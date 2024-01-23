Anime Movies and TV Shows Market to Reach $26.89 Billion by 2030, Action & Adventure Genres Seeing Remarkable Growth

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anime Movies And TV Shows Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (TV Shows, Movies), By Genre (Action & Adventure, Romance & Drama), By Platform, By Audience, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anime movies and TV shows market has been meticulously analyzed in a new comprehensive study that expects to see a staggering Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.7% from 2023 to 2030. Set to reach an impressive USD 26.89 billion by the end of the forecast period, the market's expansion is credited to the escalating appeal of anime as a form of entertainment worldwide.

Anime's Unique Storytelling Captivates Global Audiences Across OTT Platforms

The rise of anime movies and TV shows is attributed to their captivating characters, unique art styles, and distinctive narratives that span across diverse genres, drawing in viewers of all ages. The expanding range of platforms—including television networks, online portals, mobile apps, and Over-the-Top (OTT) services—provides an extensive library of anime content that has become accessible to a broader audience.

Streaming Services Propel Market Growth with Extensive Anime Content Libraries

Streaming giants like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime are contributing significantly to market growth by offering an expansive array of popular anime titles along with in-house productions. In addition to pre-existing titles, companies are dedicatedly expanding their anime offerings. For example, Netflix stepped up its game by announcing a rollout of 40 new anime titles in 2023. Services like Crunchyroll and Funimation further bolster the market by providing dedicated anime streaming, home entertainment, and various merchandising options for enthusiasts.

Market Highlights

The anime movies segment is anticipated to see a robust CAGR, reinforcing its status as a preferred entertainment choice.

With innovative and imaginative storytelling, the sci-fi & fantasy genre stands out, predicted to achieve a CAGR of over 12%.

The considerable revenue share of the children & kids audience segment in 2022 underscores the genre's captivating visual appeal and gripping content tailored to younger viewers.

OTT platforms are expected to witness substantial growth, given their premium quality, subscription-based services, and a rich portfolio of anime titles.

The Asia Pacific region boasts a notable revenue share, driven by its strong anime fanbase, myriad of studios, and streaming services.

This in-depth analysis of the anime movies and TV shows market encompasses a diverse array of considerations from types, genres, platforms, and specific audience types to regional market performances. The report's insights highlight the strategic nature of market growth, potential investment opportunities, and the innovative trends shaping the future of anime entertainment.

The report is a detailed amalgamation of data that serves as a valuable resource for those tracking the pulse of the anime entertainment sector. Industry stakeholders, investors, and others interested in the report can now access it for a thorough understanding of the multifaceted anime market dynamics.

