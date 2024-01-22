Electro-Pneumatic Train Brakes Market Size Worth $14.80 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 4% by The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 10 billion in 2022 global electro-pneumatic train brakes market will reach USD 14.80 billion in 2032. A sophisticated braking mechanism is the electro-pneumatic train brake. The naming suggests that it is a combination of electrical and pneumatic elements. Conventional brake systems just use compressed air; electro-pneumatic brakes use electrical control to adjust the amount of pneumatic pressure that is applied and released. Improved responsiveness and increased precision are made possible by this electrical control. Electronics integration improves efficiency, safety, and flexibility in the rail transportation sector. Furthermore, electronic control has a quicker response time, minimizing stopping delay or greatly shortening stopping distance. Additionally, they make braking action more effective and seamless. Their greatest advantage is the versatility of electro-pneumatic train brakes, which allows them to be used on various types of trains and terrain. This brake system's energy recapture increases overall efficiency and contributes to sustainability. Since electropneumatic train brakes provide increased performance, safety, and efficiency, they are essential to modernizing rail transportation.



Key Insight of the Global Electro-pneumatic Train Brakes Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The growth of the regional market will be fueled by the dense population, a vast and varied rail network, and a sizeable percentage of the population that depends on rail transit. The market will increase due to the increasing government investment and support for the modernization and expansion of the rail sector to enhance the country's economic prospects. The increasing emphasis on sustainability will also help the market expand.

In 2022, the variable load control segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 2.70 billion.

In 2022, the freight trains segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 3.50 billion.



Advancement in market



The EE-26TM braking system was created by Knorr Braking Company (KBC) and New York Air Brake (NYAB). It is designed to provide safety, performance, uptime, and a reduced total cost of ownership. The EE-26 uses electronic closed-loop control to offer increased dependability, real-time diagnostic capability, and a foundation for future developments. EE-26 is designed by PR-M-S-020-17, an American Public Transportation Association standard, and aligns with new standards that numerous prominent railroads are adopting.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2032 USD 14.80 Billion CAGR 4% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments Covered Brake Type and Application Drivers The growing need for modernizing rail transportation Opportunities The growing research and development expenditure Restrains High upfront costs

Market Dynamics



Driver: The increasing demand for rail modernization.



There is a growing need to restructure the rail sector for improved safety and efficiency due to the rising number of train accidents that result in terrible loss of life and large financial losses to national economies. The expansion of trade and transportation requirements drives the desire for quicker and more efficient rail transportation systems. Electro-pneumatic train brakes provide accuracy, security, and versatility. These systems provide effective braking, lessening component wear and tear and increasing train equipment's lifespan. They can be vital in preserving lives or property since they respond quicker than traditional brakes and are safer overall. It also works with any train and any type of terrain. Regenerative braking improves sustainability and energy efficiency and complies with changing environmental and technology regulations. Electropneumatic brakes are in a good position to satisfy the growing demand for increased performance, safety, and efficiency in rail systems while also having the ability to lower long-term maintenance costs.



Restraints: high initial expenses.



Implementing electro-pneumatic train brakes is financially challenging due to high expenses. The first investment necessitates a significant budgetary commitment and expenditure from the government and proactive action by private sector participants. Even adapting older trains is expensive since compatibility requires complex adjustments. The costs are increased by the requirement to modernize the infrastructure. Employees must receive training on the new machinery, which costs money and takes time and effort. These expenses all impede the market's expansion.



Opportunities: The rising research and development.



During the projection period, developments in electro-pneumatic train brakes will present profitable prospects for market participants, as innovative, affordable solutions will increase the technology's acceptance and boost its market share. The development and expansion of the industry will be aided by the creation of technologies that are simple to incorporate into the current infrastructure while also improving their sustainability and energy efficiency. During the projection period, the global market for electro-pneumatic train brakes will be supported and advanced by the automation and digitization of other parts of the rail industry.



Challenges: Regulatory approvals.



Getting regulatory approvals for implementing or integrating electro-pneumatic train brakes involves a time-consuming process with regulators. Safety standards are strict considering their direct impact on citizens and economies, requiring exhaustive testing and certification processes to prove the system meets the standard requirements. Therefore, the time-consuming and complex regulatory approvals can lead to delays in implementation and challenge the market's growth in the future.



Some of the major players operating in the global electro-pneumatic train brakes market are:



• Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd

• AVENTICS GmbH

• DAKO-CZ A.S

• Escorts Limited

• JSC MTZ TRANSMASH

• Knorr Brake Company

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

• Nabtesco Corporation

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Wabtec Corporation



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Brake Type



• Self-Lapping Brakes

• Variable Load Control

• Retardation Controllers

• P-Wire Control



By Application



• Passenger Trains

• Metro Trains

• High-Speed Trains

• Freight Trains

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



