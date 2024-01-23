Anti-Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market to Reach $95.99 billion by 2028, with Asia Pacific Emerging as Fastest-Growing Region

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Cancer MAbS Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Anti-Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Market has witnessed significant growth, showing no signs of slowing down. A comprehensive research publication, now featured on our website, offers deep insights into this dynamic market, which is projected to expand from $66.1 billion in 2024 to an impressive $95.99 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.8%. The research unveils critical factors contributing to this surging market value, such as advancements in immunotherapy and the rise in personalized medicine.

A Continuum of Growth Driven by Innovations and Clinical Advances

Years of thorough research have culminated in this substantial report, which captures the essence of the anti-cancer MAbs market's progression. As this industry swiftly moves ahead, it continues to be propelled by innovative treatment approaches and a sharp increase in the incidence of cancer worldwide. This document is a testament to the relentless efforts in oncology to extend the boundaries of what is possible with cancer treatment.

Market Players Leading the Charge with Strategic Advancements

Key players are leading the way in promoting growth with strategic advancements, including groundbreaking clinical trials and ambitious product launches. The market report showcases companies like Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., which is pioneering with its GD2-Targeted Radioimmunotherapy, and Roche Holding AG's introduction of PHESGO for breast cancer, emphasizing the steady march towards more effective and patient-friendly oncology care.

Global Endeavors to Transform Cancer Care

The document provides a granular analysis of the socio-economic factors influencing cancer care globally. With clinical trials on the rise and regions like North America and Asia Pacific taking center stage, the report paints a clear picture of the geographical intricacies shaping the market.

North America continues to dominate the market landscape.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, signaling a pivotal shift in the global cancer therapy infrastructure.

Emerging trends and regional growth indicators offer insightful projections for stakeholders.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amgen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Bayer HealthCare

ImmunoGen Inc.

Genentech Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Seattle Genetics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Celgene

Ipsen

Daiichi Sankyo

Kite Pharma

ADC Therapeutics

MacroGenics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics

Zymeworks Inc.

Exelixis Inc.

Blueprint Medicines

Erytech Pharma

Oncopeptides AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wx603i

