Global Tissue Clearing Market Outlook 2023-2030: Rising Demand Driven by Neurology and Soft Tissue Analysis Advances

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Clearing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Kits & Reagents, Services), By Tissue Type (Soft Tissue, Hard Tissue), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Growth Fueled by R&D Investments in Neuroscience and Oncology



This market analysis report reveals an anticipated expansion of the global market to reach USD 206.6 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 9.24% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The significant investment in research and development within neuroscience and cancer research is expected to play a critical role in fueling this growth.





Products and Applications Driving Market Dynamics



Kits & Reagents Lead Product Segment

According to the report, the kits & reagents segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Standardization and efficiency provided by these solutions have greatly facilitated the incorporation of tissue clearing techniques into various research domains.



Higher Resolution in Soft Tissue Analysis

Soft tissue analysis emerged as the dominant tissue type segment. Advances in imaging technologies alongside the clinical significance and role in medical research have contributed to this segment's preeminence in the market.



Neurology Applications Propel Market Forward

The neurology sector accounted for the largest application segment share, underlined by increased R&D activities. As researchers strive to deepen the understanding of neurological conditions, demand for advanced tissue clearing techniques is expected to increase.



Academic Research: A Hub of Innovation

With academic research institutions undertaking numerous studies targeting the development of new treatments, this end-use segment has maintained its position at the forefront of the market.



Regional Insights and Key Market Players



North America Leads the Charge

The market in North America stands out with the highest share due to its innovation-friendly ecosystem, sustained by the presence of major industry players and a robust healthcare infrastructure.



Comprehensive Market Analysis

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis based on product, tissue type, application, and end-use along with insightful regional forecasts. This thorough examination shines a light on current trends and future directions of the tissue clearing industry.

Enhanced understanding of 3D histology and its benefits to the study of tissue morphology and pathology.

Strategic analysis of the neurology segment, highlighting its significant share due to escalating research efforts.

Discussion on the impact of stringent animal welfare regulations on market growth.

Identification of leading market participants contributing to the development of tissue-clearing methods.

The report is a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, researchers, healthcare professionals, and regulatory authorities, providing them with a wealth of knowledge and prospective market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements



This report contains predictions regarding the prospective performance of the tissue clearing market. It reflects the market's evolution influenced by ground-breaking research, technological advancements, and changing healthcare demands. As the industry forges ahead to new horizons, stakeholders are encouraged to consider the findings and analyses presented in the report to inform strategic decision-making and capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities within the tissue clearing space.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $102.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $206.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Logos Biosystems

Visikol, Inc.

LifeCanvas Technologies

Miltenyi Biotec

Bio-Techne

Abcam plc

ClearLight Biotechnologies, Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5jy66

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment