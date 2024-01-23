Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market to Reach $6.67 Billion by 2030, Catalyzed by Upstream Workflow Dominance and Environmental Benefits

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Workflow (Downstream, Upstream), By Sensor Type, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.87% leading to a market size of USD 6.67 billion by the year 2030. This report highlights these statistics, emphasizing the shift towards sustainable practices in the biopharmaceutical sector and increasing the adoption of more efficient probes and sensors.

One of the key findings in the report indicates that the pH sensor type segment currently leads the market due to its essential role in monitoring and maintaining the process environment, supported by technological enhancements. This demonstrates the segment's indispensable contribution to making bioproduction not only more effective but also more environmentally friendly.

In terms of workflow, the report reveals that the upstream process commands the largest market share due to the widespread integration of single-use systems in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Key Market Dynamics at Play

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: The unprecedented demand for vaccines and therapeutics during the pandemic intensified the need for rapid and scalable bioprocessing solutions, propelling the market for single-use technologies.

Environmental Considerations: With a global thrust towards sustainability, the biopharmaceutical industry is expressing a marked preference for single-use bioprocessing technologies due to their lower water and energy consumption compared to reusable systems.

Biopharmaceutical Innovations: Developments in the biopharmaceutical sector, along with the increased demand for these products, create significant opportunities for expansion in the market.

North America continues to be a frontrunner, leveraging its robust biopharmaceutical sector, whereas the Asia Pacific region is set to exhibit the fastest growth. The report also details high-demand end-use segments, with biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies taking the lead.

These market dynamics are buoyed by strategic industry moves, including mergers, acquisitions, and expansions, aimed at increasing production capabilities to meet the growing market demand.

Market Report Highlights

The dominance of pH sensors due to their high application rate in bioprocessing environments. The substantial contribution of upstream bioprocessing in adopting single-use technologies. Strong performance by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies in driving the market. Regional market analysis, with North America leading and Asia Pacific projected for rapid growth.

The detailed insights offered by this latest market report underscore the evolving landscape of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors. Interested stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry, investors, and other market participants can find the full report available as a comprehensive guide to understand the future of bioprocessing, the drivers behind its growth, and the potential it holds for sustainability and innovation in healthcare solutions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

