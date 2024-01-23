Investment Banking Trading Services Market Growth and Technological Innovations Lead Surge to $404.29 Billion in 2024

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Banking Trading Services Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global investment banking trading services market has observed a significant upswing, growing from $372.39 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $404.29 billion in 2024, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The increase can be ascribed to a myriad of factors, including the rise of derivatives and structured products, regulatory changes, market globalization, and technological advancements such as algorithmic and electronic trading.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continual growth, predicted to swell to $574.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%. The escalation in high-frequency trading (HFT), market volatility, augmented reality applications in trading, and a focus on derivatives are key contributors to this robust expansion. The growing proliferation of remote trading environments and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in trading services further catalyze market advancement.

The demand for advisory and consultancy services plays a vital role in this upward trend. Financial advisory services including IPOs, merger, and acquisition advice are in high demand, as underscored by reports pointing to significant increases in related revenue streams.

In tandem with market growth, concerns over cyber threats have risen, prompting investment banking and trading services to prioritize safeguarding sensitive financial data from burgeoning cybercrime activities, thereby contributing to the market's expansion.

Technological innovations continue to forge new paths in the investment banking sector, with leading companies now focusing on creating cloud-based solutions. These advancements not only optimize the accessibility of financial data and analytics but also enhance the quality and security of financial services.

Account Aggregator (AA) services are among the new products introduced within the market. Such services revolutionize financial data sharing, allowing for a seamless and secure exchange across financial entities, which accentuates the ongoing market innovation.

Strategic acquisitions and partnerships are reshaping the industry, with firms like FMI Corporation expanding their capabilities through strategic moves that bolster their expertise in specific market segments and enhance their M&A advisory prowess.

