Lawful Interception Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Forecast 2023-2027: North America and APAC Regions to Witness Substantial Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawful Interception Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lawful interception market is forecasted to grow by USD 7,518.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.62% during the forecast period. The report on the lawful interception market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing vulnerability to crime and terrorism, vendor compliance with standards and regulations governing lawful interception, and rise in volume of data traffic and security threats.



The lawful interception market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Law enforcement agencies

Enterprises

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the recent developments by vendors of lawful interception solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the lawful interception market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of virtualized lawful interception and rising use of LTE networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the lawful interception market covers the following areas:

Lawful interception market sizing

Lawful interception market forecast

Lawful interception market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AQSACOM Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dreamlab Technologies AG

Incognito Software Systems Inc.

IPS Intelligence and Public Security Spa

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Musarubra US LLC

Pert Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Progress Software Corp.

RCS ETM SICUREZZA Spa

Signalogic Inc.

SIO Spa

SS8 Networks Inc.

SSI PACIFIC PTY LTD.

TelcoBridges Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Utimaco GmbH

Verint Systems Inc.

ZTE Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jm8hnh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.