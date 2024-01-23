Beverage Warmers Market to Reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2032 - Strong Demand for Portable Beverage Warmers

Newark, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4.1 billion beverage warmers market will reach USD 6.1 billion by 2032. The growing customer preferences for modern applications for residential and commercial use have an impact on the global beverage warmers industry. The market for beverage warmers expands over the winter because people drink more tea and coffee and need methods to keep them warm for longer periods. It is convenient to manage the temperature of different beverages with beverage warmers, which have a temperature range of approximately 120 °F to 155 °F. The main growth drivers for the global beverage warmer market are changing social standards and an increase in disposable income. Furthermore, some of the key drivers driving the growth of this market include the expanding use of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and the increasing demand for energy drinks.



North America will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the essential beverage warmers market share. The United States and Canada are the two countries that contribute the most to beverage warmers globally. The amount of coffee consumed daily in North America explains this. Many items, including coffee varietals like Arabica and Robusta and various coffee beverages, are available in the North American market. Therefore, there is coffee to satisfy every taste. Additionally, well-known retail brands like Dunkin' Donuts, Tim Morton, and Starbucks account for the highest coffee consumption and revenue. Due to these factors, North America's demand for drink warmers is rising.



The tea and coffee segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.64 billion.



The tea and coffee segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.64 billion. In the world, the majority of people drink tea and coffee the most. As a result, the tea and coffee beverage warmers are the two primary categories driving the market's continuous expansion. The market for coffee warmer plates will continue to rise as more people drink coffee and their need in the corporate sector increases.



The office segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.76 billion.



The office segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.76 billion. Office professionals use most beverage warmers because of a growing market for handmade food. As a result, there is a growing need for beverage warmers as more people bring their tea and coffee to work.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2032 USD 6.1 Billion CAGR 4.2% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered Type, Application Drivers Cost-effective Opportunities Technological developments Restrains Ineffective while travelling

Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing disposable income



Changing lifestyles and rising disposable income are two main factors propelling the global beverage warmers sales market's expansion. Additionally, some of the major drivers propelling the growth of this market include the increasing demand for energy drinks and the expanding appeal of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. Furthermore, in the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the growing inclination towards single-serve coffee makers and pods will fuel the expansion of this market.



Restraint: High repair cost



The beverage warmers' high repair and maintenance cost is expected to hinder the market's growth. In addition, a lack of knowledge about beverage warmers among most of the population also restraints the market's growth.



Opportunity: Rising infrastructural facilities



The number of beverage warmers used is also expected to be driven by increased infrastructure associated with hospitals, clinics, hotels and restaurants. Furthermore, introducing different marketing and promotional activities by different coffee brands, such as Dunkin' Donuts, Luwak Coffee, Folgers, and many more, has increased the need for beverage warmers, providing growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the beverage warmers market are:



● Salton

● Evelots

● YEAILIFE

● Nicelucky

● VonShef

● Norpro

● Mr.Coffee

● YEVIOR

● Cosori

● WALFRONT



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Tea

● Coffee

● Others



By Application:



● Home

● Office

● Others



About the report:



The global beverage warmers market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



