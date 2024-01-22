Airport Sleeping Pod Market Size Worth $120.0 Million by 2032 - Rising Demand for Cutting-Edge Airport Amenities to Propel Growth

Newark, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 72.3 million airport sleeping pod market will reach USD 120.0 million by 2032. Sleeping pods in airports are lone chairs or cubicles filled with beds that adults or children use when they need to nap. These unique cubicles are typically available at airports, workstations, and corporate spaces. Nap pods, energy pods, nap capsules, sleeping cabins, slumber pods, and capsule hotels are other names for airport sleeping pods. These sleeping pods allow users to rest for extended periods or take quick, tranquil naps of 15 to 20 minutes. By raising the feet, sleeping pods relieve strain on the heart muscle, allow the knees to bend slightly, and ease the muscles in the lower back. When used, they help increase a person's attentiveness and productivity. Airport sleeping pods come in different varieties: from nap seats, which offer passengers privacy, Wi-Fi, reading lights, and power adapters, to larger ones that resemble mini-hotels and come with free shower facilities, workspace, and an enhanced airport experience. Elevated capital investment in passenger-friendly airport infrastructure is a major factor driving the global airport sleeping pod market. For example 2016, the Indian government announced plans to invest US$ 120 billion in airport infrastructure projects. Most governments focus on giving commercial organisations that oversee the deployment and maintenance of pods space in airports where they can rest.



North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to the existence of some of the largest airports in the world, millions of travellers pass through the North American region, increasing the demand for comfortable places to relax during lengthy waits and layovers, which is why the North American region led in the global airport sleeping pods market. Many airports aim to install sleeping pods at different terminals to increase income dramatically. More travellers are expected to seek out and use these amenities when accessible as the sleeping pod concept gains traction. For example, according to a report released by Airports Council International, Atlanta, GA Airport is the busiest airport in the world, with 93,699,630 passengers in 2022. The other two airports in the United States are Dallas/Fort Worth, TX Airport and Denver Co Airport. In addition, ten of the world's top twenty airports are in the United States.



The single nap pod segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 24.8 million.



The single nap pod segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 24.8 million. These single nap pods can hold one person at a time and are designed to be used in seclusion. Typically, their mattresses are large and comfortable for a single person, or they have a reclining chair despite looking like single sleep pods, compact nap pods are designed to maximise space savings. They are cosy to lie in, even with their tiny footprint.



The adult segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 42.6 million.



The adult segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 42.6 million. A substantial increase in adult passengers flying for business and pleasure raised demand for services providing easy and cosy ways to unwind, including sleeping pods. Apart from this, sleeping pods are becoming quite popular because they provide a more economical choice for tourists wishing to take a quick nap before continuing their journey. Airport hotels are typically costly, particularly in large urban centres worldwide.



The single occupancy sleeping pods segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 44.8 million.



The single occupancy sleeping pods segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 44.8 million. The demand for single-occupancy sleeping pods is predicted to rise as more people choose this option. In public spaces like airports, single occupancy pods offer a more intimate and private setting that most travellers prefer. These pods are also more comfortable since the entire area may be used for personal activities.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growing air travel and rising passenger standards



Among the main factors driving the airport sleeping pods market growth is the rapidly rising number of people choosing to stay overnight and have longer layovers due to the rapid increase in air travel worldwide for both business and pleasure. Travellers' expectations for greater convenience and comfort—including a private and comfortable space for rest, work, or leisure—are also rising.



Restraint: High cost associated



Among the reasons anticipated to impede the growth of the global airport sleeping pod market are the high cost of installing them at airport terminals and the high cost of cleaning and maintenance required to keep airport sleeping pods hygienic and well-maintained, essential for customer happiness and safety.



Opportunity: The rising automation industry



The global airport sleeping pod market has grown dramatically due to the automation industry's growing demand and the associated technology improvements. Airport sleeping pods are becoming increasingly tempting to tech-savvy travellers owing to technological advancements like smart controls, biometric solutions, and connectivity with mobile apps.



Some of the major players operating in the airport sleeping pod market are:



● Gosleep

● Metronaps

● Napcabs

● Snooze At My Space

● Yotel

● Ninehours

● Jetquay

● Minute Suites

● Sleepbox

● Snoozecube



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Module:



● Compact Nap Pod

● Double Nap Pod

● Single Nap Pod

● Multiple Nap Pod



By End-User:



● Children

● Adult



By Product:



● Single Occupancy Sleeping Pods

● Shared Occupancy Sleeping Pods



About the report:



The global airport sleeping pod market is analyzed based on value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



