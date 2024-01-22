Capnography Equipment Market to Reach USD 1.19 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.72% - New Research Highlights Technology Trends and Key Players

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Capnography Equipment Market by Product Type (Capnographs, Disposables Capnographs), Technology (Mainstream Capnographs, Microstream Capnographs, Sidestream Capnographs), End-Users, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Capnography Equipment Market is on the rise, estimated to grow from USD 645.88 million in 2024 to a significant USD 1,195.36 million by 2030, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 10.72%. A new research report focusing on the detailed market segmentation, competitive landscape analysis, and market penetration across diverse geographies and sectors has been released and is now available.

Insightful Analysis of the Capnography Equipment Market

Recent advancements in capnography technology have led to the division of the market into various segments, allowing for methodical trend analysis in domains such as product type, technology, and end-users.

Product Type: A deep dive into both standalone and multiparameter capnometers, as well as the growing demand for disposable capnographs and related accessories.

A deep dive into both standalone and multiparameter capnometers, as well as the growing demand for disposable capnographs and related accessories. Technology: The research pinpoints the adoption patterns of mainstream, microstream, and sidestream capnographs across healthcare settings.

The research pinpoints the adoption patterns of mainstream, microstream, and sidestream capnographs across healthcare settings. End-Users: An examination of the uptake of capnography equipment in ambulatory centers and hospitals and its use in various applications such as cardiac care, trauma, and emergency care.

Global Reach of the Capnography Equipment Market

Detailed regional analysis covers key areas spanning the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with strategic insights into high-growth markets and regions. Specific countries like the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, China, and India are spotlighted, providing localized market outlooks.

FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis

The FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis offer crucial information on vendor positioning and their standing in terms of market share and business strategy effectiveness.

Key Players Dominating The Market

The prevalence of major players like Avante Health Solutions, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., and Medtronic PLC showcases a market characterized by innovation and strategic advancements. These key companies, along with others, shape the competitive landscape through their product offerings, R&D, and market strategies.

The report aims to provide a thorough understanding of:

Market penetration: Insights on product offerings and market dominance. Market development: Analysis of market expansion in new and existing segments. Market diversification: Strategies for product innovation and leveraging unexplored market areas. Competitive assessment & intelligence: Evaluation of competitors' market shares, products, and business moves.

This research is expected to aid organizations in aligning their market strategies more effectively, enabling better decision-making and a stronger foothold in the global Capnography Equipment Market.

For stakeholders and participants in healthcare technology, cardiology, emergency care, and related sectors, this report emerges as a pivotal resource for understanding current trends and future prospects, aiding in strategic planning and market leadership pursuits.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $645.88 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1195.36 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing need for surgeries due to prevalence of chronic and infectious disorders

High demand for diagnostic capabilities of capnography equipment in identifying the cause of respiratory distress and shock

Rising usage of portable capnography equipment for the home environment

Restraints

Lack of knowledge and understanding of interpretation of capnography trace among healthcare staff

Opportunities

Ongoing research for the miniaturization of capnography devices

Integration of AI to capnography equipment

Companies Mentioned

Avante Health Solutions

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Criticare Technologies, Inc.

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Hamilton Medical, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. by Baxter International Inc.

Infinium Medical, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Schiller AG

Stryker Corporation

ZOLL Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4dzkg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment