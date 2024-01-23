Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market Propelled by Technological Advancements and Soaring Healthcare Expenditure, Expected to Reach $2.72 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market analysis report on the global cryo-electron microscopy industry unveils significant growth trends, forecast data, and competitive landscape insights, projected to shape the market dynamics through to the year 2030. Cryo-electron microscopy, an influential technology in structural biology and biomedical research, is witnessing an unprecedented demand which is anticipated to drive the market to new heights.

With the industry's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) set to climb at a robust 12.4% from 2024 to 2030, stakeholders are leveraging current trends and forecasts to underpin strategic planning and investment decisions. The surge in high-resolution structural biology requirements, coupled with progressive enhancements in cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) tools and software, is augmenting the market evolution.

In a detailed segment analysis, the report showcases data from 2018 through to the forecast end in 2030, shedding light on the market subdivisions based on product, technology, voltage, and application segments. The assessment unfolds optimistic growth within subsections such as fully automated instruments, single particle analysis, and high voltage cryo-electron microscopes.

Key Market Segments Include:

Instruments

Software

Services

Technological advancements in Single Particle Analysis

Diverse Application in Life Science Research & Academia

The exhaustive regional analysis presents North America as a dominant leader in the cryo-electron microscopy space, driven by substantial research funding and a robust clinical trial ecosystem. Europe and the Asia Pacific regions also make significant contributions to the market expansion.

Market leaders identified within the comprehensive report are the ones to watch as they continue to shape the competitive edge through manufacturing facility expansion, emphasis on research and development, as well as strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Insightful Market Dynamics

The cryo-EM market analysis delves into the underlying factors influencing the rise in market valuation, highlighting the accelerated demand for detailed structural biology data and continuous software innovation. The report also tackles challenges and risks that play into business decisions within the market.

Emerging trends, burgeoning customer demands, and groundbreaking market developments are crucial elements that receive attention, providing a prism through which industry players can view potential trajectories and align their strategic operations accordingly.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Jeol

Intertek

Charles River Laboratories

Hitachi High-Technologies

Carl Zeiss

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxl3ur

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.