B. Riley (RILY) Shares Fall After Reports of SEC Investigation Into Ties With Client Allegedly Linked To Securities Fraud - Hagens Berman

“We are investigating the accuracy of B. Riley’s statements concerning its funding, Franchise Group (“FRG”) and knowledge of Brian Kahn’s alleged activities,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

On Jan. 21, 2024, Reuters reported that “U.S. authorities are investigating B. Riley’s deals with a client who was linked to a securities fraud, and the use of his assets to help the investment bank obtain a loan from Nomura Holdings[.]” The report also said, “[t]he SEC has carried out interviews in recent months about B. Riley and its relationship with Brian Kahn[,]” and “SEC officials have been scrutinizing how Kahn led a buyout of Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group last year in a deal arranged by B. Riley[.]” Reuters added that “Nomura partly financed the transaction, with some of Kahn’s assets pledged as collateral.”

Beforehand, on Aug. 28, 2023, B. Riley announced it invested $216.5 million in an equity financing to facilitate the $2.8 billion management-led acquisition of FRG, a formerly public company controlled by Brian Kahn.

Questions about B. Riley’s FRG investment began to arise on Nov. 2, 2023, when the DOJ announced that co-founder of hedge fund Prophecy Asset Management John Hughes had pled guilty to conspiring to defraud dozens of victim investors out of $294 million. Bloomberg later reported that FRG’s CEO Brian Kahn is one of two co-conspirators and Reuters reported that Hughes named Kahn as a co-conspirator.

In the aftermath, B. Riley has marked down the value of its investment in FRG, and the price of RILY shares have declined.

