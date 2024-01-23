Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market to Reach USD 36.10 Billion by 2030 – New Research Explores Key Dynamics

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market by Disease Indication (Arthritis, Migraine, Ophthalmic Diseases), Drugs (Over-the-counter Drugs, Prescription), Route of Administration, Distribution Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive analysis of the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market provides an in-depth look into the industry's future projections, with a spotlight on high-growth areas such as arthritis medications and regional trends within the Asia-Pacific region. Projections estimate the market, valued at USD 21.71 billion in 2023, to grow at a steady CAGR of 7.53%, achieving USD 36.10 billion by the year 2030.

Through rigorous segmentation, the research encapsulates various facets of the market, including disease indications such as migraine and ophthalmic diseases, and drugs that span over-the-counter offerings like ibuprofen, to prescription NSAIDs such as naproxen and indomethacin. By administration route - oral or parenteral - to the diverse distribution channels like online pharmacies, the research ensures a 360-degree view of the consumer landscape.



Analysts have shed light on the strategies of key players within the market, encompassing renowned companies that have made significant strides in research & development, and in serving the various needs of patients worldwide.



Insights

The report details market penetration strategies, highlighting the pivotal role of major players in expanding their footprint across lucrative regions.





It highlights the burgeoning demand for advanced therapeutics, product diversification strategies, and untapped market potential.





An extensive examination of competitors underscores the importance of competitive intelligence, providing a roadmap for strategic positioning in the market.





Focusing on future trends, the research stresses the importance of product development and innovation in thriving within this dynamic market.

Catering to the strategic inquiries industry stakeholders might have, this extensive report addresses crucial questions pertaining to market size, forecast, evolving technologies, regulatory compliance, and competitive strategies suitable for succeeding in the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

Apotex Inc.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Iroko Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Perrigo Company PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t33x1f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment