growing disposable incomes respectively.

Provider types explored within the report include manufacturer and third-party warranties, each offering their unique value propositions to vehicle owners.

Insights on the key drivers, market restraints, and opportunities, including technological advancements and the integration of AI in insurance platforms, are underlined, offering an outlook on future market trends.

FPNV Positioning Matrix & Market Share Analysis

The study utilizes the FPNV Positioning Matrix to evaluate the vendors in the market, considering business strategy and product satisfaction, presenting an insightful four-quadrant categorization of the competitors.

The market share analysis further provides a detailed understanding of the impact of vendors, offering a lens into the competitive landscape, dominance, and performance within the auto extended warranty market.

Comprehensive Profiles on Market Leaders

The report features a deep-dive into the companies leading the charge in the extended warranty space, highlighting recent developments, services offered, and their market strategies.

These profiles effectively map the landscape in terms of market reach, innovation, and customer-oriented offerings, giving stakeholders clear vantage points to identify market leaders and their competitive edge.

Market Segmentation & Analysis

The research segments the market across types, coverage options, vehicle age, applications, and provider types, including a geographical analysis of key regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Each segment's potential and current market penetration are elaborated upon, allowing for strategic decision-making.

Based on provider type, the importance of manufacturer versus third-party warranties is dissected, showcasing preferences based on differing consumer needs.

Regional analysis conveys local market nuances, presenting opportunities and market strategies tailored to diverse customer bases globally.

This robust analysis provides a plethora of data catering to all facets of the auto extended warranty market, assisting car manufacturers, warranty providers, and insurance companies in identifying market needs and adjusting strategies accordingly.

The report addresses the burgeoning demand for extended vehicle protection and offers essential insights for stakeholders exploring market entry or expansion within this sector. It ultimately acts as a vital resource for understanding consumer trends, technological progress, and the strategic landscape of the auto extended warranty market as we edge closer to 2030.

