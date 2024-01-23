5G Edge Computing Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: New Research Highlights Expansion Forecast from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Edge Computing Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A commanding expansion is on the horizon for the global 5G Edge Computing market, according to a newly published research study. Highlighting a prodigious Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 51%, the market is projected to elevate from US$11.182 billion in 2022 to an astonishing US$132.566 billion by the year 2028.

Growth Propelled by Exponential Bandwidth Consumption

Rapid advancements in technology and the incessant demand for high-speed, low-latency applications such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), autonomous vehicles, and the burgeoning Internet of Things (IoT) are fueling the market's growth. The consumption of international bandwidth is escalating, pointing towards an overwhelming adoption of 5G edge computing solutions to bolster network performance and reliability, particularly in regions requiring robust connectivity. The integration of these technologies is set to transform the data landscape, enhancing privacy, and cost-effectively driving down the dependence on traditional cloud computing infrastructures.

Software and Services Sparking Innovation

The market's landscape is diversified across smart cities, industrial IoT, remote monitoring, and AR/VR applications. Pioneering collaborations and technological breakthroughs are consistently surfacing, underscoring the potential of 5G edge computing. In the smart cities sector, partnerships like that between Verizon and Cisco are crafting 5G edge solutions tailored for enterprise demands. Meanwhile, Cisco’s introduction of Cisco+ is revolutionizing industry norms by expediting technology deployment and problem resolution through an as-a-service model.

Emerging Geographical Markets and Industry Leaders



The report spotlights the geopolitical impact on the 5G Edge Computing market, shedding light on notable enterprises and their initiatives across the globe. The thriving American market is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR, while countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, China, United Kingdom, and Germany are paving the way with forward-thinking measures to enhance their 5G networks.

Strategic Market Positioning by Major Corporations



Industry frontrunners such as Cisco, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, and Digi International are commandingly situated with innovative offerings in the market.

Cisco presents Cisco+ Hybrid Cloud, a pioneering approach to managing hybrid cloud ecosystems.

Digi International delivers Digi ConnectCore System-on-Modules, championing IoT device development with edge intelligence.

Dell Technologies unveils Services Edge 1.2, a cutting-edge concoction of technologies advancing edge computing and end-to-end industrial IoT solutions.

Microsoft’s Azure Private MEC secures and simplifies 5G network and application deployment at the enterprise edge with integrated Azure services.

Market Segmentation Insights

The extensive research elaborates on a detailed segmentation of the global 5G Edge Computing Market, delving into components, organizational sizes, and a breadth of applications. By dissecting geographical influences and regional trends, the report lays a comprehensive groundwork for understanding the current market trajectory and the anticipated dynamism in the forthcoming years. This meticulously compiled research is crucial for stakeholders looking to navigate the evolving 5G Edge Computing landscape. As the sector continues its remarkable growth journey, insights from this study will be vital for businesses strategizing their position in a market teeming with innovation and opportunity.



