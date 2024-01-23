Multiomics Industry Thrives with Expected Growth in Single-cell Analysis and North American Dominance Forecasted through 2030

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables), By Type (Single-cell, Bulk), By Platform, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report on the global multiomics landscape brings to light the expected surge in market size, exciting new trends, and the sectors primed for significant growth. The comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights into product & service offerings, platform advancements, and applications driving the industry forward.

Market Dynamics Propelling Growth

The multiomics sector is set for rapid expansion with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% by 2030, bolstered by enhanced omics technologies and substantial investments. Decreasing operational costs and heightened market competition are amongst the pivotal forces stimulating market growth.

Technology and Investment: A Synergistic Boost

Technological advancements are leading to cost-effective omics tech solutions, hence widening accessibility. Investments and funding support from key industry players are fueling research developments, with recent contributions aimed at constructing sophisticated multiomics platforms.

Innovation at the Forefront

Novel product developments by major players in the multiomics field are propelling the market forward. The introduction of automation platforms tailored to multiomics research illustrates the innovative strides being made within the industry. These advancements are set to significantly contribute to market expansion.

Segmentation Highlights

Predominance noted in the products segment, indicating a strong adoption rate of instruments and software vital for multiomics research. Multiomics Type: While bulk multiomics currently lead market contributions, single-cell multiomics are anticipated to make swift market gains.

While bulk multiomics currently lead market contributions, single-cell multiomics are anticipated to make swift market gains. Platform Analysis: Genomics emerge as the dominant platform, linked to an extensive range of product offerings.

Genomics emerge as the dominant platform, linked to an extensive range of product offerings. Application-driven Growth: Cell biology applications continue to lead, with oncology segments expected to register increased growth.

Cell biology applications continue to lead, with oncology segments expected to register increased growth. End-use Implications: Academic and research institutes hold the lion's share in end-use segments, yet pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies forecast faster growth rates.

Regional Market Overview

North America stands as a key player in the global multiomics stage, credited to the strategic presence of influential market players. The region's industry share is marked by innovative product launches and splendid investment initiatives.

Future Outlook

The multiomics market report serves as a prime instrument for stakeholders, providing actionable intel on emerging trends, high-growth sectors, and market predictions. As multiomics continue to gain traction, the industry looks forward to embracing groundbreaking discoveries and transformative technological integrations through the coming decade.

The thorough analysis of the multiomics market further details the multifaceted dynamics shaping the future of omics technologies and their diverse applications, highlighting a robust trajectory through the forecast period leading to 2030.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global

