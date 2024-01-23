Global Cell Culture Market to Reach $39.09 Billion by 2030 with Robust Growth in Asia-Pacific

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Diagnostics, Cell & Gene Therapy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis on the global cell culture market shines a spotlight on the industry's accelerating growth, which is anticipated to surge to USD 39.09 billion by the year 2030. The report delves into the market's compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.32% from 2023 to 2030, indicating a robust expansion throughout the forecast period.



The research underscores the pivotal role of novel three-dimensional cell culture techniques, seeing high demand in driving advancements in biopharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and cell & gene therapy. In addition, the report identifies the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market, particularly with the uptick in vaccine development activities and the production of novel mRNA and DNA vaccines requiring enhanced cell culture processes.





Market Highlights

Consumables Lead the Way: Dominating the product segment with over half the market share, consumables are crucial given the increased attention on advanced biopharmaceuticals development, encompassing monoclonal antibodies and vaccines.

Biopharmaceutical Production Takes the Front Seat: With biotechnology's upward trajectory, this segment's demand for cell culture products is forecasted to rise significantly, holding the largest market share currently.

The report articulates regional market performances, spotlighting North America's predominant position owing to its sophisticated pharmaceutical and biotech infrastructure and commitment to cutting-edge research. Yet, it is the Asia Pacific region that is set to blaze the trail, projected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.



Segment Insights



Inside this detailed report, stakeholders and interested parties will find in-depth analysis of the various market segments, reflecting the diverse nature of the cell culture landscape. Insights into product demand, application growth, and regional dynamics offer a thorough understanding of the factors propelling market expansion.



The report's findings signify the vital role of strategic initiatives by key players to augment market growth, with investment in research, facility expansion, and introduction of high-yield cell lines being paramount to this surge.



Strategic Developments in Focus



Readers can explore a multitude of strategic developments taking place within the cell culture market. From significant investments that increase the production capabilities to the introduction of highly efficient cell lines that are set to transform production processes and enhance scalability.



The analysis emphasizes the innovation and strategic expansions deployed by industry leaders as a cornerstone for market growth, paving the way for new opportunities within the far-reaching disciplines of the cell culture market.



Key Applications and Growth Drivers



The implementation of cell culture technologies plays a substantial role across pivotal application sectors such as biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, and emerging therapies. The report identifies the crucial role of these applications in the market's growth and the increasing focus on infectious disease prevention and immunotherapy research.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Sartorius AG

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Avantor Inc.

BD

Eppendorf SE

Bio-Techne

PromoCell GmbH

