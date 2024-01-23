Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Industry Report 2023-2030: Prominent Growth Anticipated in RNA Isolation and Diagnostics Applications

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Type, Application, Method, End-use, and Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report isa comprehensive analysis of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market highlighting a significant growth trajectory expected to propel the market size to USD 11.21 billion by 2030. This expansion is forecasted at a CAGR of 10.06% from 2023 to 2030, driven by advancements in technology and rising applications in diagnostics and molecular biology.

Technological enhancements in DNA purification and isolation, accelerating demands from the biotechnology sector, and an increased focus on precision medicine outline the growth of the sector. In addition to these, the COVID-19 pandemic has put nucleic acid testing such as strain confirmation, research, and diagnostic practices in the spotlight, creating an unprecedented demand for nucleic acid purification techniques.

The application of nucleic acid isolation and purification spans across various sectors including molecular diagnostics for disease assessment, hospital-acquired infection identification, genetic research, and the development of therapies and vaccines. This demand for precise diagnostic solutions and emerging technologies such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is shaping market dynamics and setting the stage for advantageous industry shifts and growth.

With an impressive revenue share of over 76% in 2022, the kits & reagents product segment leads the market due to high consumption rates for analytical purposes and research initiatives.

The RNA isolation and purification type dominated the market with regards to its diverse applications in diagnostics and research, making up over 53% of the market revenue share in 2022.

In terms of applications, diagnostics maintained the forefront position witnessing a significant revenue share. This growth is fueled by the utility of nucleic acid isolation in pathogen detection and routine processing of clinical samples.

Magnetic beads-based methods of nucleic acid isolation were reported as the most adopted method, attributed to their high efficiency and suitability for automation in laboratory settings.

The report anticipates trends such as the integration of automated workflows and enhancements in reagent systems, as evidenced by the recent introduction of new platforms that streamline molecular diagnostics. Strategic endeavors by industry leaders underline the burgeoning landscape of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market, with emphasis on investments in innovation and customer-centric product development.

The comprehensive overview furnished in the analysis elucidates a vision for potential market entrants, industry stakeholders, and investors to understand the key factors driving the continuous evolution of the nucleic acid isolation and purification marketplace and its expansive implications across healthcare, research, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostic industries globally.

Overall, these findings accentuate the vitality and scalability of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market as it moves towards a more technologically advanced and demand-responsive future, building upon the underpinnings of molecular science and diagnostic advancements.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.11 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.21 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered Global

