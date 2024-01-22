Wimbledon 2023, Event Analysis Report: Insights Into the Sponsorship Portfolio and Broadcast Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wimbledon, 2023 - Post Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Market Insights on Wimbledon 2023: An In-Depth Analysis

This research publication offers extensive analysis of the prestigious Wimbledon Championships of 2023. The report meticulously dissects the tournament's sponsorship portfolio, revealing an average annual sponsorship deal value of $5.6 million and highlighting five major deals each exceeding $6 million. The document further delves into the broadcasting triumph, noting a peak UK audience of 11.3 million for the men's final on BBC platforms.

The report provides detailed attendance and ticketing insights, alongside an analysis of the broadcasting agreements that made the event accessible worldwide. Remarkable attendance figures align with captivating matches, including the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic and the women’s final showcasing Marketa Vondrousova against Ons Jabeur. The findings show impressive streaming numbers with 4.1 million live streams for the men's final on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport, and a significant peak audience for the women's final.

Wimbledon 2023: Broadcasters and Sponsors Play Key Role in Event Success

In-depth analysis of Wimbledon's strategic partnerships with broadcasters and sponsors.

Focused examination on the role of media players in the dissemination and popularity of the event.

Exploration of ticketing strategies, pricing, and attendance figures that underline the event as a stalwart of the tennis calendar.

With an overview of key facts and outcomes from the event, this report identifies the crucial media and sponsorship entities that shaped the market. It pinpoints the correlation of ticket prices with attendance rates and scrutinizes the sponsorship portfolio's contribution to the success of the Wimbledon Championships in 2023.

Understanding Player Impact and Prize-Money Breakdown

Evaluation of prize money increments, specifically the men's and women's singles champions’ earnings. Analysis of the financial rewards for runners-up, signifying the event's continued investment in player performance. Comprehensive profiles of key players and statistics that contributed to the event’s competitive edge.

Target Audience for the Market Research Report

This publication serves as an invaluable resource for investors seeking to grasp the intricate mechanisms of Wimbledon's sponsorship dynamics, and industry professionals looking to evaluate the tournament's audience engagement and global reach.

The detailed analytics provided in the report are poised to benefit stakeholders interested in the interplay between major sports events and media broadcasting strategies. With exhaustive coverage of this year's monumental tennis event, stakeholders gain an understanding of the commercial success and global viewership of Wimbledon 2023. This report emerges as a must-have for strategic planning and forecasting in the realm of sports events and their associated financial ecosystems.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Barclays

Evian

Vodafone

American Express

Ralph Lauren

Oppo

Slazenger

Jaguar

Lavazza

Lanson

Stella Artois

IBM

Babolat

Keith Prowse

Pimm's

Sipsmith

TikTok

